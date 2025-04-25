Donate
Three of four previously revoked student visas have been reinstated

Three of four University of Oregon students whose visas were revoked on “unspecified criminal charges” have now been reinstated. Final visas are expected to be reactivated soon
Jasmine Saboorian
April 25, 2025
(Emerald Archives)
Breaking news illustration.

As of noon today, three of four University of Oregon students who have had their student visas revoked have officially been reinstated, with the remaining student’s visa status expected to be reinstated as part of federal action, according to UO Spokesperson Eric Howald.

On March 28, one UO student’s visa was revoked for “unspecified criminal charges.” On April 8, The Daily Emerald reported that three additional students’ visas were revoked for the same reason. However, The Emerald later learned that one of those students, who goes by Jane Doe due to ongoing litigation, had her visa revoked on April 4. 

Doe’s visa was revoked because of 2019 criminal charges that were later dropped the same year.

The Emerald was unable to verify any specific criminal charges against the remaining three students.

“Since that time, and with the help of outside legal counsel, all four students have found pathways to remain in the U.S. legally. Additionally, as of noon on April 25, three students have had their visas reactivated, one via legal action,” Howald said in an email statement to The Emerald.

According to Howald, the federal government revoked the visa status of students who appeared in criminal records checks, but did not do further research into the allegations of the students’ involvement.

The students who were employed by the university will now also be able to resume work, according to Howald.

“The university will continue to communicate with students, faculty and staff as concerns rise,” Howald said. “This ensures the affected students and communities will receive timely information from someone with expertise and previously established relationships.”

About the Contributor
Jasmine Saboorian
Jasmine Saboorian, Campus News Editor
Jasmine Saboorian is a fourth-year student majoring in journalism and minoring in sports business at the University of Oregon. This is Jasmine’s third year with the Emerald and she is the Campus News Editor. She also works with Duck TV as a Sports and News Broadcaster and with Quack Video through the Athletic Department as a Broadcast/Production Intern. Jasmine has been pursuing journalism since she was in high school and hopes to one day be a television reporter to spread awareness around the world.