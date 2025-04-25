Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Amid potential strike, student workers feel both hesitant and prepared

Workers across several departments at UO expressed to The Daily Emerald how they are feeling about the potential strike
Sasha Love and Ana NarayanApril 25, 2025
Saj Sundaram
The University of Oregon Student Workers (UOSW) union gathered for a practice picket in the street in front of Johson Hall from 12pm to 3pm on April 16, 2025. Approximately 200 union members and supporters attended the picket, with speeches from UOSW, The Graduate Teachers Fellows Federation Union and United Academics of the UO. Picketers held signs that read “UAW Ready to Strike.” After approximately 40 minutes of speeches, the crowd formed a circle to start picketing. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

The University of Oregon Student Workers Union is preparing to strike on Monday, April 28, if a tentative agreement over pay, bi-weekly pay period, grievance handling, residence hall role splitting and more are not reached this weekend.

With a total of 4,000 student workers, several UOSW members expressed a desire to go on strike, especially to support fellow workers. 

“I have a lot of co-workers that I know need what the union is fighting for, even though I’m personally… from a more privileged background,” Simon Batt, a dining hall worker in Unthank Hall, said. 

Lindsey Wolin, a rock wall assistant in the Student Recreation Center, shared a similar opinion.

“I’ve worked here for ‘two-ish’ years and I’ve seen how hard everyone works and I can’t afford rent and I can barely afford groceries on this pay and I’m lucky to be supported by my mom, but I’m fighting for others that don’t have that,” Wolin said.

Workers who choose to strike will receive $500 weekly in strike pay if they stand on the picket line or help with strike logistics for 15 hours. The average UO student worker currently makes about $230 for 15 hours of work.

Diego Solorio, a desk worker at Allen Hall’s equipment checkout, said the $500 strike pay coming from UOSW’s affiliate union — United Auto Workers — is a major financial help.

“The biggest interest against striking is that we need money to be able to live, so I’m really happy that the union is working hard to make sure people stay afloat during an uncertain time like this,” Solorio said.

Despite the money, some workers feel that the 15-hour requirement is extensive. 

“The time commitment is a little bit much, especially because we don’t work 15 hours, but I understand they need people to show up,” Wolin said.

Wolin said she works around 6 to 9 hours each week, so picketing for 15 hours would be a strain on her schedule. 

Some workers who engage with students in their positions are hesitant to leave their posts because they might not be able to help fellow students while on strike, including Marklin Nixon, a worker at the UO Student Veterans Center.

“I could go out and support a greater cause, but at the same time I feel an allegiance to student veterans, and so I just wanna be there and support them,” Nixon said.

For Nixon, the strike benefits are not a significant motivator to picket. 

“I don’t think there’s a metric, unless it was ludicrous, that would get me out there,” Nixon said.

Several workers were also hesitant to picket because they felt insufficiently informed.

“I’m not quite sure, I want to look into (the strike) more, and I have been insanely busy,” Stella Brown, a worker in the output room for the College of Art and Design, said. 

Because of her busy schedule, Brown said a “well-informed” email with detailed plans would help her make a decision. 

Callie Skuratowicz, an attendant at the Student Recreation Center, was also hesitant and said she would be primarily influenced by co-workers. 

“I would like to support my fellow workers, but the rec (Student Recreation Center) treats us fairly well, but I know dining is different,” Skuratowicz said. “It depends who else does it (goes on strike) — that would be my deciding factor.”

Among workers who planned on striking, pay and pay period were listed as major motivators.

“All of us are mostly interested in getting paid bi-weekly because the monthly payment is a big strain for budgeting, and we’re also, of course, interested in the pay raise as well because everything is going up with inflation and tariffs, so cost of living is going up too,” Solorio said.

More information on the strike can be found here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in campus
The University of Oregon Student Workers (UOSW) union gathered for a practice picket in the street in front of Johson Hall from 12pm to 3pm on April 16, 2025. Approximately 200 union members and supporters attended the picket, with speeches from UOSW, The Graduate Teachers Fellows Federation Union and United Academics of the UO. Picketers held signs that read “UAW Ready to Strike." After approximately 40 minutes of speeches, the crowd formed a circle to start picketing. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UO student workers prepare to strike if agreement with university isn’t met by April 28
Mike Urbancic, United Academics president, speaks to demonstrators at a rally at Johnson Hall in support of the University of Oregon United Academics on Nov. 13, 2024. After the rally, demonstrators marched to Chiles Hall, where UO and UA teams met for a bargaining session. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
United Academics ratifies the Collective Bargaining Agreement
The new law school dean: Jennifer Reynolds (JR Quint/Emerald)
Jennifer Reynolds named Dean of UO School of Law
UO introduces changes to sound policy
UO introduces changes to sound policy
The University of Oregon Student Workers (UOSW) union gathered for a practice picket in the street in front of Johson Hall from 12pm to 3pm on April 16, 2025. Approximately 200 union members and supporters attended the picket, with speeches from UOSW, The Graduate Teachers Fellows Federation Union and United Academics of the UO. Picketers held signs that read “UAW Ready to Strike." After approximately 40 minutes of speeches, the crowd formed a circle to start picketing. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UOSW files intent to strike on April 28
Bob Mitchell, a 22-year-old cowboy, rides a bull at Matthew Knight Arena on April 5, 2025. Hundreds of tons of dirt covered the floor of MKA as cowboys and bulls visited Eugene for the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Bucking bulls and cowboys compete at PBR Eugene
More in Features
Exploring Music Clubs at the University of Oregon
A model struck down the catwalk at the annual HOPES Conference on Apr. 10. Photo Courtesy: Cass Morrison
In HOPES of designing a greener future
Hot Honey and Co. serves breakfast and brunch along with a wide variety of fried chicken sandwiches. The food truck is located outside Oakshire Brewing on Madison St. in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene food carts to check out this spring
Cue the Commentary: TikTok trends and subgenres (Episode 4)
Cue the Commentary: TikTok trends and subgenres (Episode 4)
Josh Conerly Jr. (76) in pass protection. University of Oregon takes on Michigan State University at Autzen Stadium, Eugene, October 4th 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Breaking: Josh Conerly Jr. drafted No. 29 by Washington
Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon celebrates a sack. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan State Spartans 31-10 on October 4. Photo: Eddie Bruning
Breaking: Derrick Harmon drafted No. 21 overall by Pittsburgh
More in News
Noa Schwartz
“A lot is unknown”: the UO community responds to rescinded executive order pausing federal grants
Jack Dodson is a part of the climate justice league. University of Oregon offers numerous clubs and organizations that support sustainability efforts. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Resolution Option 2B could cut UO greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2035
Valentine Bentz, a co-director of the Radical Organizing and Activism Resource center, UO Grove Garden Coordinator and EMU Labor Organizer, speaking to Daily Emerald reporter Sasha Love during an interview about student workers. The interview was held in the atrium in the EMU, on the couches to the left of the O desk. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
How campus life could be affected if student workers strike
Prissila Moreno, running for ASUO President for the UO Stuent Power Slate sits for photo. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
ASUO president-elect Prissila Moreno looks ahead to next year in office
Prissila Moreno, running for President with the UO Student Power slate, speaking as she answers questions asked by the moderators. and The ASUO Spring Elections President and VP Debate was held on April 8th, 2025 in the Crater Lake South room in the EMU at the University of Oregon. The debate was between the Unite UO slate and the UO Student Power slate. Taliek Lopez-DuBoff is the presidental candidate with Madisen Kunkler as the VP candidate for Unite UO, and Prissila Moreo is the presidental candidate with Jordan Ackemann as the VP Candidate. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Photos: ASUO Spring Elections President and VP Debate
At the Ice off Campus rally, many members of the crowd brought signs in support of the rally. Ice off Campus rally was hosted by the University of Oregon Young Democratic Socialists of America outside Johnson Hall, the administration building of University of Oregon. They had roughly 250 people in attendance. The Ice off Campus rally was held following the F-1 visa revocations of four University of Oregon international students. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Hundreds of students and community members gather for “ICE off Campus” rally
About the Contributors
Sasha Love, Campus News Reporter
Sasha Love is a first-year journalism major and Campus News Reporter for the Daily Emerald. She focuses mainly on covering labor, but is interested in learning more about all kinds of issues. Sasha was a Feature Editor for her high school paper and freelanced as a general assignment reporter. She wants to be a journalist after college, possibly covering the environment, arts and culture or foreign affairs. In her free time, you can find her binging chocolate, reading poetry or trying to rock climb.
Ana Narayan
Ana Narayan, Investigative Reporter
My name is Ana Narayan and I am studying Journalism and Sustainable Business. As an investigative reporter, I am passionate about covering topics ranging from local businesses to women’s justice to sports. In the future, I hope to amplify diverse voices, shape compelling narratives, and contribute to building sustainable communities through storytelling and advocacy.
Saj Sundaram
Saj Sundaram, Photographer