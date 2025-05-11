Breaking: Ducks to host softball regionals May 16-18

The bracket for the 2025 NCAA Division I Softball Championship was revealed on Sunday. The No. 16-seeded Oregon Ducks (47-7) will stay home for May 16-18’s regional double-elimination tournament, where they’ll host Stanford, Binghamton and Weber State Universities.

The Ducks clinched the 2025 Big Ten Conference Regular Season Championship on May 4, but suffered a shocking 5-0 loss to Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Softball Tournament. Michigan went on to win the tournament, earning the Wolverines an automatic spot in the upcoming tournament and leaving Oregon with an at-large bid.

Thankfully, Oregon’s many excellent performances this year made them one of 16 national seeds who’ll play host to next week’s regional action. However, should the Ducks get through the Eugene Regional, their No. 16 overall seed will not automatically qualify them to host a Super Regional.

As the No. 1 seed in the Eugene regional, Oregon will first play one game against No. 4-seeded Weber State, while No. 2-seeded Stanford will play No. 3-seeded Binghamton. The two winners will then play each other in a one-game winner’s bracket, as will the losers in a loser’s bracket.

The winner of the loser’s bracket and the loser of the winner’s will then play. The winner will advance to play the only 2-0 team in the regional final, where the team from the loser’s bracket will need to win twice and the winner’s bracket team only once. The nation’s 16 regional winners will then advance to the Super Regionals from May 22-25, where the top eight advancing seeds will host.

At the Super Regionals, eight three-game series will decide which teams will attend the 2025 Women’s College World Series from May 29-June 5/6 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. There, another double-elimination tournament will leave two teams vying for a national championship across a final three-game series.

The Ducks have never won a national title in softball, though they finished third in 2014 and 2017. Their path towards a potential first championship begins against Weber State on Friday, May 16 at 4:30 PST.