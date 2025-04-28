Donate
UO student worker strike begins

After an announcement of the strike yesterday evening, the union began setting up for the strike around 5 a.m. today
Tristin Hoffman
April 28, 2025
Saj Sundaram
The University of Oregon Student Workers (UOSW) union gathered for a practice picket in the street in front of Johson Hall from 12pm to 3pm on April 16, 2025. Approximately 200 union members and supporters attended the picket, with speeches from UOSW, The Graduate Teachers Fellows Federation Union and United Academics of the UO. Picketers held signs that read “UAW Ready to Strike.” After approximately 40 minutes of speeches, the crowd formed a circle to start picketing. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

The University of Oregon Student Workers, after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more, have begun its strike as of 8 a.m. today. 

Picket lines are currently set up in front of Johnson Hall.

During the strike, dining halls, mailing and package services will continue to operate, though dining hall hours may differ. Changes in hours of operations will be updated at each dining venue. 

Striking Resident Assistants will likely not respond to non-emergency situations such as roommate disagreements, lockouts and paperwork. 

Daily Emerald reporters are on scene and will continue to have live updates throughout the day.

