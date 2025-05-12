May 12 proclaimed Sabrina Ionescu Day in Eugene

Eugene City Mayor Kaarin Knudson proclaimed May 12 Sabrina Ionescu Day ahead of Ionescu’s on-court return to Matthew Knight Arena.

Ionescu’s WNBA team, the New York Liberty, practiced at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday afternoon with their final preseason game looming. Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello closed her post-practice remarks by revealing Mayor Knudson as their “special guest.”

“A lot of fans in Eugene track back the beginning of their experience as huge fans of women’s basketball to the years that Sabrina was leading that team,” Mayor Knudson said. “We just wanted to share the love that people feel for her as a player and for this team. We’re so grateful and so happy to have the Liberty here.”

Knudson read a list of Ionescu’s collegiate and professional basketball accomplishments to the Liberty huddle. She added one more feat to Ionescu’s career: having a day in her honor.

“I never thought that I’d be in a position to have a day named after me,” Ionescu said to her Liberty teammates after they rallied around her in “speech” chants. “This is pretty special to be able to give back to the University of Oregon. This community has meant so much to me and allowed me to be where I’m at now in my professional career and give back to the next little Sabrina that’s running around here in Eugene.”

Knudson attended the end of Liberty practice, joined by her two daughters, who she said are basketball fans. She added that Ionescu’s efforts to mentor and inspire the next generation are part of why it was important to honor her.

“She’s done so much work through her foundation to make sure that all kids have an opportunity to play and to have access to physical activity,” Mayor Knudson said. “That’s where the beginning of any extraordinary career begins, right?”

The former WNBA No. 1 overall pick also held her SI20 Basketball Clinic at Matthew Knight Arena hours before Sunday’s Liberty practice.

Ionescu, former Duck Nyara Sabally and the New York Liberty will play the Toyota Antelopes on Monday, with tip set for 7 p.m.