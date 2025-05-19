Former football coach sued by UO for breach of contract

Former University of Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn is being sued by the University of Oregon for breach of contract.

The two-year contract contained details of Locklyn’s expected responsibilities, contract timeframe, fringe benefits and potential consequences of a breach of contract.

On April 1, 2024, Locklyn notified UO that he would be departing from the team, effective that day. Locklyn’s contract stated that he must pay UO 50% of his salary in the event of his premature departure.

The university claims Locklyn owes a $400,000 buyout, half of his two-year salary of $800,000. Locklyn is currently employed at The Ohio State University, where he also serves as a running backs coach.

According to the complaint filed by UO, on May 24, 2024, Locklyn mailed a check to UO in the amount of $200,000. The university returned the check to Locklyn, citing his failure to pay the full amount owed.

John Berg, Locklyn’s attorney, gave a statement regarding the lawsuit.

“Coach Locklyn lawfully terminated his employment agreement with the University of Oregon and promptly delivered a check fully satisfying any possible obligation under the buy-out provision,” Berg said. “The university declined the check, and now asserts an untenable interpretation of the agreement. We welcome the opportunity to present the facts to a judge and are confident the litigation will be resolved to Coach Locklyn’s satisfaction.”

Carl Bjerre, a business law professor at UO specializing in contracts, said an employer might make an employee sign a contract for various reasons.

“Contracts are such a basic tool for all kinds of people in society. Landowners get a contract for a building to be built, manufacturers get a contract for supplies to be furnished, any kind of situation where one person really needs to depend on another,” Bjerre said.

Bjerre said there are many factors someone may take into consideration when making the decision to breach an employment contract.

“(Better pay is) one common reason why somebody might breach, they get a better opportunity and they can’t do both. So maybe the pay is better, or maybe the team is stronger or maybe their promotion opportunities are stronger. There are going to be all kinds of reasons why one coaching job is better than another,and it’s in the person’s self-interest to take the best opportunity,” Bjerre said.

UO spokesperson Eric Howald stated that UO did not wish to comment on the situation due to pending litigation.

According to Buckeye Sports Bulletin, Locklyn’s current salary at Ohio State is $650,000.