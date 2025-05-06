Morris: Introverts in extroverted fields: it’s not as hard as you think

As an introvert, the thought of working in an “extroverted” job setting has always scared me — the confrontations with bosses, the possibility of teamwork and team-building exercises, constant conversations with colleagues and the looming fear of burnout.

When I was younger, I told my parents I would never work in a place that required me to talk a lot with other people. I wanted to be secluded and work independently. However, now that I’m studying a field that requires constant networking and regular conversation with my peers, I don’t exactly have a choice.

I’ve realized that just because I tend to be introverted doesn’t mean I can’t thrive in my dream field. Even if it seems intimidating, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible — I can learn to navigate an extroverted environment. The same goes for everyone else.

Thanks to my JCOM 101 class, I’ve learned some helpful tips and tricks for how introverts can succeed in an “extroverted” field. I found these tactics both interesting and practical, and they’ve already helped me — whether it’s networking in class, interviewing with future employers, talking to professors or even feeling confident enough to join a study abroad program without knowing anyone else in it.

I talked to two different UO students on their experience working in fast-paced, conversation heavy jobs as introverts.

I asked Jensen Corella, a UO sophomore, about his experience working in the food industry and whether he ever felt burned out while interacting with coworkers and customers.

“I had difficulties sometimes conversing with both customers and my coworkers. I would become super tired as the shift went on. I had to recoup as soon as I got home and hang out by myself. Don’t get me wrong — I loved the job — but it can be hard providing customer service to a lot of people in one night,” Corella said.

Then, I had a conversation with Samantha Judd, another UO sophomore, about her past jobs and how they made her feel. “There were definitely times I felt overwhelmed or exhausted with the amount of people I had to come into contact with as per the job description. I think some of that can be attributed to my neurodivergence and depleted social battery in loud and fast-paced environments,” Judd said.

Karl Moore and Willing Li published an article in “Harvard Business Review” titled “Can Introverts Thrive in ‘Extroverted’ Careers?” In it, they interviewed Brooke Callaghan, a first-year investment banking analyst at BMO Toronto, who explained the hidden strengths introverts bring to extroverted fields.

One of the first things they mention is how introverts are great listeners — a skill some extroverts may lack. “As avid listeners, they can capture information that some extroverts might overlook. Unlike extroverts, introverts aren’t known to jump to conclusions, and as a result, they garner more attention and appreciation from an audience when they do speak,” said Callaghan. “As an introvert, (Callaghan’s) natural tendency to read a room, empathize with others and think before she speaks helps her gain a deep understanding of the people or situations she is engaging with. As a result, it’s easier for her than most to foster meaningful relationships with her clients and peers,” Moore and Li wrote

Other strengths mentioned in the article include adaptability, empathy and the ability to take time to carefully formulate ideas — making those ideas more refined and impactful.

Another “Harvard Business Review” article, this one by Melody Wilding and titled “An Introvert’s Guide to Visibility in the Workplace,” offers practical strategies for how introverts can thrive in extroverted environments.

Two tips that stood out to me were: speak up early in meetings and ditch self-deprecation (also known as self-criticism).

Corella also shared how he handles burnout at work. “Usually when I’m burned out from working with others, I take my lunch break in my car or something just so I can be by myself for a while. I enjoy talking to my coworkers, but I need that alone time so I’m not so tired after my shift,” he said.

Judd plans on going into the education field, which, she admits, is a little daunting because of how extroverted it seems.

“I do anticipate having some trouble with overstimulation as a neurodivergent person. It’s something I’ve coped with all my life, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t dread the possibility of feeling that at any time. But in my personal life, running from the possibility of overstimulation can isolate me from opportunities that could otherwise be really cool,” Judd said.