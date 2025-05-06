Donate
Housing
First Apartment Must-Haves: Room-by-Room Guide for New Renters

May 6, 2025
Moving into your first apartment is a big milestone—but figuring out what you actually need for each room can be overwhelming. Whether you’re starting from scratch or building on a few hand-me-downs, this guide breaks it down, room by room.

Kitchen Basics You’ll Use Daily

Your kitchen doesn’t need to be packed with gadgets, but you do need a few basics to cook, eat, and clean efficiently. A quality pots and pans set should be one of your first purchases. Look for a set that includes a saucepan, skillet, and stock pot to cover most cooking needs. Add some utensils, a cutting board, and a few food storage containers, and you’re set for everything from pasta nights to prepping leftovers.

Start with a set of four plates, bowls, and cups, plus a matching set of forks, knives, and spoons. Add a non-scratch sponge, a bottle of dish soap, and a 10-13 gallon trash bin with a lid. If you’re a coffee drinker, don’t forget a simple coffee maker or kettle.

Bedroom Must-Haves

Start with the core items: a mattress, bed frame, and basic bedding. Opt for two sets of sheets made from breathable cotton with a thread count of 300-400 for a balance of softness and durability, plus two pillows and a medium-weight comforter suitable for year-round use. Adults spend roughly one-third of their lives sleeping, making a good-quality bed frame and mattress a critical investment for both health and comfort. A small nightstand and a lamp are useful, especially if you read before bed or need your phone within reach. Storage bins or under-bed boxes help keep things organized in tighter spaces.

Living Room Setup

For the living room, begin with a place to sit and a surface for food or work. A small couch or loveseat, a coffee table, and maybe a side chair are plenty for most small apartments. If you’re short on space or budget, bean bags or floor cushions are also practical options. Add a few personal touches like a throw blanket, small bookshelf, or framed art to make the space feel lived-in. Lighting matters too—consider a floor lamp if overhead lights are too harsh or not enough.

For inspiration on how students personalize small spaces, looking at arts & culture features from different websites can help you get inspired.

Bathroom And Cleaning Essentials

Start with a fabric shower curtain for a more eco-friendly and durable option, two bath towels, two hand towels, and a non-slip bath mat to keep your bathroom safe and cozy. Add a small trash can, toilet brush, and some basic toiletries storage, and your bathroom is good to go. For shared bathrooms, caddies and hooks can help keep personal items separate.

Choose a trusted multi-surface spray like Method or Mrs. Meyer’s for effective, eco-friendly cleaning, and pair it with microfiber cloths that trap dust and dirt better than traditional rags. A small laundry basket or hamper is also helpful for keeping things tidy.

