UOSW to strike tomorrow morning

The University of Oregon Student Workers Union, representing over 4,000 students, will strike tomorrow, April 28, according to an email sent by Angela Lauer Chong, vice president for student life.

Students can expect that dining halls will continue to operate, though hours may differ, according to University Housing. Changes in hours of operations will be updated at each dining venue. Striking Resident Assistants will not respond to non-emergency situations.

The announcement comes after nearly 11 months of bargaining, where both the UO administration and the union could not reach an agreement.

“We respect the right of UOSW-represented student employees to conduct a legal strike and continue negotiating toward a fair and reasonable agreement,” Chong said.

The union will begin setting up at 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., and begin picketing right after until 11 a.m., according to a social media post by UOSW.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the union will hold a rally and march, following “drumming, picketing and contract reading,” until 5 p.m., the post also said.

In addition, at 5 p.m., the union will hold a second march to Agate for a “5 Strikes that Changed History” panel.

From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., the striking union members will clean up, finishing their first day of strike.

“We have been bargaining in good faith for almost a year,” UOSW bargaining co-chair Ashton Pressman said in a statement to the Daily Emerald. “We’re not asking for the moon, and we don’t think it should take a strike for the UO to treat its workers fairly. But at this point, we have exhausted all other options.”

How UO Housing and Dining will operate during the strike

Dining halls are expected to remain open throughout the strike, though hours may be abnormal, according to an email sent to UO housing residents by University Housing.

“Residential dining halls will be open during the duration of the strike. Specific venue hours may be adjusted and updated hours will be displayed in the respective dining venues,” the email said.

Resident assistants who choose to strike will likely not respond to non-emergency situations, such as roommate disagreements, lockouts and paperwork, according to RA and bargaining team member Ryan Campbell.

According to the email from University Housing, UO recommends reaching out to community directors for assistance and that mailing and package services will continue.

According to UO’s Human Resource website, “the university will do everything it can to maintain service and support with as little disruption as possible.”

How strike pay will work

According to UOSW, $500 will be given to workers who commit to 15 hours per week of strike activity either on the picket line or assisting the picket lines by “making signs, phone banking, organizing (and) helping check in.”

The average UO student worker currently makes about $230 for 15 hours of work.

The exact formation and locations of the picket lines will be decided closer to the potential strike, UOSW said on Instagram.

Strike pay comes from The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) fund, an affiliate of UOSW. This pay would be received via direct deposit in 2 to 4 weeks, according to UOSW.

Strike pay “will cease immediately” if a worker crosses the picket line and goes back to work, according to UAW. This means a worker cannot receive both strike pay and regular wages.

Workers who check the box stating that they agree to union dues, which are regular payments deducted from the paycheck to support a union, on the picket form will have an initial deduction from their paycheck after the contract is ratified.

“Folks agreeing to pay dues right now, they’re basically just pledging that once the contract is ratified that they will be automatically in our systems as someone who’s ready to pay dues,” Marshall said.

In accordance with UAW’s constitution, the union dues would be around 1.44% of employee’s monthly wages, according to Marshall.

Checking in the box is not a requirement to picket or receive strike pay. Paying union dues is an opt-in system due to the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court case Janus v. AFSCME.

International student workers

For international and DACA student workers, the decision to strike may be more difficult due to university students’ free speech being threatened by the federal administration. UOSW stated behind-the-scenes work would be possible for concerned students, and said they would do what they could to keep international and DACA students safe.

“Ultimately, it is important that you prioritize your safety and what you are comfortable with. We all deserve to be safe and we can find ways to make things work in the event of a strike. We have accommodations to fulfill strike/picket duties in the event that a worker is not comfortable participating in a picket line due to safety concerns.”

Resident Assistants

According to UO Spokesperson Angela Seydel, RA’s would be required to pay for their own housing if individually they chose to go on strike and do not fully move out of their room.

“Resident Assistants compensation includes room, board, and a stipend. If an RA chooses to strike, they have several options. They can 1) stay in their existing room and accrue appropriate charges for the room and meal plan during the time they are on strike or 2) vacate their current room to live off campus or at another available University Housing location on campus,” Seydel said.

According to Seydel, they will be charged the “general student rate” for their room. Campbell said these rates are being “battled legally by our (UOSW’s) lawyers,” and the payment is set to be required on May 10.

It is unclear how long the strike will last, but UO and UOSW will meet Wednesday, April 30, to continue negotiations with a state mediator.

*This story is developing and will be updated with more information.