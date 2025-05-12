Show stopping spring menus: Eugene’s best seasonal eats!

Spring is in full swing in Eugene. The flowers have bloomed, the sun has retreated from its winter hibernation and the city’s restaurants have refreshed their menus with delightful spring-inspired dishes. Enjoy what the season brings to the table with these rotating menus.

Marché

One of Eugene’s favorite French restaurants is offering a selection of classic spring dishes this season. Start your meal with fresh and delicious radishes and butter. This French staple delivers a fresh and peppery bite with fresh radishes and is complemented by a salty punch from the French butter; it’s flavorful and quintessentially spring.

The seasonal entrée spotlight is on poulet aux artichauts, a braised chicken dish with artichokes. This dish is herbaceous and filling while still maintaining a lightness with the artichokes. Marché is the place to be this spring for French classics that will satisfy your cravings.

Acorn Community Cafe

This small vegan cafe in the Whiteaker neighborhood is committed to helping hungry people and making flavorful seasonal food. Acorn Community Cafe is always delicious and fresh, but its spring menu items highlight the best spring flavors.

Using in season ingredients to create a unique and fresh flavor profile, Acorn Community Cafe pairs nettles and turnips with crispy potatoes and dill aioli. Nettles, when in season, taste like slightly spicy spinach, and while they are often overlooked, they bring this hash to life with a unique spring flavor.

For those looking for something more comforting, the spring carrot and dill soup is full of earthy and herbal flavors, making it the ideal order for one of Eugene’s chillier spring days.

“I like coming to Acorn because the food is amazing, and I feel like I am also giving back to the Eugene community,” Talia McCormick, a Eugene native, said.

Lion and Owl

With graduation coming, graduating students should save this special occasion restaurant to their list. Lion and Owl boasts one of Eugene’s most impressive spring menus this season. The menu is extensive and sure to satisfy, but a must pick is the savory macarons stuffed with fresh spring peas and triple cream cheese. This unique creation is sure to put a smile on your face as soon as you taste it.

“I am always trying something new when I come here (Lion and Owl). They make the most unique ingredients look so good, I must try them,” David Jackson, a Eugene local, said.

On the entrée side, The house potato gnocchi is a show-stopper. Featuring nettle-hazelnut pesto, spring raab and house-made ricotta, this dish is filling yet fresh and brimming with flavor. Whether you’re celebrating or just enjoying a meal, Lion and Owl’s spring menu is a don’t-miss.

If you’re looking for exciting menus using in season ingredients, Eugene is the place to be! If you haven’t tried any of these restaurants yet, make sure you add them to your list and start enjoying the foods spring has to offer.