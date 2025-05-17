Donate
Housing
Ethos
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald

Chips and sips: Elevate your snacking with these wine pairings!

Are you looking to explore wine pairing without breaking the bank? Learn why certain wines pair best with your favorite chips
Fern PevaMay 16, 2025
Ben Hider/Daily Emerald

Finding what to pair with your favorite wines can be difficult. There are so many different options, and many of the options are expensive. This spring, try out these delicious yet straightforward wine and chip pairings! From pinot to rosé, there is a pairing for you.

Rosé with BBQ chips
At first glance, this might sound like an odd combination, but if you try, you might taste something you weren’t expecting: the taste of summer! The acidic, fruity and bright rose flavor contrasts beautifully with the sweet, smoky tang of the barbecue chip. The rosé highlights the sweet and savory quality of the chips and is reminiscent of a summer picnic. Any BBQ chip brand will suffice, but I recommend the smokier the better to experience the flavor profile.

Classic sea salt kettle chips with Champagne
The flavors here are simple but bold and delicious nonetheless. The classic crunchy kettle chip brings a salty punch that is then tamed by the acidity and bubbles of the champagne. If the chip is particularly oily, the champagne will lessen its greasiness and let the salt flavor shine. Not to mention, there is just something special about pairing something as fancy as champagne with a classic like an original set salt chip. If you enjoy a simple pleasure, this combination is for you.

Sour cream and onion with chardonnay
Fruity and aged in oak, chardonnay brings a buttery, fruity and lemony flavor that makes for a delicious bite when paired with the creaminess of a sour cream and onion chip. The wine’s acidity will bring out the chip’s onion flavor, and the chardonnay’s buttery element will complement the creaminess of the sour cream. Be sure to get a Ruffles sour cream and onion chip to ensure maximum sour cream flavor nestled in the chip grooves.

Sweet potato chips with pinot noir
Being in the Willamette Valley, pinot noir grapes thrive in the cool climate and the volcanic Jory soil, so we can’t complete this list without including a pinot noir. Sweet potato and pinot noir go hand in hand. The earthy and rustic flavor of the root vegetable is the ideal pairing for this medium-bodied red wine, with its bright acidic flavors and ripe cherry flavor. A Willamette Valley Pinot is great for this combo. The herbaceous and almost forest-like nature of the wine goes hand in hand with sweet potato flavor if you’re looking for a snack that brings an umami-rich flavor.

Whether you’re a seasoned wine connoisseur or just trying to get your foot in the door, these pairings are for you. You can go as fancy or informal as you like when choosing which wine and chip brands to use. Have fun with it and make your pairings your own this spring.

