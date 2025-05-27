Pointe is coming to the Dance Student Spotlight

On the third floor of Gerlinger Annex, Natalie Reyes and her nine other dancers leap and create smooth and dynamic movements across the floor with tutu skirts and alongside The Voice Of Spring Waltz by Johann Strauss ll.

Reyes and 11 other student choreographers and dancers will perform at the Student Spotlight Concert from May 30 to June 2. There will be two sections of shows due to a number of entries, and performances vary from classical ballet to modern, hip hop and jazz.

The University of Oregon School of Music and Dance does not often perform ballet pieces, especially with pointe technique where dancers dance on tip of their toes with pointe shoes. However, this year is different. During the fall term, students performed a classical ballet piece with pointe at the faculty performance with classical costumes and movements.

“It was so great to see ballet happening at SOMD ,” Reyes said.

Reyes said her vision for this upcoming ballet performance is to make it proper and courtly, so that it will carry the elements of traditional ballet. She titled the dance “primavera,” which means “spring” in Italian. Reyes hopes to show the seasonal changes and the blossoming of spring flowers by incorporating transitional moves in formations of pair and group dance.

Although Reyes and the other choreographers are from the dance department, dancers at the show will be from a range of different majors. Anyone who is interested in participating in a dance can audition in winter term and participate.

Dancing on pointe requires technique and practice. Reyes recognized the impact of the pandemic on dancers as she herself experienced the struggle of not being able to practice dance in person.

“I want everyone to feel valued and confident,” she said. She wants the dancers to express their personalities through dance and allow the dancer’s different styles to come out and meld together.

Reyes started dancing when she was three years old, and the passion and support from her mother who drove her to Portland from Salem to train several times a week kept Reyes going. COVID impacted Reyes’ dance career, and brought her to the UO dance department.

Reyes first pursued another academic journey, but then rediscovered her passion for dance in ballet and other forms of dance such as modern, contemporary and African dance.

For the Student Spotlight Concert, “I wanted to do ballet that I love,” Reyes said. She choreographed a solo piece early this year, but this performance is the first group ballet piece that she has choreographed.

After graduating from UO, Reyes plans to further her career in dance at Arizona State University where she will pursue a Master in Fine Arts.

“I thought senior year would be chill but it is very busy and rewarding,” she said.

Reyes’ ballet piece, “Primavera” will be on May 30 from 7:30 p.m. or June 1 from 2:00 p.m. at the Dougherty Dance theater in Gerlinger Annex. Tickets can be purchased online for $5 for students and $10 for general admissions. There are also performances on May 31 at 7:30 p.m.