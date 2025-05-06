Donate
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

UOSW strike enters seventh day as students hold theatrical boxing match and occupy Johnson Hall

UOSW holds “Student Workers versus Admin” Rally with theatrical boxing match and proceeds to occupy Johnson Hall until their demands are met
Sasha LoveMay 5, 2025
Saj Sundaram
Bleu Jones, a student worker, representing the UOSW contract and ____ in a theatrical boxing match for the UOSW union. The University of Oregon Student Workers Union holds a “Student Workers versus Admin” Rally with a theatrical boxing match and proceeds to occupy Johnson Hall until their demands are met. The rally was held on the lawn across from Johnson Hall around 5:00pm on the University of Oregon campus on May 5, 2025 in Eugene, Ore. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

Updated 8:00 p.m.

Approximately  60 striking student workers are currently occupying Johnson Hall and have been since around 5:30 p.m. 

According to Victoria Robison, a media liaison for UOSW, the protesters are not expected to leave “until their demands are met.”

“I think we’re all really, really outraged and frustrated that it’s taken them this long, but you know if this is what it takes, we’ll be here until we make good progress,” Robison said.

Several UO Police Department officers are also inside the building.

“The people inside the building are aware that what they’re doing is illegal and that’s a risk that they took on by doing this autonomous action,” Robison said.

There are currently 30 picketers and 75 striking workers outside of Johnson Hall.

The Emerald has not received immediate comment from UO.

Updated 5:00 p.m. 

Around 5:00 p.m., the University of Oregon Student Workers Union hosted a theatrical boxing match outside of Johnson Hall. 

Approximately 375 people attended the event to see the staged boxing match between two UOSW members, one representing  “UOSW’s contract” and the other “UO’s contract.”

The boxing referee, portrayed by UOSW organizer Valentine Bentz, announced key events in the union’s development and bargaining, with each “round” in the boxing match representing a stage in bargaining and organizing. 

“We wanted to mix it up, educate people on our union’s history and do something theatrical that would bring the crowd joy and ultimately like turn a big crowd out in support of our union efforts,” Bentz said.

Bleu Jones, a student worker, represented the UOSW contract.

“I am really glad to do it (be the boxer). Despite the fact that this is supposed to be something to energize people and represent the conflict in a more lighthearted way, I do think the concepts are really important,” Bleu said. “We are what makes UO run and we are students first and to be students first we need to be able to eat, afford rent and feel safe in our workplace.” 

Following the boxing match, student workers marched around Johnson Hall in an attempt to “seige” the building, according to UOSW member and organizer Mae Bracelin.

The picketers also came together in song, singing a variation of “Mighty Oregon” and a rendition of Pete Seeger’s “Which Side Are You On?”

Striking UOSW workers also spoke on their involvement in the demonstration.  

“I think unions are good and I feel it would be good if we had fair grievances and arbitration (for) protecting workers from harassment and discrimination in a more tangible way… also it would be nice to get paid more and like you know actually afford nice groceries,” Abby Beckstrand said.

Striking worker Parker Lemme said he was participating in the Johnson Hall march to show his support for UOSW’s first contract. 

“For me personally it (showing up) is because I’ve seen so much injustice in my own job, so I’m here to help push forward a contract that will make workers feel like citizens, I guess,” Lemme said.

Lemme also said he hoped the amount of people surrounding Johnson Hall would pressure UO administration into accepting UOSW’s version of the contract. 

“I think it (the demonstration) is just putting pressure on them (UO administration) to really listen to us. A lot of the stuff we (UOSW) have done, I feel like they haven’t really responded to what we’re saying or just like anything really. It just seems like they’re trying to go past it and by marching around, they’re kind of obligated to engage with us,” Lemme said.

Several legal observers affiliated with the American Civil Liberties Union attended — they said they came to monitor the situation.

Editor’s Note: The Daily Emerald values transparency in its reporting and coverage production. While some Emerald staff are actively involved in the student workers strike, these staff members are not involved in the production or reporting of The Emerald’s strike coverage.

About the Contributors
Sasha Love, Campus News Reporter
Sasha Love is a first-year journalism major and Campus News Reporter for the Daily Emerald. She focuses mainly on covering labor, but is interested in learning more about all kinds of issues. Sasha was a Feature Editor for her high school paper and freelanced as a general assignment reporter. She wants to be a journalist after college, possibly covering the environment, arts and culture or foreign affairs. In her free time, you can find her binging chocolate, reading poetry or trying to rock climb.
Saj Sundaram
Saj Sundaram, Photographer
Saj is currently in his second year on the Photo Desk as a photojournalist. To see more of his work, follow his Instagram @rainy.day.media and view his website rainydaymedia.site