Oregon softball run rules Weber State 8-0 in Eugene Regional opener

The Weber State University Wildcats could’ve played spoiler with one monster inning, only down one heading into the bottom of the fourth.

But the Ducks’ bats weren’t going to stay cold for too long. Freshman power hitter Stefini Ma’ake was up to bat with two runners on. She crushed the 3-1 pitch to center field. The packed Jane Sanders Stadium rose to its feet as both runners crossed home plate.

A four-run fourth gifted the No. 16 seed Oregon (48-7, 19-3 Big Ten) the 8-0 win against Weber State (28-31, 8-7 Big Sky) in the host team’s Eugene Regional opener on Friday.

Friday marked the first time the Ducks played an NCAA Tournament Regional game at home since the program hired Melyssa Lombardi as head coach in 2018. Senior Dezianna Patmon led the way with three RBIs, going 2-for-3 at the plate, while Ma’ake added two RBIs on her two-run blast.

Lyndsey Grein started inside the circle for Oregon on Friday. Her first pitch of the game found the inside of the strike zone, setting the tone for the game. Grein went on to strike out nine batters in five innings pitched. She struck out her 200th batter of 2025 during the game.

“We’ve been talking all year about starting, the ability to start fast, stay fast, finish fast,” Lombardi said. “I love how Lyndsey set the tone. How the defense set the tone.”

The first two batters in the Ducks’ lineup grounded out, bringing up freshman Rylee McCoy to the plate.

McCoy blasted the first pitch into The Bob at center field to put Oregon on the board. The homer put her at 18 on the year, one away from tying the single-season program record.

More history came for the Ducks at the bottom of the third when left fielder Kai Luschar stole second base. It was her 103rd career stolen base, giving her sole possession of the program’s all-time record. She entered the matchup tied with Jane Takeda (2012-15).

McCoy’s homer was the only hit for Oregon in the first three innings. At the bottom of the fourth, the floodgates opened for the Ducks’ offense. Ma’ake drove home Regan Legg and Kedre Luschar before Patmon’s homer gave Oregon a comfortable lead.

“Every day is just another day for us to be able to play together,” Patmon said. “Just knowing that your teammates are there behind you, it takes a lot of stress, a lot of pressure off you, so you go out there, play free.”

The Ducks had the opportunity to run-rule the Wildcats in the fifth inning. Hits by Kedre Luschar and Emma Cox put runners on the corners. An error advanced Luschar to second before she later stole home.

Patmon drew good contact again on an RBI double to center field. Sophomore Braisey Rosa entered as a pinch hitter for Katie Flannery and drew a four-pitch walk.

Kai Luschar ended the game on a single to shortstop that drove in Patmon.

“Postseason is a brand new opportunity, a fresh restart,” Patmon said. “Just being able to start fast for this regional, we’re so blessed to be able to play here, and so the fans and for this team, it’s just a great opportunity.”

The Ducks are set to play on Saturday at 1 p.m. versus Stanford. The winner of that game will advance to play on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.