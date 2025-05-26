BREAKING: PK Park to host NCAA Regional as Oregon earns tournament’s No. 12 seed

The NCAA Baseball selection show aired on Monday morning, announcing the 64 teams that will compete for glory in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Ducks earned the No. 12 seed in the tournament after a 41-13 regular season and a 1-1 run in the Big Ten Tournament. Joining Oregon in the Eugene Regional will be the No. 2-seeded Arizona Wildcats (39-18), the No. 3 Cal Poly Mustangs (41-17) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (32-27).

Arizona won the Big 12 Baseball Tournament in Arlington Texas over the weekend. Cal Poly won the Big West Tournament and Utah Valley won the Western Athletic Conference. Oregon will be the only team in its own regional to not have won its respective conference tournament after falling to Nebraska in pool play.

As the No. 12 seed, Oregon and the Eugene Regional are lined up across the Chapel Hill Regional. The No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels are hosting Holy Cross, Oklahoma and Nebraska. The winner of the Chapel Hill Regional will play the winner of the Eugene Regional in the NCAA Super Regional round. If UNC wins its regional, the winner of the Eugene Regional will head to Chapel Hill. If Oregon wins in Eugene and UNC loses, the winner of the Chapel Hill Regional will come to Eugene for the Super Regional.

The regional will start on Friday and run through Sunday. The start times are TBD, but Oregon will open against Utah Valley while Cal Poly plays Arizona. The two winners will play on Saturday, along with the two losers.

The winner of the winner’s game advances to the Regional Championship. The loser of the loser’s game is eliminated while the winner advances to play the loser of the winner’s game. The winner of that game will fill the second spot in the Regional Championship and will have to beat the 2-0 team twice on Sunday.

PK Park is hosting a regional for the first time since 2021. This upcoming weekend will be the fourth time that Oregon has hosted an NCAA Regional. The last time postseason baseball was played in PK Park was the Super Regionals against Oral Roberts in 2022.