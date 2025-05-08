Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

‘The Future Is In The Past’: The Hawai’i club’s 50th annual Lū’ua

UO Hawai’i Club celebrated 50 years of its club with their annual Lū’ua and Hō’ike on May 3 at Matthew Knight Arena
Elise Alvira, A&C ReporterMay 8, 2025
Spencer So
Dancing at the 50th annual Hui O Hawaii Lu’au at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., May 3rd, 2025 (Spencer So/Emerald)

2,000 miles away from home, the culture and history of Hawaii stands strong here at UO. The UO Hawaii Club celebrated its 50th annual Lū’ua and Hō’ike on May 3. It was their biggest show yet, with 817 tickets sold.

This year’s theme was I ka wā ma mua, ka wā ma hope, which means the “future is in the past,” or in other words, “to honor and emphasize the importance of learning from our history and ancestors and the experiences and knowledge they passed down from generations,” Naliko Cabanilla, one of the Lū’ua coordinators, said.

The event featured a number of dances from all kinds of Pacific Islander cultures, such as dances from Sāmoa, Tahiti and Hawaii — just in time to honor Pacific Islander heritage month. Attendees enjoyed a 3-hour-long show with dances, a silent auction, live music from a Tahitian band and traditional Hawaiian food from EDKH.

Dancing at the 50th annual Hui O Hawaii Lu’au at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., May 3rd, 2025 (Spencer So/Emerald) (Spencer So)

The show started with a traditional Hawaiian dance called Wahine Kahiko and concluded with the club’s tradition of its senior Auana dance.

Dance is an important aspect of Hawaiian culture as it tells stories through its music, dance, costumes and most importantly, brings communities together. In Hawaiian, a Lū’ua is a large feast with live music and dance.

“One of the dances I was a part of talked about a significant place,” Penina Vaimaona, a member of the club and a dancer at the Lū’ua, said. “That’s something you hear a lot with hula. Every single song talks about a different story; it’s a great form of passing on culture.” Hula is one of the most common Hawaiian dances that involves an undulating movement of the hips and synchronized hand gestures.

Dancing at the 50th annual Hui O Hawaii Lu’au at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., May 3rd, 2025 (Spencer So/Emerald) (Spencer So)

Hawaii is a popular destination spot with almost a quarter million of visitors from the U.S. just in this past March. Isolated in a tropical paradise of its own, its culture and history are what make it so unique.

“A lot of us are raised from a smaller group of islands. So coming to the mainland and coming to somewhere where it’s a total culture shock – it’s hard to make that transition,” Vaimaona said. The Hawaii club serves as a declaration of preserving Hawaiian culture here on the ‘mainland.’
But you don’t just have to be Hawaiian to join. In fact, non-Hawaiian students are encouraged to join to “give them the opportunity to understand what it’s like to be from Hawaii and give them the opportunity to understand what it’s like for us,” Vaimaona said.

Fire dancing at the 50th annual Hui O Hawaii Lu’au at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., May 3rd, 2025 (Spencer So/Emerald)

“Being so far from home, it’s nice to connect with people from the same place as you and who share the same culture and experiences,” Cabanilla said.

Next year, the club hopes to expand its annual Lū’ua with more dances, more seats and more tickets sold. “In Hawaii, our community is very tight, so being able to keep those practices up and to be with people who understand what it’s like to be from Hawaii is really helpful,” Vaimaona said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts
The Non-Stop Players perform Guys and Dolls at the Actor's Cabaret and Annex in downtown Eugene. Photo Courtesy: Karen K. Olsen
Guys and Dolls opens at the Actors Cabaret of Eugene
Stephanie Craig poses with a basket she wove. (Photo by Amanda Freeman/Ampkwa Images)
A future woven with past and present
Patrico Di Stabile, playing the role of Aladdin, celebrates his newly established prince status. Ballet Fantastique: Aladdin,, Ballet Fantastique studio, Eugene Oregon, April 26, 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Ballet Fantastique’s “Aladdin: The Rock Opera” brings dreams to stage
The Host introduced the different groups, in this case it was Commedia Dell’arte, Chase Powers. The Actors Games by Pocket Playhouse, Agate Hall, Eugene Oregon, April 23rd, 2025. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Student-run theater group The Pocket Playhouse performs ‘The Actor Games’
Briar Marsh in the studio where they made their gallery for Ditch Projects. Briar Marsh’s new gallery at Ditch Projects, Springfield, April 8th 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Mining for answers at Ditch Projects' new gallery
Members of the Sequana String Quartet stand on stage after their performance at the event celebrating Beall Hall's 100-year anniversary on April 5, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
A centennial celebration held to honor Beall Concert Hall
More in arts-culture
Gyro Pita from Tradewinds Cafe served with Lamb & Beef with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Tzatziki. Tradewinds Cafe serves Mediterranean dishes such as gyros, pitas, and a variety of sandwiches and salads. While being located at Jiffy’s Cafe and Bottle Market, Tradewinds Cafe offers a selection of beers and wines. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Tradewinds Cafe offers a one-stop shop for beer, wine and Mediterranean classics
Noa Schwartz
Blood, sweat and tears: ‘The Pitt’ confronts healthcare woes in one heart-pounding shift
Noa Schwartz
Calling all small businesses to World Without Borders
The sunlight shines on the tulips outside of Columbia Hall at the University of Oregon on April 22, 2025. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Bloom and Stroll: Eugene’s prettiest flower walks
Lawrence Hall is home to the College of Design. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
Learning from the best: Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sean Wang visits UO
Kaitlin McDaid
“Sunrise on the Reaping” makes us all victims of Capitol propaganda
More in events
The band Verb8im played the Monster House Eugene Back2School show on Oct 6, 2024. Monster House Eugene had roughly 1000 people in attendance throughout the night. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Monster House closes its doors with one final show
Bob Mitchell, a 22-year-old cowboy, rides a bull at Matthew Knight Arena on April 5, 2025. Hundreds of tons of dirt covered the floor of MKA as cowboys and bulls visited Eugene for the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Bucking bulls and cowboys compete at PBR Eugene
From the inside out: discover your inner essence at Shizen Sanctuary
Noa Schwartz
The Friends of Eugene Public Library's upcoming giant book sale
Timbers defender Jimer Fory (27) drenched in water during a break in play. The Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy played to a 1-1 draw on March 16, 2025, at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. (Max Unkrich / Emerald)
Photos: Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy Clash to a 1-1 Draw at Providence Park
Group performance of Suite Ellas, a musical themed dance performance. University of Oregon dance concert 2025, Eugene Oregon, Gerlinger Annex on the campus of the University of Oregon, March 8th 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
UO dance community communicates through the expression of movements
About the Contributor
Spencer So
Spencer So, Photographer