Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

UO to review, possibly take legal action against UOSW “disruptions”

An email sent by Provost Christopher Long said that UO is actively reviewing actions taken by UOSW during its strike. UO said it could take legal or disciplinary action.
Corey Hoffman, Ana Narayan, and Tristin Hoffman
May 2, 2025
Saj Sundaram
Picketers march and chant on the picket line outside Unthank Hall and Tingle Hall. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

In an email sent to UO employees, Provost and Senior Vice President Christopher Long and Mark Schmelz, vice president and chief human resource officer, said that protest activities by the University of Oregon Student Workers Union “disrupted three important university events.” 

Long said that UO is actively reviewing these disruptions and could take “possible legal and disciplinary action.” 

“These disruptions violate university policy, community norms, health and safety codes, and, potentially, applicable law,” the email stated. “They are neither protected speech nor part of lawful protected work stoppage action.”

Long mentioned that the two private events that were “disrupted” were the Division of Equity and Inclusion and The Office of Human Resources event about employee engagement on April 29, and an admissions event for college preparation for high school students from underrepresented backgrounds on May 2. 

The third public event that was “disrupted” was a “Conversation on Democracy’s Future,” hosted by the School of Global Studies and Languages and Department of Political Science, which held faculty from Stanford University and members of the public on May 1.

The Daily Emerald reported that on April 29, roughly 200 picketers went to where the employee engagement and flourishing event was to be held. Picketers left, to then come back to the event later. At that point, the event was cancelled by an attendee. 

On May 1, The Emerald reported that approximately 75 picketers entered the Ford Alumni Center and briefly interrupted the event with chants and speeches before leaving. The event continued as scheduled. 

According to the email, the “disruptions” created “a threat to health and safety by exceeding fire marshal occupancy limits, blocking exits and intimidating participants.”  

Protesters also “interfered with the delivery of food and essential medication, affecting fellow students who depend on these deliveries,” the email stated. 

The Emerald reported that on the first day of the strike, April 28, some striking workers had stopped a UPS delivery to the New Residence Hall. Striking workers told The Emerald that after listening to them explain the situation, the UPS worker did not want to support the school. 

At noon today, roughly 150 picketers gathered on the steps of Johnson Hall to rally and listen to speakers.

Speakers included student workers, Executive Director of Service Employees International Union Local 503 Melissa Unger and a representative from the Sheet Metal International Association.  

Bella, a student worker in the Global Scholars Hall dining hall and a UOSW bargaining team member, said the university approaches situations with ‘heartlessness, when they need to have compassion.” 

Unger spoke about the need for solidarity between campus unions and called on the university administration to listen to UOSW. 

“We will make sure retaliation is not acceptable,” Unger said. “You all (student workers) every day, make this campus work alongside thousands of SEIU members who make this campus work. You are the backbone of making sure students can get an education.”

Editor’s Note: The Daily Emerald values transparency in its reporting and coverage production. While some Emerald staff are actively involved in the student workers strike, these staff members are not involved in the production or reporting of The Emerald’s strike coverage.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in campus
Picketers cheer as cars passing by honk and wave in support of the strike. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Second bargaining session ahead of day four of UOSW strike
The crowd of runners pass through the starting line to begin the marathon. The 18th annual Eugene Marathon takes place in Eugene, Ore., on April 27th, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).
Hayward Field becomes a finish line and a starting point for UO runners
Karl Scholz, the president of the University of Oregon, speaks at the event celebrating Beall Hall's 100-year anniversary on April 5, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
UO Senate votes in favor of Mutual Academic Defense Compact
Picketers cheer as cars passing by honk and wave in support of the strike. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UO Student Workers Union pushes for third-party review in harassment and discrimination cases
Picketers cheer as cars passing by honk and wave in support of the strike. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Bargaining session underway on day three of student workers strike
breaking news illustration
Fourth, final previously revoked student visa has been reinstated
More in Features
Noa Schwartz
Blood, sweat and tears: ‘The Pitt’ confronts healthcare woes in one heart-pounding shift
Alex Aeschliman finishes the Eugene Marathon with a time of three hours and 14 minutes. Photo Courtesy: Eugene Marathon
Race recap: Alex Aeschliman’s bicoastal marathon week
Noa Schwartz
Calling all small businesses to World Without Borders
The sunlight shines on the tulips outside of Columbia Hall at the University of Oregon on April 22, 2025. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Bloom and Stroll: Eugene’s prettiest flower walks
Lawrence Hall is home to the College of Design. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Learning from the best: Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sean Wang visits UO
Kaitlin McDaid
“Sunrise on the Reaping” makes us all victims of Capitol propaganda
More in unions
The University of Oregon Student Workers (UOSW) union gathered for a practice picket in the street in front of Johson Hall from 12pm to 3pm on April 16, 2025. Approximately 200 union members and supporters attended the picket, with speeches from UOSW, The Graduate Teachers Fellows Federation Union and United Academics of the UO. Picketers held signs that read “UAW Ready to Strike." After approximately 40 minutes of speeches, the crowd formed a circle to start picketing. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Amid potential strike, student workers feel both hesitant and prepared
The University of Oregon Student Workers (UOSW) union gathered for a practice picket in the street in front of Johson Hall from 12pm to 3pm on April 16, 2025. Approximately 200 union members and supporters attended the picket, with speeches from UOSW, The Graduate Teachers Fellows Federation Union and United Academics of the UO. Picketers held signs that read “UAW Ready to Strike." After approximately 40 minutes of speeches, the crowd formed a circle to start picketing. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UO student workers prepare to strike if agreement with university isn’t met by April 28
Mike Urbancic, United Academics president, speaks to demonstrators at a rally at Johnson Hall in support of the University of Oregon United Academics on Nov. 13, 2024. After the rally, demonstrators marched to Chiles Hall, where UO and UA teams met for a bargaining session. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
United Academics ratifies the Collective Bargaining Agreement
Valentine Bentz, a co-director of the Radical Organizing and Activism Resource center, UO Grove Garden Coordinator and EMU Labor Organizer, speaking to Daily Emerald reporter Sasha Love during an interview about student workers. The interview was held in the atrium in the EMU, on the couches to the left of the O desk. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
How campus life could be affected if student workers strike
UA rallies amidst strike authorization vote
UA rallies amidst strike authorization vote
Ryan Campbell, a member of the bargaining team of the University of Oregon Student Workers Union, speaks to the crowd of union members and supporters gathered outside Johnson Hall. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
UOSW initiates strike authorization vote today
About the Contributors
Corey Hoffman
Corey Hoffman, Campus News Reporter
Corey Hoffman is a first year student studying journalism and global studies with a minor in French. She has been involved in journalism since high school and hopes to one day be a foreign correspondent. In her free time, she enjoys reading, running, hiking, playing soccer and crochet.
Ana Narayan
Ana Narayan, Investigative Reporter
My name is Ana Narayan and I am studying Journalism and Sustainable Business. As an investigative reporter, I am passionate about covering topics ranging from local businesses to women’s justice to sports. In the future, I hope to amplify diverse voices, shape compelling narratives, and contribute to building sustainable communities through storytelling and advocacy.
Tristin Hoffman
Tristin Hoffman, 2024-2025 Editor in Chief
Tristin Hoffman is a senior studying journalism and law. She was previously the Emerald’s News and Investigations Editor in the 2023-2024 year. Upon graduation, she aspires to pursue a career as an investigative reporter in the US or EU, covering business, finance or law. Tristin has an affinity for running, ice cream and miniature long-haired daschunds.
Saj Sundaram
Saj Sundaram, Photographer
Saj is currently in his second year on the Photo Desk as a photojournalist. To see more of his work, follow his Instagram @rainy.day.media and view his website rainydaymedia.site