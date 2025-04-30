Fourth, final previously revoked student visa has been reinstated

(Emerald Archives) breaking news illustration

As of Monday, April 28, all four University of Oregon students who have had their student visas revoked have officially been reinstated, according to UO Spokesperson Eric Howald.

On April 25, The Daily Emerald reported that three of the four students were reinstated their student status — with one student, known as Jane Doe, receiving their reinstatement via court action.

On March 28, one UO student’s visa was revoked for “unspecified criminal charges.” On April 4, Jane Doe’s student visa was revoked. A few days later, it was announced that a total of four students had their visas revoked for the same reason.

The Emerald was unable to verify any specific criminal charges against three of the students.

“The reinstatements are part of a broader move by the U.S. Department of Justice to reactivate visa status for international students across the country,” Howald said. “The federal government revoked the visa status of students who appeared in criminal records checks without regard to the nature of the allegations or the students’ alleged involvement.”

According to Howald, the students who were employed by the university will now also be able to resume work.

“The university appreciates that its international students and others will have the opportunity to continue their studies at UO before setting out to contribute productively to both the US and their home societies,” Howald said.