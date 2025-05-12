The Role of Skin Wear in CS2

Naturally, the weapons used in battles cannot always look perfect. The developers of CS2 thought through this aspect and presented players with skins available in different degrees of wear. They determine the value of the skins and add reality to the game. In this article written by Volodymyr Huda, you will learn about the features of skins in different degrees of wear, which will allow you to more responsibly approach the choice of skins, adopting the gaming experience and visual preferences of the best CS2 team.

Skin Rarity in CS2

All skins in CS2 vary depending on the level of rarity and wear. These parameters determine the cost of the skin on trading platforms. The rarer the skin, the more expensive it is, and the less likely you are to get it by simply opening a case in the game.

So, let’s start with the skin rarity levels. There are 7 levels in total, each with its own color.

Consumer Grade – white;

Industrial Grade – blue;

Mil-Spec – blue;

Restricted – purple;

Classified – pink;

Covert – red;

Exceedingly Rare – golden;

Contraband – orange.

There is only one skin in the “Contraband” category. This is the M4A4 Howl, it was included in this category because its design violated copyright.

It is worth noting that the “Rare” category includes only knife and glove skins, there are no weapon skins.

Float Value of CS2 Skins

Each skin, for pistols, rifles, gloves, or knives, has some abrasions and signs of wear. There are also skins in new condition, without visible scratches and defects, which indicates high quality.

Float (float, or degree of wear) is a parameter that determines the degree of damage to the skin (the presence of various damages). The wear of an item ranges from 0 to 1. The higher the degree of damage, the more unsightly, dull, and worn out the weapon, knife, or pair of gloves looks.

Features of the manifestation of wear are associated with certain conditions.

There are 5 quality options for skins in CS2:

Factory New;

Minimal Wear;

Field-Tested;

Well-Worn;

Battle-Scarred.

Many players are interested in the question of whether the degree of wear of an in-game item changes over time. The float value is determined when the skin is created or dropped. Thus, regardless of the circumstances, the degree of wear of a particular in-game item does not change over time.

Features of Each Quality Group

Let’s take a closer look at the features of each skin group in CS2:

1. Factory New.

New skins are the best game items that are distinguished by the highest quality, as well as external aesthetics. As the name suggests, they look like they just came from the factory. They have the least wear (within 0.00-0.07). Due to these properties, skins in Factory New condition are more expensive than all other skins.

2. Minimal Wear.

Skins with minimal wear value are the best balance between cost and the appearance of the skin. Slightly worn skins have a float value of 0.07-0.15. They do not differ much in appearance from skins in Factory New condition. They have minor abrasions, but this is not critical and practically does not affect the overall appearance of the skins.

3. Field-Tested.

This quality group of CS2 skins includes in-game items that have signs of wear. These include scratches, faded areas, and other damage. The float value for these skins is 0.15-0.37.

Field-tested skins are suitable for players who have a limited budget but want to buy a relatively good skin.

4. Well-Worn.

In-game items of this type have significant wear, but the design may be preserved. The float value can vary from 0.37 to 0.44.

5. Battle-Scarred.

These skins are the cheapest on the market, but they have the least attractive appearance. The float value can vary from 0.44 to 1.0. The weapon body has the most visible damage, which is visible to the naked eye.

Best Skins With High Float Value

The float value significantly affects the price of the skin, this is not surprising: the higher this parameter, the more scuffs and other defects on the weapon body, up to the point that the pattern is barely visible. As a result, players are willing to pay more to get skins in the “Factory New” or “Minimal Wear” condition.

But there are also skins that can be called exceptions to the rule: with high wear values, their appearance practically does not deteriorate, and some even look cooler. Let’s take a look at the best of them.

Sawed-Off | Copper

Perhaps the most striking example of such a skin is Sawed-Off | Copper. In full accordance with its name, this weapon does not contain any bright decorative elements, and its body is finished with a wood and copper coating. This is probably the only skin whose high float variants can cost more than new ones.

The fact is that as the skin’s wear indicator increases, its surface does not become covered with scratches and abrasions, like most weapons. Its texture realistically reproduces the aging of copper with the formation of a patina. As a result, the surface becomes beige, then slightly green, and when the float approaches the maximum, the surface acquires a green color with silver spots

AWP | Mortis

Similar changes occur when the float value of AWP | Mortis increases. The gold and orange that dominate the skin’s design darken, becoming more like bronze. At the same time, all the images decorating the skin are preserved. It is possible that a darker version of the skin will even seem more attractive to someone.

M4A1-S | Decimator

This skin is decorated with a pattern of various shades of pink and blue, and with an increase in float value, it almost does not lose its attractiveness. There are no noticeable scratches and abrasions on the pattern, but the surface of the weapon darkens. Nevertheless, the pattern remains sufficiently contrasting to create a three-dimensional effect, in accordance with the intention of the creators of the skin.

Wrapping It Up

Skins are an integral part of the CS2 players' gaming experience and sometimes it doesn't matter how they look. Worn skins can only emphasize your tenacity and experience. You can choose a Factory New or Battle Scarred skin to demonstrate your gaming style and enthusiasm to opponents from different corners of the planet.