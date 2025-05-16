Behind the scenes of the Street Faire

The bi-annual Street Faire, held in both the fall and spring and organized by the Associated Students of the University of Oregon, has become a longstanding tradition that draws significant attendance from both students and vendors down 13th Avenue.

According to a statement from Nicole Nelson, the administrative coordinator for ASUO, these Street Faires have been a tradition for over 50 years and have served as a cultivating way for students to engage with the local community.

“I have been here 20 years, and it was already a tradition when I was hired. I do not know when the first one was, but I believe it was over 50 years ago,” Nelson said.

The ASUO Street Faire offers a blend of local vendors, nonprofits, student organizations and university affiliates.

For Spring 2025, the Faire was planned to run May 7 through 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, with full participation from vendors all three days. But as of around 3:20 p.m. on May 6, the Vice President of Student Life in collaboration with ASUO, sent out an email stating that the spring Street Faire has been cancelled.

The email statement said, “This choice was made with safety in mind, following recent disruptions related to the ongoing (UOSW) strike that have included reported vandalism, obstruction and safety concerns regarding the Street Faire specifically.”

According to ASUO Secretary of Student Organizations Daphne Patrick, she believes that many students look forward to the Street Faire.

“I think Street Faire is a fixture of event culture and student life on campus, and I think Street Faire happening in the fall and spring is something that a lot of students look forward to.”

Lexi Ellias, a sophomore at UO, said, “It’s just fun to even just go look,” and the Street Faire encourages community engagement because “everyone in between classes is going to the market (Faire) and is looking around.”

Xcaret Bello, ASUO’s director of communications, said, “The power that Street Faire has to engage students is very crucial to us because Street Faire is not only celebrating student life, but it’s also giving a platform to small businesses from Eugene.”

One of ASUO’s Secretary of Events, Ming Kim, who has taken the lead on a majority of the spring Street Faire planning, felt that she was “thrusted” into her role and emphasized that the coordination and planning processes for these events require a lot of planning in advance and learning along the way.

Bello explained how “intricate” the planning process for these events is and how far in advance the preparations begin.

“Everything is booked in advance 2 to 3 plus years ahead. That includes the permit to put up the banner that Street Faire is happening and everything that comes with putting it on (13th) street,” Bello said.

According to the rules and regulations document for the Street Faire the factors that go into this event are tight application timelines and guidelines, coordinated vendor check-ins, specific space assignments, limited vehicle access,and especially rigorous safety protocols that vendors and volunteers must follow to ensure the well-being of all participants and the smooth operation of the Faire.

“I think it’s crazy because when we think of Street Faire, we think of it as something very lighthearted, like it’s just a vendor market, right? But when you really dive into it… it is hard,” Bello said.

According to both Kim and Bello the vendor process starts with a formal application that gets reviewed by event organizers. Acceptance is not guaranteed, and only approved vendors are invited to purchase booth space.

Once accepted, vendors must submit full payment and sign a legal agreement to confirm their participation. All fees are non-refundable, and failure to meet deadlines or submit required documents may result in forfeiture of the vendor’s spot. This process ensures that all vendors comply with event policies and are prepared to operate safely and professionally.

According to the document, once approved, vendors are assigned to specific areas like 13th Avenue, the EMU Amphitheater or other campus locations. Each site comes with its own check-in process, and vehicle access varies — cars aren’t allowed in places like the EMU Fishbowl Terrace at all.

Vendors must also stick to a strict 30-minute arrival window to unload and set up, and vehicle access is only allowed between 7 to 9 a.m. for setup and 6 to 7 p.m. for teardown, and only with prior approval.

According to Kim, there were about 67 crafts and food vendors set up for the Spring Street Faire prior to cancellation.

There are certain security measures in place according to the rules and regulations document, and vendors must follow strict fire safety regulations, including having certified fire extinguishers, flame-resistant materials and proper tent anchoring, while ensuring emergency access routes remain clear.

Additional rules cover hazardous material handling, greywater and grease disposal, first aid supplies and adherence to environmental health standards, with violations potentially resulting in fines or removal from the event.

“They (ASUO members) really are curating an experience. They’re keeping in mind how many vendors of different categories they have, making sure that there’s variety in everything. Not just from the products that they’re selling, but just the energy that they bring,” Bello said.

In terms of logistics, Kim said, “We (the Street Faire committee) have some certain rules, like if it’s a food vendor, then they have to be 15 feet apart from certain things, but also we ask the vendors if they have any preferences at all.”

For example, Kim said, “some people need to face a certain direction of the street, because the sunlight might melt products and things like that.”

But the Street Faire isn’t just about rules; it’s also about creating a welcoming space and connecting students with the local Eugene community, according to both Kim and Bello.