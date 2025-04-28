UO student worker strike begins

The University of Oregon Student Workers, after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more, have begun its strike as of 8 a.m. today.
Picket lines are currently set up in front of Johnson Hall.
During the strike, dining halls, mailing and package services will continue to operate, though dining hall hours may differ. Changes in hours of operations will be updated at each dining venue.
Striking Resident Assistants will likely not respond to non-emergency situations such as roommate disagreements, lockouts and paperwork.
Daily Emerald reporters are on scene and will continue to have live updates throughout the day.