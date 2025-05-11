No. 5 Oregon earns series win over Washington with 6-4 victory

In a season that’s been full of incredible games and storylines, Saturday’s 6-4 win over Washington felt almost monotonous, one that may not stick out when reflecting on the Ducks’ 2025 season.

The result, a series win over the rival Huskies, will be what’s remembered, and it couldn’t have come at a much better time. No. 5 Oregon (37-13, 18-8 Big Ten) is playing its best ball and was able to continue its winning streak (which is up to six games) by securing another conference series over Washington (27-24, 15-11 Big Ten).

Series, Ducks.

After getting shut out on Friday, the Huskies wasted little time writing a different script on Saturday. An early error and single put a pair of runners on to set up Colton Bower, who delivered with a two-RBI single. The Huskies’ first runs of the series opened up an early 2-0 hole for Oregon to climb out of.

The Ducks got one back in the second. Drew Smith opened the frame with a leadoff double and Maddox Molony drove him in with a single into left. The unearned runs from the first would remain the difference in Saturday’s contest until the fourth, when a Huskies’ error cost them their lead.

A two-out grounder off the bat of Carter Garate was thrown away by Sam DeCarlo at short, allowing Chase Meggers to score the tying run and bringing Mason Neville to the plate, who doubled down the right-field line to bring in a pair of runs. Oregon took a 4-2 advantage in a three-run fourth.

Garate’s hit was ruled an infield single with a throwing error, so all three runs were still credited to UW starter Jackson Thomas, but the crooked number Oregon hung in the fourth was incredibly avoidable.

Oregon starter Collin Clarke settled in nicely after the two-run first inning. He retired 10-straight hitters from the second to fifth inning, a string that broke on Cooper Whitton’s second homer of the season in the fifth.

“I’ve seen pitchers that don’t have a great first inning and then they just bag it and they kind of quit on themselves,” Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “(Clarke) didn’t do that. He battled.”

Casen Taggart also homered in the frame to knot the contest at four and temporarily swing the momentum away from Oregon, but Jacob Walsh earned the lead right back just three pitches into the following inning. The Ducks’ all-time homer king took the lead right back in the fifth as he sent his 17th homer of the season into the parking lot.

“The best time to make a run is at the end of the year,” Walsh said. “I think the bats are hot and we’re pitching well and playing good defense.”

Clarke’s day ended shortly after. He threw five innings of four-hit, four-run (two earned) ball. He only threw 70 pitches in his outing, but he turned the game over to Santiago Garcia and the Oregon bullpen with a lead to protect.

“I was really proud of Collin,” Wasikowski said. “When he didn’t have his best stuff, his competitiveness was there. We wouldn’t have won without him.”

That lead grew as Neville continued his historic season by launching his 25th homer of the year out to left-center field. Neville finished 2-5 with three RBIs in his first game back in center field. His latest blast, which came on a 3-0 count, put Oregon ahead 6-4 in the sixth.

“I think if you’re on time with the pitcher, it helps a lot”, Neville said. “There’s some days where you see the ball great and there’s some days where you have to battle up there, and that’s just baseball.”

Garcia walked the first batter he faced before retiring seven straight across 2.1 frames while tallying four strikeouts.

“It felt really good to get out there and just freaking throw, man,” Garcia said. “I’ve been wanting to do that for the past couple weeks and I’m glad (pitching coach Blake Hawksworth) gave me the chance to go out there and do it.”

Cole Stokes took over in the eighth and got two quick outs to hold the lead. Seth Mattox worked a scoreless ninth to seal his fifth save of the season and Oregon’s 37th win of 2025.

The Ducks have now won their last six games and 10 of their last 11. They’re playing their best ball down the final stretch of the regular season and they’ll go for the sweep tomorrow. Jason Reitz will be on the mound for Oregon. First pitch for Senior Day is set for 12:05 p.m.