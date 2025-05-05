How invasive species are threatening Eugene

Beneath Eugene’s scenic green spaces, a biological battle is raging. Invasive species are displacing native plants and animals, threatening the ecosystems that define Oregon’s natural heritage — but a local scientist and his team are fighting to restore balance, one seed at a time.
Byline photo of Ceci Cronin
Ceci Cronin
May 5, 2025
How invasive species are threatening Eugene
Eric Becker

If you take a walk through Eugene’s parks or along the Willamette River, you might notice the lush greenery — thick blackberry brambles, fields of white flowers and ponds buzzing with life. But underneath all that beauty, a quiet crisis is unfolding.

Invasive plants and animals are spreading throughout Eugene’s natural spaces, pushing out native species and unraveling the ecosystems that have supported Oregon’s wildlife for centuries. From thick pastures overrun with blackberries to wetlands gnawed by giant rodents, the landscape is changing — and not for the better.

Tom Kaye has seen it up close. “Right now I’m driving through enormous fields of blackberry and Scotch broom,” Kaye, the chief scientist and founder of the Institute for Applied Ecology, said. “Large, large areas of land are now no longer quality habitat.”

Kaye started the Institute back in 1999 with a mission: to conserve native species through hands-on restoration, research and education. Today, his nonprofit works across the Willamette Valley — including right here in Eugene — helping city agencies and volunteers fight back against the green tide.

The invaders are relentless. In Eugene’s grasslands, common enemies like oxeye daisy — with its cheerful white blooms — smother native wildflowers, creating a monoculture that leaves little room for pollinators and wildlife. Meanwhile, warming temperatures are giving an extra boost to aggressive annual plants, which Kaye says are increasing by about 15% each year.

Animals are part of the problem too. Nutria, invasive rodents that look like a cross between a beaver and a rat, tear up wetlands as they feed. Bullfrogs, described by Kaye as “voracious predators,” gobble up everything from fish and ducklings to other frogs and lizards — even carrying diseases that decimate native amphibians.

Then there are the threats still looming on the horizon. “We really don’t want zebra or quagga mussels here,” Kaye warned. These tiny mussels, if introduced, could clog hydroelectric dams and devastate freshwater systems.

What’s at stake isn’t just a few plants or ponds. It’s the health of Eugene’s entire natural system. “Invasive species simplify our ecosystems,” Kaye said. “They reduce biological diversity and create dominance — the same species repeated over and over.” Without that diversity, wildlife struggle to find food, shelter and places to raise their young.

Restoration teams are fighting back with everything they’ve got — using controlled burns, mowing, hand-pulling weeds, spot-spraying and even laying down sheets of plastic to trap heat and kill unwanted plants. “Sometimes we’re restoring from scratch. Other times we’re tipping the scales in favor of native plants on sites with mixed vegetation,” Kaye said.

The best results come from combining treatments. “Burning alone doesn’t meet our needs, but combining burning with spot spraying can make a huge difference,” he said.

But even the best tools have their limits. Recent federal funding cuts have squeezed the resources available for restoration work. “That’s going to drastically reduce the impact we can have,” Kaye said.

And even when invasive plants are cleared, another challenge remains: finding enough native seeds to replant the land. “When you kill a weed, you want to replace it with something better. But where do you get those native seeds?” Kaye said. Without them, invasive species often just creep back in.

To fill the gap, the Institute works with the Willamette Valley Native Plant Partnership, teaming up with about 30 organizations and local farmers to grow seeds specially adapted to Oregon’s ecosystems.

Looking ahead, Kaye and his team are thinking long-term — studying what seeds already lie dormant in local soils, testing new ways to control stubborn plants like the seemingly indestructible Italian arum and even experimenting with “assisted migration,” growing Oregon plants alongside California plants to see which will thrive under future climate conditions.

Still, Kaye believes the battle won’t be won by scientists alone.

“Start thinking locally,” he said. “What can you do in your yard? Are there weedy areas you can control and replace with native plants? You’ll help pollinators, help wildlife and make your yard more beautiful.”

In Eugene, the fight for biodiversity is happening one field, one riverbank and one backyard at a time. And for now, there are still plenty of reasons to stay in the fight.

A duck floats on the Willamette River near Island Park in Springfield, Ore. on a chilly morning. (Molly McPherson/Emerald) (Molly McPherson)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City News
10.31.2023.EMG.EDB.EPD-1.jpg
How the NWAA accredits the Eugene Police with limited independent oversight
Val Hoyle hosts a Social Security and Medicare town hall on April 23, 2025, at Lane Community College. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Val Hoyle town hall addresses Trump’s plans for Social Security, Medicare
Community members attend the April.14, 2025 Eugene City Council Meeting.(Courtesy of Robert Scherle)
Community urges City Council to “do something” about CAHOOTS
The now-shuttered White Bird Clinic Front Rooms department building, located on the corner of 12th and Mill Alley. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald)
Looking ahead to what's next for CAHOOTS
The Willamette River runs through the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Path System and several routes lead directly to the rushing water. (Mary Grosswendt/Emerald)
What’s flowing into the Willamette?
Mayor Kaarin Knudson introduces the Bold Steps Reflection Video at the Hult Center in Eugene. Jan. 13 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Eugene City Council hits pause on fire fee referendum vote as $11.5 million budget gap looms
More in community-news
Eugene City Councilors Mike Clark, Jennifer Yeh and Matt Keating left to right, at the July 24 council meeting. (Mathias Lehman-Winters/Emerald)
Eugene City Council moves forward with Downtown development plan
Unhoused tent set up outside of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Hilyard Street in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
The search for security and hope
breaking news illustration
Eugene man sentenced to five years of probation following violent threats on Facebook
White Bird Clinic provides humanistic healthcare and supportive services for those in need in the Lane County community. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
CAHOOTS ends services in Eugene after 35 years
Playground in Videra Park, located in Eugene, Ore.
Braewood Hills residents push back against Videra Oak Meadow development
Katherine Bragg talks to someone in line while she prepares to serve juice. Volunteers with Neighbors feeding Neighbors hand out food and drinks at 5th and Washington Wednesday-Saturday starting at 9am. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Local non-profit Neighbors Feeding Neighbors continues to serve meals without permits
More in Features
Kalapuya Ilihi hall is home to the Native American and Indigienous Studies community. Academic and residential communities allow students with common interests and identities to live and learn together. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Kalapuya Ilihi hall set to reopen in fall 2025
The Non-Stop Players perform Guys and Dolls at the Actor's Cabaret and Annex in downtown Eugene. Photo Courtesy: Karen K. Olsen
Guys and Dolls opens at the Actors Cabaret of Eugene
Stephanie Craig poses with a basket she wove. (Photo by Amanda Freeman/Ampkwa Images)
A future woven with past and present
Patrico Di Stabile, playing the role of Aladdin, celebrates his newly established prince status. Ballet Fantastique: Aladdin,, Ballet Fantastique studio, Eugene Oregon, April 26, 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Ballet Fantastique’s “Aladdin: The Rock Opera” brings dreams to stage
Kaitlin McDaid
Nowicki: Even if you don’t like the church, you can appreciate Pope Francis
Picketers march and chant on the picket line outside Unthank Hall and Tingle Hall. At 8am on April 28, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers began their strike after nearly 11 months of bargaining for pay, pay periods, resident assistant roles and more. At 5pm, the strike moved to Unthank Hall, where they had a group of picketers sitting on the front lawn facing Agate St., a picket line on the sidewalk between the Tingle wing of Hamilton Hall and Unthank Hall, and a secondary picket line in front of Unthank Hall facing Agate St. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
UO to review, possibly take legal action against UOSW “disruptions”