Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

2025 NFL Draft Day 2 Recap

Four Ducks selected across two rounds
Beck Parsons, Sports Reporter
April 25, 2025
Jonathan Suni
The Beaver fans shower Dillon Gabriel with “boos” and yells as he steps on the field to warm up. The Oregon Ducks travel up to Corvallis to face their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers on September 14th, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/ Emerald)

The 2025 NFL Draft continued on Friday, with rounds two and three broadcasting from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Among the 70 players drafted were four Ducks: tight end Terrance Ferguson, defensive end Jordan Burch, defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell and quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Ferguson was the first Duck to be drafted Friday and the third overall behind Derrick Harmon (No. 21 to Pittsburgh) and Josh Conerly Jr. (No. 29 to Washington). Ferguson was selected with the No. 46 overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams, who should be a good fit for the 6’5, 247-pound rookie. 

Ferguson’s speed and run-after-catch abilities should allow Rams head coach Sean McVay (who was tight ends coach for the Washington Redskins from 2011-2013) to maximize his involvement across a variety of formations. 

Ferguson now becomes the second-highest-drafted tight end in Ducks history behind Russ Francis (who was drafted at No. 16 in 1975 and technically graduated from Oregon State). Ferguson also holds Oregon’s tight end records for career receptions (136) and receiving touchdowns (16).

In the third round, the Arizona Cardinals used pick No. 78 to take Burch. His selection marked the third in a string of defenders taken by the Cardinals, who selected Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen in the first round and then took Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in the second round.

Burch, who stands 6’4 and 279 pounds, recorded 8.5 sacks, 31 total tackles and five pass deflections as a Duck in 2024. His speed, athleticism and consistent tackling give him positional versatility along the defensive line, which should make him an excellent complement to Nolen on Arizona’s revamped defense.

Also selected in round three was Caldwell, who the Los Angeles Chargers chose with the No. 82 overall pick. This offseason, the Chargers released defensive end Joey Bosa and lost defensive tackle Poona Ford to the Rams in free agency, leaving them desperate for bodies on the defensive line. 

At 6’2 and 322 pounds, Caldwell provides the interior size and run-stopping ability which Los Angeles has been looking for. The addition will surely be popular among fans of former Duck and current Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Then, at Pick No. 94, the Cleveland Browns drafted Gabriel. The move came as a surprise to many given the availability of projected first-round pick Shedeur Sanders, but it’s an ideal result for Gabriel. 

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson re-tore his Achilles tendon in January of this year, and had struggled mightily to that point following a swarm of off-the-field issues. He’s expected to miss significant time in 2025, which could open the way for Gabriel – who stands 5’11 and 205 pounds – to see the field.

Gabriel left Oregon as the all-time collegiate leader in games started (63) and total touchdowns (189). He led the Ducks to a 14-0 regular season record in 2024, which included a Big Ten Championship win over Penn State. He’ll provide poise and consistency to a Browns franchise whose quarterback history has been sorely lacking in either.

The 2024 NFL Draft saw a program-record eight Ducks drafted, but that record may only last one year. Six Ducks have already been drafted, with several more likely to be drafted across the remaining four rounds. Likely selections include linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, receiver Tez Johnson, running back Jordan James and offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, among others.

The 2025 NFL Draft will conclude tomorrow, April 26, with rounds four through seven beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

About the Contributors
Beck Parsons, Sports Reporter
Jonathan Suni
Jonathan Suni, Associate Photo Editor