Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Pointe is coming to the Dance Student Spotlight

Natalie Reyes choreographed a traditional, pointe ballet piece for the Dance Student Spotlight, which will also showcase various performances in jazz, contemporary and hip hop
Seira Kitagawa, A&C ReporterMay 27, 2025
Julia Massa
Natalie Reyes, a dance major, is one of twelve student choreographers for the student spotlight dance concert at the University of Oregon. The Department of Dance is located in Gerlinger Annex at 1481 University Street in Eugene, Ore. (Julia Massa/Emerald)

On the third floor of Gerlinger Annex, Natalie Reyes and her nine other dancers leap and create smooth and dynamic movements across the floor with tutu skirts and alongside The Voice Of Spring Waltz by Johann Strauss ll.

Reyes and 11 other student choreographers and dancers will perform at the Student Spotlight Concert from May 30 to June 2. There will be two sections of shows due to a number of entries, and performances vary from classical ballet to modern, hip hop and jazz.

The University of Oregon School of Music and Dance does not often perform ballet pieces, especially with pointe technique where dancers dance on tip of their toes with pointe shoes. However, this year is different. During the fall term, students performed a classical ballet piece with pointe at the faculty performance with classical costumes and movements.

“It was so great to see ballet happening at SOMD ,” Reyes said.

Reyes said her vision for this upcoming ballet performance is to make it proper and courtly, so that it will carry the elements of traditional ballet. She titled the dance “primavera,” which means “spring” in Italian. Reyes hopes to show the seasonal changes and the blossoming of spring flowers by incorporating transitional moves in formations of pair and group dance.

Although Reyes and the other choreographers are from the dance department, dancers at the show will be from a range of different majors. Anyone who is interested in participating in a dance can audition in winter term and participate.

Dancing on pointe requires technique and practice. Reyes recognized the impact of the pandemic on dancers as she herself experienced the struggle of not being able to practice dance in person.

“I want everyone to feel valued and confident,” she said. She wants the dancers to express their personalities through dance and allow the dancer’s different styles to come out and meld together.

Reyes started dancing when she was three years old, and the passion and support from her mother who drove her to Portland from Salem to train several times a week kept Reyes going. COVID impacted Reyes’ dance career, and brought her to the UO dance department.

Reyes first pursued another academic journey, but then rediscovered her passion for dance in ballet and other forms of dance such as modern, contemporary and African dance.

For the Student Spotlight Concert, “I wanted to do ballet that I love,” Reyes said. She choreographed a solo piece early this year, but this performance is the first group ballet piece that she has choreographed.

After graduating from UO, Reyes plans to further her career in dance at Arizona State University where she will pursue a Master in Fine Arts.

“I thought senior year would be chill but it is very busy and rewarding,” she said.

Reyes’ ballet piece, “Primavera” will be on May 30 from 7:30 p.m. or June 1 from 2:00 p.m. at the Dougherty Dance theater in Gerlinger Annex. Tickets can be purchased online for $5 for students and $10 for general admissions. There are also performances on May 31 at 7:30 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts
Dancing at the 50th annual Hui O Hawaii Lu'au at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., May 3rd, 2025 (Spencer So/Emerald)
‘The Future Is In The Past’: The Hawai'i club’s 50th annual Lū'ua
The Non-Stop Players perform Guys and Dolls at the Actor's Cabaret and Annex in downtown Eugene. Photo Courtesy: Karen K. Olsen
Guys and Dolls opens at the Actors Cabaret of Eugene
Stephanie Craig poses with a basket she wove. (Photo by Amanda Freeman/Ampkwa Images)
A future woven with past and present
Patrico Di Stabile, playing the role of Aladdin, celebrates his newly established prince status. Ballet Fantastique: Aladdin,, Ballet Fantastique studio, Eugene Oregon, April 26, 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Ballet Fantastique’s “Aladdin: The Rock Opera” brings dreams to stage
The Host introduced the different groups, in this case it was Commedia Dell’arte, Chase Powers. The Actors Games by Pocket Playhouse, Agate Hall, Eugene Oregon, April 23rd, 2025. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Student-run theater group The Pocket Playhouse performs ‘The Actor Games’
Briar Marsh in the studio where they made their gallery for Ditch Projects. Briar Marsh’s new gallery at Ditch Projects, Springfield, April 8th 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Mining for answers at Ditch Projects' new gallery
More in arts-culture
Noa Schwartz
Books to read this AAPI Heritage Month
Noa Schwartz
Moves and countermoves in the world of bestsellers
Flag bearers, tribal leaders and dancers enter the powwow during the Grand Entry at the 57th Annual Mother's Day Powwow on May 10, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Mother's Day Powwow returns for it's 57th year
Last chance to immerse yourself to the theater world on campus this year
Last chance to immerse yourself to the theater world on campus this year
A dancer performs during the Women's Fancy dance at the 57th Annual Mother's Day Powwow on May 10, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
“We are here. We are Indigenous”
President Trump threatens a 100% tariff on internationally produced movies, explained
President Trump threatens a 100% tariff on internationally produced movies, explained
More in Features
Dick Zeller prepares strata, which contains red pepper, spinach, tater tots, cheese, sausage, milk, and egg.
Photos: A Kitchen Full of Community
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
Duck Store Board of Directors elected
The newly renamed, Bob Kilkenny Field. The Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies at PK Park in their final regular season home game of the season on May 11, 2025. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
BREAKING: PK Park to host NCAA Regional as Oregon earns tournament’s No. 12 seed
Emma Cox (21) and Paige Sinicki (38) celebrate together after Cox's home run. Oregon Softball takes on Stanford to advance to the Super Regionals in Eugene, Ore. on May 18, 2025.
No. 16 Oregon defeats Liberty 13-1 to win Eugene Super Regional
Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, plays host to Oregon and Michigan State in pool play of the Big Ten Tournament
Sloppy play sinks No. 1 Oregon in 7-3 loss to No. 8 Nebraska in Big Ten Tournament
The University of Oregon Hunger Strike for Palestine.
UO Gaza Hunger Strike leads protest at Eugene Federal Building
About the Contributor
Julia Massa
Julia Massa, Photographer