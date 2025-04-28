Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Student-run theater group The Pocket Playhouse performs ‘The Actor Games’

The Pocket Playhouse, a student-run theater, presents “The Actor Games,” a parody of “The Hunger Games.” Performances will take place on May 2 and 3
Seira Kitagawa, A&C reporterApril 28, 2025
The Host introduced the different groups, in this case it was Commedia Dell’arte, Chase Powers. The Actors Games by Pocket Playhouse, Agate Hall, Eugene Oregon, April 23rd, 2025. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)

Following the release of “Sunrise on the Reaping,” Suzanne Collins’ most recent installment in “The Hunger Games” series, the adored dystopian series has once again gained the popularity it saw in the early 2010s. Running with the series’ virality, The Pocket Playhouse presents “The Actor Games,” a “The Hunger Games” parody, on May 2 and May 3 at Agate Hall.

The Pocket Playhouse is an entirely student-run theater. Carly Rosenbloom, a senior at University of Oregon, is the public outreach and events coordinator at the theater. She joined the group in 2021 when she was a freshman, and has seen many changes and growth in the theater since then.

Meryl tells her mother and sister Posey, talking about how excited The Actors Games are, despite their worries. The Actors Games by Pocket Playhouse, Agate Hall, Eugene Oregon, May 23rd, 2025. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)

“Pocket Playhouse was the reason why I decided to go to UO,” Rosenbloom said. She was inspired to discover student-run theater since she enjoyed working with peers for a production in her high school.

The upcoming show parodies “The Hunger Games” by pitting actors from different districts against each other to become a star. Each of the districts represents a different style of acting: Greek Tragedy, Shakespearean Drama, Commedia Dell’arte, Melodrama, Silent Film, Musical Theater, Avant Garde, Hollywood and Method. Rosenbloom will act out the part of the Musical Theater district tribute.

Musical Theater, played by Carly Rosenbloom, belting her intro. The Actors Games by Pocket Playhouse, Agate Hall, Eugene Oregon, April 23rd, 2025. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)

Rosenbloom said the plot is comedic and that most of the humor is oriented around high school theater. “It’s like theater kids making fun of theater kids,” she said.

Marlee Shoup, a co-chair of The Pocket Playhouse, said that The Pocket Playhouse tends to have larger casts compared to the university theater productions, bringing more opportunities for the students. In the upcoming “The Actor Games,” there is a cast of 13 actors.

Avant Garde, played by Emily Adams, points at a member of the crowd during their commercial, calling them a “Child toy.” The Actors Games by Pocket Playhouse, Agate Hall, Eugene Oregon, April 23rd, 2025. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)

“We basically do a double amount of shows with a fraction of a budget,” Shoup said. The organization mainly relies on funding from ASUO as all shows are free, but donations are appreciated.

Since 2023, Villard Hall, the original location of The Pocket Playhouse, has been closed for construction, and the theater has since moved to Agate Hall on Agate Street across from Hayward Field. “The move to Agate Hall definitely created some challenges,” Shoup said. She joined the group in her freshman year, and since then she has been acting as well as working on administration.

Carina Bellendaine, playing Shakespeare, doing their dramatic commercial for toothpaste. The Actors Games by Pocket Playhouse, Agate Hall, Eugene Oregon, May 23rd, 2025. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)

Agate Hall is located on the opposite side of campus from Villard Hall, which Shoup said made it harder to attract large audiences. Then, Shoup and her colleague came up with a strategy to advertise the show to residence halls, which brought new audiences to Agate Hall.

Shoup and Logan Love co-directed “Sorority House of the Dead” earlier this year, breaking the record for the number of audience members in attendance. Agate Hall has more space than Villard Hall, and the audience has been growing. Shoup said that audiences for the shows tend to consist of students and some community members and families.

“We need people to come,” Shoup said. “Tell us that you are interested in what we are doing because that really helps us figure out what the community likes.”

“The Actor Games” will be at Agate Hall on May 2 and 3. The show will run for about 45 minutes and will be free for all audience members.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts
Briar Marsh in the studio where they made their gallery for Ditch Projects. Briar Marsh’s new gallery at Ditch Projects, Springfield, April 8th 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Mining for answers at Ditch Projects' new gallery
Members of the Sequana String Quartet stand on stage after their performance at the event celebrating Beall Hall's 100-year anniversary on April 5, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
A centennial celebration held to honor Beall Concert Hall
Chad Bertman's rendition of Puddles, painted in the style of Van Gogh by ChatGPT.
Controversial AI-generated art exhibition takes campus by storm
Antonio Pompa-Baldi takes a bow after performing “Glances on the Divine Comedy” an original piece created by Antonio Pompa-Baldi. James and Marilyn Murdock International Piano Series presents Antonio Pompa-Baldi, a world class pianist from Italy, Eugene Oregon, Beall Hall on the campus of the University of Oregon, March 15th 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Award-winning pianist Antonio Pompa-Baldi visits University of Oregon
Group performance of Suite Ellas, a musical themed dance performance. University of Oregon dance concert 2025, Eugene Oregon, Gerlinger Annex on the campus of the University of Oregon, March 8th 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
UO dance community communicates through the expression of movements
Oregon Wind Symphony closes out the term with Enigma III
More in arts-culture
Exploring Music Clubs at the University of Oregon
A model struck down the catwalk at the annual HOPES Conference on Apr. 10. Photo Courtesy: Cass Morrison
In HOPES of designing a greener future
Hot Honey and Co. serves breakfast and brunch along with a wide variety of fried chicken sandwiches. The food truck is located outside Oakshire Brewing on Madison St. in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Eugene food carts to check out this spring
Ben Hider/Daily Emerald
Blocky horror picture show: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ ignites questionable audience etiquette
As spring blooms approach, a bee pollinates a snow cone flower at Johnson Brothers Garden Market on Feb. 13, 2024. (Colleen Bogdan/Emerald)
Spring’s best-kept produce secrets
Niko Freedman lays out a finished pair of handmade pants on his bed on Thursday, April 18, 2025. The garment features leather pockets and structured fabric, elements shaped by his cut-and-sewn design method. (Max Unkrich / Emerald)
In between seams: balancing the difficulties of small-scale clothesmaking