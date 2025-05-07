Donate
Housing
Ethos
Tradewinds Cafe offers a one-stop shop for beer, wine and Mediterranean classics

Tradewinds Cafe and Catering Company combines Mediterranean dishes into a classic American cafe
Andres BaischMay 7, 2025
Alyssa Garcia
Gyro Pita from Tradewinds Cafe served with Lamb & Beef with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Tzatziki. Tradewinds Cafe serves Mediterranean dishes such as gyros, pitas, and a variety of sandwiches and salads. While being located at Jiffy’s Cafe and Bottle Market, Tradewinds Cafe offers a selection of beers and wines. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)

You cannot often get a beer or some wine alongside a gyro, but Tradewinds Cafe and Catering Co., a bottle shop, offers a casual drinking environment to pair with Greek food.

Tradewinds supports local wine and beer brewers, with a wide selection of four packs, bottles to go and beers on tap to enjoy with a gyro or fries from the cafe.

Tradewinds server Maggie Riordan says the Cafe is known around town for having multiple options of beverages. Riordan says that guests will come for the beverages as much as the food. Riordan also notes that, while a small detail, Tradewinds serves plenty of gluten-free and vegan plates.

Riordan says that they have a variety of local beers, from brewers like Block 15 and ColdFire.

The first half of Tradewinds’ menu includes Greek classics like gyros, chicken and falafel, while the second half includes American classics like burgers, croissants and melts.

“Our fryer is completely gluten-free and vegan, but we still have loads of meat options and burgers,” Riordan said. “We try to incorporate other cultures into our menu. We kind of try everything.”

Riordan says that the owners, Marc Head and Abbie Shadrick, who are from New Jersey, have even incorporated Jersey-style cheesesteaks from time to time. Tradewinds used to be located on A Street in Springfield (which is now Public House), but relocated to Hilyard Street to look for a brick-and-mortar location.

Russell Nute, a frequent guest at Tradewinds, has been a fan ever since the days in Springfield.

Nute loves the consistency and said the cafe serves good value for the portions. He grabs the same thing every time: a lamb gyro on a break from his job.

“It’s a really relaxed atmosphere, but you can come and eat this, and feel like you did something good for yourself,” Nute said. “In the summertime, my family and I will come a lot and sit on the patio.”

Riordan says that the family nature of the shop makes for a very healthy work environment. Shadrick and Head, while not Greek themselves, have a passion for Mediterranean cuisine, along with baking and supporting local brewers.

Shadrick and Head have been business partners, as well as romantic partners, for over a decade.

“It’s a mom and pop shop, so we’re all family. It’s a really nice environment,” Riordan said.

