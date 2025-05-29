Donate
Hot spring hot spots: Oregon’s best natural pools

Take a day trip and see where adventure meets relaxation
Fern PevaMay 29, 2025
Terwilliger Hot Springs is located around an hour away from the University of Oregon. (Anna Liv Myklebust/Emerald)

Oregon spring weather brings warmth and sunshine, but it also brings surprisingly cold days and rain showers. It all depends on the day, or even time of day. Rain or shine, soaking in a hot spring can turn any spring day into an adventure. These three hot springs can all be a day trip from Eugene, providing a unique experience at each spot.

Terwilliger
Also known as Cougar Hot Springs, the Terwilliger pools are located in the Willamette National Forest, roughly an hour and a half away from Eugene. When arriving, make sure that you come early and bring cash. A small parking lot often fills up on lovely days and there is a $10 fee for parking and entrance to the springs. There is a short 0.25-mile walk through the woods before reaching the hot springs, so pack comfortable shoes. The pools cascade down a hillside, varying in size and depth. There are five different pools.

The hottest pool is the top pool, which is around 112 degrees. The pools gradually get cooler, with the bottom pool at around 85 degrees. Stone walls surround each pool and offer a private and unique soaking experience. The water is clean, and the pools are deep enough to submerge yourself and relax in nature. Clothing is optional at Terwilliger and tends to be a common practice here, so be sure you are comfortable with nudity before picking which spring to visit. Terwilliger is the quintessential Oregon hot springs experience and a must-visit experience.

Belknap
The Belknap resort and hot spring are 60 miles east of Eugene, on the McKenzie River. If you’re looking for cleanliness and small crowds, Belknap could be for you! Whereas the other two hot springs on this list are inside the natural spring, Belknap pumps the natural hot spring water into a swimming pool next to the spring.

Belknap is a full-service resort offering lodges, cabins and camping areas with riverfront views and walking trails through the woods. Belknap offers day soaking passes for $10 per person, which include access to the soaking pool, locker room, bathrooms and food truck.

The water is about 100-104 degrees 24/7. Take in the beauty of the McKenzie River and lush green forest while you swim around and soak. Belknap is the most manicured and easily accessible spring, making it an ideal family location for someone who may not be looking for an adventure as much as relaxation.

Umpqua
The Umpqua hot springs are nestled in the Umpqua forest, about three and a half hours south of Eugene. Of this list, Umpqua is the most difficult to get to and the furthest away, but it has the most dramatic scenery and hottest tubs. Upon arrival, you will drive down a gravel road (be careful of potholes). You will then hike up a steep 0.3-mile hike along the river before reaching the pools. Please be advised that although the path is short, it is very steep and may be difficult for some.

These springs are steeply tiered and built into the side of a cliff that overlooks the rushing Umpqua River below. The top pool is the hottest at around 110 degrees, but all of the pools here are hot, even if you’re at the lowest pool. The pools themselves resemble natural bathtubs; they are deep and allow you to submerge your body and relax fully. The water is not “dirty,” but the pools naturally have algae so that the water won’t be as clear as other pools.

Umpqua is a great hot spring for some adventure and excitement. If you’re looking for easy access points and minimal effort, this may not be the stop for you, but if you’re looking for excitement and an authentic Oregon experience, go to Umpqua! It can’t get crowded on weekends, so arrive early.

This spring, don’t let the unpredictable weather deter you from taking a dip! These three hot springs offer a relaxing and enjoyable experience for all who want to bask in the beauty of Oregon.

