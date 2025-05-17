Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
Advertisement
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

No. 5 Oregon earns series win over Iowa with 9-6 comeback win

The Ducks’ record-breaking day sparked a rally that saw them score the game’s final seven runs
Brady Ruth, Sports Writer
May 16, 2025
Julia Massa
Ryan Cooney (12) steps into the batters box. The Oregon Ducks hosts the Oregon State Beavers at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April. 25, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)

The Ducks’ win streak is up to nine games after their latest series-clinching victory, this one a 9-6 win over first-place Iowa. Oregon (40-13, 21-8 Big Ten) trailed 6-2 in the fifth inning, but tallied the game’s final seven runs for an impressive comeback win. 

Series, Ducks. 

Oregon will enter the final day of the regular season with the possibility to finish anywhere from first to third in the Big Ten standings. But that’s Sunday’s story. Saturday belonged to the Ducks’ bats. 

The top of the first looked a lot like it did in Friday’s 10-0 win as Drew Smith drove in an RBI single to open the scoring. That run would stand as the game’s lone rally until the bottom of the third when Iowa plated three runs on four hits, two of which came with two outs. 

The Hawkeyes were on the basepaths early against Oregon starter Collin Clarke. Iowa’s leadoff man reached in four of the five innings that Clarke was responsible for in the win. 

The Hawkeyes plated another in the fourth before a pair of homers in the fifth — one from Caleb Wulf and the other from Daniel Rogers — opened up a 6-2 lead and chased Clarke from the game. 

Clarke was responsible for six runs on eight hits across his 4.1 innings of work. The abundance of early baserunners sunk him in his 63-pitch outing. 

Oregon made history with a pair of homers in the fifth and sixth innings with homers from Jacob Walsh and Anson Aroz. Walsh’s 18th of the season tied the Oregon single-season team home run record at 101 and Aroz set the new mark with his 16th blast of 2025. 

Oregon carved deeper into the Hawkeyes’ lead in the seventh. The first four hitters in the Oregon lineup reached to open the inning with Mason Neville and Walsh both doubling before Smith plated another with an infield single. 

Now trailing by one, Aroz bunted Walsh and Smith over third and second base respectively to set up a golden opportunity to tie the game. Ryan Cooney did more than that, driving home a pair with a two-out, two-strike double down the left-field line. The Ducks used a four-run seventh to take a 7-6 lead. Cooney’s heroic blast highlighted a 2-4, two-RBI day that brought his average up to .335.

Ian Umlandt and Cole Stokes were elite out of the Oregon bullpen. The two combined for 3.1 innings of three-hit, no-run ball with four strikeouts between them. Santiago Garcia recorded the final out in a scoreless eighth and the first in the ninth before Seth Mattox entered to pick up his seventh save of the season. In all, the only damage Iowa dealt offensively was against Clarke. Iowa’s Justin Hackett earned the loss in the Hawkeyes’ defeat. 

Chase Meggers brought another Duck home in the ninth with a bunt that he legged out for an infield single. Maddox Molony scored on a wild pitch to give the Ducks their ninth run of the contest. Oregon tallied 13 hits on Saturday with Walsh (3-5, three runs), Smith (2–5, two RBIs), Aroz (2-3, two runs), Meggers (2-4) and Cooney recording multiple knocks.

The Ducks need to sweep the series over Iowa to win the Big Ten regular season title. A win on Sunday would accomplish just that. If the Ducks can’t pull off a win tomorrow, they’ll finish either second or third depending on the result of the UCLA/Northwestern series. Jason Reitz will throw for Oregon. First pitch is set for 10:02 a.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Oregon left fielder Kai Luschar (22) gives out instructions to other outfielders during match against the spartans. Oregon softball take on the Michigan State Spartans at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 2, 2025 (Eduardo Garcia/Emerald)
Oregon softball run rules Weber State 8-0 in Eugene Regional opener
Koby Kessler, a redshirt freshman for the Ducks, leads the decathalon after the first three events. Day one of the Big Ten Track and Field Championships underway at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 16, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Kessler and Williams impress while Gibbs falters in Big Ten Championships
Pitcher for Oregon, Grayson Grinsell (2), pitches the ball during their game against Columbia, Feb. 28, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore.
No.5 Oregon opens weekend in Iowa with 10-0 run-rule win
Fans wave poms at the introduction to teams before competition. The University of Oregon Ducks Women’s Acrobatics and Tumbling team in a home match against Morgan State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 15, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).
BREAKING: Acrobatics and tumbling takes next step towards NCAA Championship status
Sabrina Ionsecu (20) and Nyara Sabally (8) smile and embrace after the game. The New York Liberty take on the Toyota Antelopes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on May 12, 2025. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
The Liberty’s exhibition in Eugene exemplifies the power of sports
Sabrina Ionescu (20) smiles with the Duck after the game. The New York Liberty take on the Toyota Antelopes at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on May 12, 2025. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
“Take the opportunity when presented:” the WNBA’s collegiate tour is a go
About the Contributors
Brady Ruth, Sports Editor
Julia Massa
Julia Massa, Photographer