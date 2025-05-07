Oregon’s Defense: Weak Link or Weapon?

The Oregon Ducks football program is entering a new chapter marked by significant roster changes, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

After a season in which the defense was regarded as one of the nation’s best, the team now faces the challenge of replacing multiple key contributors—including the entire secondary, a starting linebacker, and three of the four starting defensive linemen.

Despite the turnover, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi expressed confidence and optimism at the close of spring practices. The success of the upcoming season will largely depend on how well the coaching staff integrates new players and develops the returning talent.

A Coach’s Perspective: Hunger and Potential

Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi has praised the Oregon defense for showing notable “hunger” and “drive” as spring practice concludes, highlighting their strong attention to detail and work ethic. He acknowledged the youth and inexperience across the unit but described the group as “potentially dangerous” within the evolving Oregon system.

In the competitive landscape of college football, these qualities are what separate emerging programs from long-established powerhouses. The coaching staff is focused on developing a defense that plays with speed and physicality—an identity they are steadily building.

Further reinforcing the program’s upward trajectory is the anticipation of a record-setting showing in the recent NFL Draft, with projections expecting at least 10 Ducks to be selected—an impressive reflection of Oregon’s player development pipeline.

Roster Turnover and Strategic Replacements

The 2025 Oregon defense faces substantial changes, with ten players from the previous roster entering the NFL Draft. This exodus necessitates replacing the entire secondary, one starting linebacker, and three of four starting defensive linemen from the prior season.

Head Coach Dan Lanning and his staff have addressed these gaps by recruiting heavily from both high school ranks and the transfer portal. While spring ball offered insights into potential starters and position battles, many spots on the depth chart remain contested as players vie for playing time.

Recruiting Philosophy

Oregon’s strategy for rebuilding the roster starts primarily with recruiting the “best of the best” directly from high school. The coaching staff aims to bring in players with similar mindsets who “love ball”. The focus is on attracting talented young men who are hungry and understand they must earn their opportunities on the field.

Utilizing the Portal

While high school recruitment is the foundation, the transfer portal is considered when there is an “absolute necessity” to fill a roster gap. In the first season under the current staff in 2022, they had to “plug and play with a couple portal guys” after missing the early signing period. The portal is a tool used strategically to supplement the roster.

Key Position Battles Emerge in Spring

Spring practice highlighted competition across several defensive position groups. At defensive tackle, A’Mauri Washington is seen as the starter, due to a foot injury sidelining Aydin Breland, who is expected to be healthy for fall camp.

Bear Alexander appears solidified as the starting nose tackle. At defensive end, Matayo Uiagalelei is the undisputed starter. The depth chart projections show shifts, such as Aydin Breland and Ashton Porter flipping spots at defensive end from pre-spring expectations.

In the linebacker room, Bryce Boettcher is a Mid-American Conference starter linebacker. At money linebacker, Devon Jackson is expected to take on a more significant role after steady progression, with highly-rated recruit Brayden Platt behind him. Lupoi noted the hunger of the linebacker group, citing their eagerness to tackle during early padded practices.

The safety positions also saw competition, with Dillon Thieneman solidifying the boundary safety spot, while Kingston Lopa and Peyton Woodyard are engaged in what has been described as an “interesting position battle” at field safety, potentially splitting reps. Kingston Lopa previously played a starting role in the Big Ten championship game.

Development and the NFL Pipeline

A core tenet of the Oregon program under the current staff is continuous player development, aiming to prepare athletes for the NFL. Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi emphasizes this goal, working to develop talent so players are in a position to transition to the next level. The program has seen a significant increase in draft selections under the current leadership.

After having only one player drafted in 2021, Oregon had six players drafted in 2022 and eight in 2023, which set a program record. The expectation is to surpass this record in the upcoming draft with no less than ten players selected. The program’s goal is to consistently “reset and break” their draft numbers annually.

Moving Forward: Beyond Spring Ball

With spring practice complete, the Oregon defense now shifts its focus to sustaining momentum and advancing player development throughout the offseason. The coaching staff is working to instill consistent habits rooted in discipline and attention to detail, emphasizing the importance of steady progress without breaks.

Players are encouraged to learn from their mistakes and to push themselves to improve, with the expectation that missteps should lead to growth rather than repetition. The defensive standard has been raised—from simply being one of the top units last season to striving to become the best in college football.

That goal is reinforced through ongoing practice, strong communication, and a sharp focus on adapting to adjustments and scheme changes. While the coaches acknowledge there’s still significant work ahead, they are motivated by the group’s talent and determination to meet the high bar that’s been set.