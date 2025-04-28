UO student worker strike begins

The University of Oregon Student Workers (UOSW) union gathered for a practice picket in the street in front of Johson Hall from 12pm to 3pm on April 16, 2025. Approximately 200 union members and supporters attended the picket, with speeches from UOSW, The Graduate Teachers Fellows Federation Union and United Academics of the UO. Picketers held signs that read “UAW Ready to Strike.” After approximately 40 minutes of speeches, the crowd formed a circle to start picketing. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)