UO to review, possibly take legal action against UOSW “disruptions”

Saj Sundaram Picketers march and chant on the picket line outside Unthank Hall and Tingle Hall. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

In an email sent to UO employees, Provost and Senior Vice President Christopher Long and Mark Schmelz, vice president and chief human resource officer, said that protest activities by the University of Oregon Student Workers Union “disrupted three important university events.”

Long said that UO is actively reviewing these disruptions and could take “possible legal and disciplinary action.”

“These disruptions violate university policy, community norms, health and safety codes, and, potentially, applicable law,” the email stated. “They are neither protected speech nor part of lawful protected work stoppage action.”

Long mentioned that the two private events that were “disrupted” were the Division of Equity and Inclusion and The Office of Human Resources event about employee engagement on April 29, and an admissions event for college preparation for high school students from underrepresented backgrounds on May 2.

The third public event that was “disrupted” was a “Conversation on Democracy’s Future,” hosted by the School of Global Studies and Languages and Department of Political Science, which held faculty from Stanford University and members of the public on May 1.

The Daily Emerald reported that on April 29, roughly 200 picketers went to where the employee engagement and flourishing event was to be held. Picketers left, to then come back to the event later. At that point, the event was cancelled by an attendee.

On May 1, The Emerald reported that approximately 75 picketers entered the Ford Alumni Center and briefly interrupted the event with chants and speeches before leaving. The event continued as scheduled.

According to the email, the “disruptions” created “a threat to health and safety by exceeding fire marshal occupancy limits, blocking exits and intimidating participants.”

Protesters also “interfered with the delivery of food and essential medication, affecting fellow students who depend on these deliveries,” the email stated.

The Emerald reported that on the first day of the strike, April 28, some striking workers had stopped a UPS delivery to the New Residence Hall. Striking workers told The Emerald that after listening to them explain the situation, the UPS worker did not want to support the school.

At noon today, roughly 150 picketers gathered on the steps of Johnson Hall to rally and listen to speakers.

Speakers included student workers, Executive Director of Service Employees International Union Local 503 Melissa Unger and a representative from the Sheet Metal International Association.

Bella, a student worker in the Global Scholars Hall dining hall and a UOSW bargaining team member, said the university approaches situations with ‘heartlessness, when they need to have compassion.”

Unger spoke about the need for solidarity between campus unions and called on the university administration to listen to UOSW.

“We will make sure retaliation is not acceptable,” Unger said. “You all (student workers) every day, make this campus work alongside thousands of SEIU members who make this campus work. You are the backbone of making sure students can get an education.”

Editor’s Note: The Daily Emerald values transparency in its reporting and coverage production. While some Emerald staff are actively involved in the student workers strike, these staff members are not involved in the production or reporting of The Emerald’s strike coverage.