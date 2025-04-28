Ryan Cooney: every coach’s dream

He’s not on any award watch lists. He’s not the first name broadcasters mention when talking about Oregon’s star-studded lineup. He’s not going to lead the team in extra-base hits. But every team should get itself a Ryan Cooney.

The Ducks’ second baseman isn’t jumping off the statsheet or turning heads at PK Park, but that’s not his game. He’s incredibly self-aware of the strengths he has that led Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski to call Cooney an MVP of the squad.

Near the bottom of the lineup, tucked behind huge names like Mason Neville, Jacob Walsh and Maddox Molony sits Cooney. A true team player, plus-300 hitter, steal threat, RBI machine and maybe the toughest out in the Ducks’ lineup.

“Just a very good baseball player,” Wasikowski said. “Heady, solid, team-leader, you know, can’t say enough about Ryan.”

As of April 21, Cooney leads the team in sacrifice flies (six) and stolen bases (10) despite being seventh in at-bats (117). His 32 RBIs are the fourth-highest on the squad, an impressive mark coming from the Ducks’ eight-hole hitter. He’s maximizing his opportunities at an incredibly effective level.

“It’s everything to be honest,” Cooney said of his ability to be a tough out. “It’s something I’ve had my identity in my entire career and I think — especially the spot I’m in in the lineup — that’s extremely helpful.”

Oh, and he’s one of seven players to be hitting over .300.

“He’s a good one,” Wasikowski said. “Although we’ve got a guy maybe leading (the country in home runs) and all that, Ryan could make an argument for being the MVP of the club right now. He’s played that well.”

A Portland, Oregon, native, Cooney grew up with Duck ties that led to him getting recruited to play at PK Park.

“It’s really special to me,” Cooney said. “My parents went to school here and we’ve been Duck fans my entire life. To be able to be out there and having them watch, it’s really special.”

He’s making the Cooney name proud in Eugene. He’s solidified himself as the Ducks’ everyday second basemen on a team that entered the season with seemingly countless middle-infield options. Even when Drew Smith — someone who likely started the season as Cooney’s biggest competition at second base — returned from injury, he found his new spot in Oregon’s lineup in right field.

“Everyone has their strengths,” Cooney said. “Maybe I’m not going to be the guy that’s going to blow the game open with a home run, but I’m always going to be there and the guys know I’ve got their backs.”

That’s exactly what Cooney’s identity on the Ducks is: a team player and a clubhouse guy.

He was an occasional pawn in the chess match of Oregon’s 2024 season. He only tallied 79 at-bats across 22 appearances and he struggled, only hitting .203 and tallying more strikeouts (22) than hits (16). Still, it was seen by Cooney as a season of growth.

“Being able to recognize my strengths,” Cooney said of his freshman-year growth. “Being able to play defense a lot last year and recognizing that I’m lock-down out there and improving what I was weak on, which was obviously striking out and the slopes of hitting.”

He saw the opportunity to make an impact on the 2025 roster and jumped at the bit.

“So, I just focused on where I was weak in the offseason and worked from there,” Cooney said. “My approach is something I really wanted to work on. Taking the team at-bats. More walks, more sac-flies. Doing what the situation’s calling for.”

2024 did more than bring him some self-awareness. It gave him experience, something just as valuable in college athletics. He was a factor of a team that made an NCAA Super Regional for a second-straight season.

While a third trip to the Super Regionals — and then moving on to Omaha — is the expectation for this year’s Oregon team, Cooney doesn’t see it as a daunting prospect. According to him, it’s not hard to grasp the idea of getting back again this year.

“I honestly think it’s easier, personally,” Cooney said. “Our team is very talented and we’ve got great coaching, so I think, yes, it’s an expectation, but it’s one that we have the ability to meet and we’re all working hard to get there.”

In the meantime, Cooney will continue to produce from the eight-hole in the Oregon lineup. He and third baseman Carter Garate have found a pattern of success turning the lineup over and getting on base for the power hitters in the Ducks’ order.

They call themselves the “eight nine merchants”, as they ensure that there is no weak spot in Oregon’s 2025 lineup.

“It’s just a funny name we came up with,” Cooney said. “Just a way for us to fire each other up and keep going and turn it over for guys like Mason (Neville) and Dom (Hellman).”

Call it whatever you want, but call it productive.

There’s another thing that distinguishes Cooney from his teammates: his smile. All throughout warmups, batting practices and media availabilities, Cooney’s smile and energy never lack. It’s another key trait for a clubhouse leader to have, and Cooney’s certainly had plenty of successes to smile about in 2025.

“Baseball’s a really negative sport at times,” Cooney said. “Just inherently. And for me, being able to smile and laugh is what keeps me focused but also enjoying that I’m playing a kids game at the same time. It’s really nice just to keep that positive attitude.”

But where does the most joy come from? In true team-player fashion, Cooney says he has the most fun watching his guys get out and compete.

“For me, I think it’s honestly watching other guys play,” Cooney said. “Watching Mason and Jacob (Walsh) and Dom and Chase (Meggers) play and being a part of that team is really what’s the most fun for me.”

Who wouldn’t want a guy like that on their team, especially with the kind of numbers he’s producing game-in and game-out?

Wasikowski certainly has found his second baseman for years to come, and Cooney’s already demonstrating traits that’ll help him continue to be a leader, team player and clubhouse guy as Oregon’s stock — along with his own — continues to grow.