Bloom and Stroll: Eugene’s prettiest flower walks

From street corners to rolling fields, Eugene is full of flowers to enjoy. Take a spring walk and see what nature has to offer
Fern PevaMay 1, 2025
Alyssa Garcia
The sunlight shines on the tulips outside of Columbia Hall at the University of Oregon on April 22, 2025. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)

As Eugene’s wildflowers are shaking off their frost and blooming, Eugene is left with countless beautiful locations to experience these blooms. Take advantage of the beautiful weather and the abundance of flowers this spring by taking a walk at one of Eugene’s parks.

Maurie Jacobs Park
Conveniently located in the Whiteaker community and nestled next to the Willamette River, Maurie Jacobs boasts delicate and elegant Shasta daisies featuring cheerful yellow centers. As you walk along the winding path next to the river, you are surrounded by the exciting buzz of the community: old friends chatting over community garden boxes, couples holding hands and admiring the flowers and children’s feet hitting the pavement as they happily play. All of this, combined with the relaxing sounds of the roaring river and the smell of wildflowers, makes Maurie Jacobs a must-visit spot this spring. If you continue walking east along the river, you will stumble upon the Owens Rose Garden. In full bloom, the rose garden is undoubtedly one of Eugene’s most beautiful places. Intricate rows of rose bushes surround large trees and a sunny field, which is perfect for picnics. There are dozens of vibrant rose colors and varieties to explore and idyllic benches to sit on and enjoy the gardens. If you are a flower lover, Maurie Jacobs Park is the place for you!

Wild Iris Ridge Park
Eugene’s newest section of the Ridgeline Trail boasts some impressive views as well as a unique “upland prairie,” a grassland located on a higher ground. As the name suggests, this is the spot to come to see wild irises. As you stroll past clusters of oak trees and winding paths, you can catch a glimpse of Eugene from above as well as hundreds of flowers. This loop offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life and lets you feel like an explorer for a minute. Although this loop is beautiful, it offers some challenging spots, so be sure to bring proper hiking shoes and some water. Wild Iris is the ideal destination for someone looking to take in views and explore spring wildflowers while still getting in a decent bit of exercise.

Mount Pisgah
A classic for a reason, Mount Pisgah offers over seven miles of different trails of all different lengths and difficulties, but all equally as beautiful and flower-filled. The Riverbank Trail and Water Garden Trail, in particular, make for an easy walk, averaging around 0.75 miles. These trails run alongside the river, which makes them ideal for showing off camas and pond lLilies this season. These trails over small footbridges over babbling brooks, and out of all three locations, Mount Pisgah allows for the most wandering and exploring. Mount Pisgah is less than 10 miles away from campus, but when you’re there, it feels like you could be on a different planet. The moss-covered trees and canopy of trees above your head will have you feeling like you are walking through a movie set. Mount Pisgah is home to Western trillium, a three-petaled white flower, Oregon Fawn lily scattered along woodland paths, pink striped Spring Beauties and Osoberry covered in delicate white flowers. Mount Pisgah may be a popular spring destination, but it is vast, and often, it still feels like you’re the only person there.

Whether you’re looking for a workout or just a little walk to shake up your routine, Eugene has a flower-filled park for you! You won’t regret taking advantage of the spring flower blooms while you still can.

