Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Kessler and Williams impress while Gibbs falters in Big Ten Championships

On day one of the Big Ten Outdoor Track Championships, two Ducks took the top of the leaderboard in combined events
Jack Lazarus, Sports Associate Editor
May 16, 2025
Julia Massa
Koby Kessler, a redshirt freshman for the Ducks, leads the decathalon after the first three events. Day one of the Big Ten Track and Field Championships underway at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 16, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)

Both Annika Williams and Koby Kessler took leads of the Heptathlon and Decathlon during the opening day of the Big Ten Outdoor Track Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene. 

Williams placed eighth in the 100m hurdles and ninth in the 200m, but a second place finish in the shot put and a tie for first in the high jump had her in the lead going into the second day. Williams scored a 3635 on Friday, which put her in the lead by 99 points over Illinois’ Melissa Wullschleger. 

Williams’ strengths don’t lie in the sprints, but she set a season best of 14.02 in the hurdles. She also posted a 1.78 season best in the high jump. 

Kessler surprised many and took a narrow, 34-point lead over Purdue’s Andreas Hantson going into the second day of the decathlon. In Friday’s opening event, Kessler secured a personal best time of 10.69 in the 100m sprint. None of the other runners posted personal or season bests, which propelled Kessler to an early lead. 

“It was awesome (to have the crowd behind me),” Kessler said. “We have another day tomorrow, and it’s gonna be a battle, but I’m a warrior and I can push through.” 

Kessler tied for first in the long jump with his 7.37, and posted a personal best 2.02 in the high jump, which placed him second. Kessler battled a knee injury throughout the competition, which prevented what could have been an even larger lead.

“Shoutout to my trainers for keeping me healthy. I’ve been fighting a knee injury since indoor at Arkansas, a little bit of tendonitis in my knee, but I’ve been pushing through. It’s definitely a rewarding feeling when you have something to push through,” Kessler said. 

Kessler placed 10th in the shot put, but still managed a personal best of 12.41. His knee injury held him back in the 400m, which forced him into a 12th place time of 51.62. 

“I love the pressure, I perform well under pressure,” Kessler said. “The moment’s not bigger than me and I can push through the pain.”

Kessler totaled 4028 points on the day and was the only athlete to score over 4000. 

Kessler was joined by Aiden Carter and Arthur Katahdin in the decathlon, who placed eighth and 14th, respectively.  

Pole vaulter Kyle Gibbs, who won the Twilight Meet at Hayward Field with a 5.37m vault, could not clear 5.19m today after being cleared through the first several stages. He was the only Oregon vaulter competing and his personal best still sits at 5.51m. 

While Williams and Kessler continue their conference championship journeys tomorrow, a whole new swath of athletes will shine in what should be an exciting Saturday. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Pitcher for Oregon, Grayson Grinsell (2), pitches the ball during their game against Columbia, Feb. 28, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore.
No.5 Oregon opens weekend in Iowa with 10-0 run-rule win
Fans wave poms at the introduction to teams before competition. The University of Oregon Ducks Women’s Acrobatics and Tumbling team in a home match against Morgan State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 15, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).
BREAKING: Acrobatics and tumbling takes next step towards NCAA Championship status
Sabrina Ionsecu (20) and Nyara Sabally (8) smile and embrace after the game. The New York Liberty take on the Toyota Antelopes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on May 12, 2025. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Liberty’s exhibition in Eugene exemplifies the power of sports
Sabrina Ionescu (20) smiles with the Duck after the game. The New York Liberty take on the Toyota Antelopes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on May 12, 2025. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
“Take the opportunity when presented:” the WNBA’s collegiate tour is a go
Junior pole vaulter Kyle Gibbs clearing the vault, just letting go of his pole. The University of Oregon Track and Field team finish out their regular season home races with the Oregon Twilight meet on Friday, May 9, 2025 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Photos: The Oregon Ducks host the 2025 Oregon Twilight Meet
Sabrina Ionescu (20) smiles with the Duck after the game. The New York Liberty take on the Toyota Antelopes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on May 12, 2025. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
New York Liberty defeats Toyota Antelopes 84-61 on Sabrina Ionescu Day
More in track-field
Ducks earn five personal-best wins in dominant Oregon Twilight showing
Ducks earn five personal-best wins in dominant Oregon Twilight showing
The sun shines bright over Hayward Field tower as the best college athletes from all over the world compete at the Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Kai Kanzer/Emerald)
The ‘magic’ returns to Hayward
Oregon's Emily Fitzsimmons competes in the Women's Collegiate Pole Vault. The University of Oregon Ducks Track and Field team hosted the Oregon Twilight Meet at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on May 3, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Oregon Team Invitational: field events
A group of three Oregon runners, lead by Elliott Cook lead the Men's 5000m after the first lap. The University of Oregon Ducks Track and Field team hosted the Oregon Twilight Meet at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on May 3, 2024. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Oregon Team Invitational Track Recap
Elliot Cook briefly speaks on how he is not disappointed in himself or his performance after competing with legends like Hocker, Nuguse and many more.&#160;The most elite athletes in the country meet at Hayward Field for the 2024 Summer Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 22, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Oregon Open Track Recap
Soledad Jean from Louisville leaps up to the bar during her high jump attempt. The final day of the NCAA Track &amp; Field Championships was held on June 8, 2024 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Oregon Open Field Recap
About the Contributors
Jack Lazarus, Associate Sports Editor
Julia Massa
Julia Massa, Photographer