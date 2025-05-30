No. 9 UCLA walks off No. 16 Oregon 4-2

The opportunity was there for the Ducks to take the first game of the Women’s College World Series and advance to Saturday.

Oregon tied the game 2-2 in the top of the seventh to give itself a chance. The Ducks walked off opponents twice already in the 2025 postseason, but this time, they learned what it feels like to be on the other side of it. The Bruins’ Jessica Clements took the 0-1 pitch and belted it to left center as UCLA ran off victorious into the late night.

No. 9 UCLA (53-9, 17-5 Big Ten) took on No. 16 Oregon (55-11, 19-3 Big Ten) for the fourth time this season and escaped with a 4-2 walk-off win. The Ducks won the Big Ten series 2-1 when they played in Eugene at the end of April.

Oregon’s first WCWS game in the Melyssa Lombardi coaching era got off to a choppy beginning. The game didn’t start until after 9:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City after a weather delay, and the first inning was halted for several minutes due to an issue with the lights at Devon Park.

The Ducks failed to record a hit in the first two innings as UCLA pitcher Kaitlyn Terry tallied four strikeouts in that span. Luckily for Oregon, starting pitcher Lyndsey Grein held the Bruins to just one hit heading into the third.

It only took one hit for the Ducks to generate some momentum. Kaylynn Jones narrowly beat the throw to first base to lead off the third inning. She advanced to second and then third on a sac bunt and a ground out.

Oregon’s RBI leader this season, Kedre Luschar, knocked in the first run of the game with a single through the right side. Luschar followed her score at the bottom of the inning with a defensive play. She made a big catch on a deep Bruins shot to center field that sent UCLA down in order.

The Bruins responded by securing three straight groundouts against the Ducks in the top of the fourth. Then, with two outs and two strikes, Alexis Ramirez blasted a two-run homer to left field and gifted UCLA its first lead.

Oregon struggled to find offense outside of Jones, who started 2-for-2. To make matters worse, Grein and the defense allowed the Bruins to reach base on consecutive at-bats in the bottom of the sixth. Elise Sokolsky relieved Grein in the sixth, with her team still within one run.

The Ducks immediately recorded the out at first after Sokolsky entered, but the runners advanced to second and third. Sokolsky struck out the next batter before Oregon’s infield caught Jordan Woolery stealing. Ducks catcher Emma Cox threw over to Katie Flannery at third, who tagged Woolery for the third out.

Oregon could still tie or take the lead in the seventh.

Senior shortstop Paige Sinicki doubled the 1-1 pitch down the left field line to lead the Ducks’ rally. UCLA challenged whether or not it was fair, but the umpires upheld the call. Sinicki pumped her fist as Dezianna Patmon stepped up to the plate.

Patmon earned Oregon walkoff victories in the Eugene Regional final and in the first game of the Super Regional. This time, the Bruins got her out at first, but Sinicki advanced to third on the sac bunt.

Cox reached first on a fielder’s choice, and the Ducks’ chances of a victory appeared to have diminished when the umpires called Sinicki out at home. Lombardi challenged the play, and a lengthy review overturned the out. Sinicki tied the game on an obstruction error by the catcher.

Terry and UCLA prevented Oregon from taking the lead, however, by getting the next two outs.

The Bruins have a lineup just as capable of making the most of the late-game opportunities as the Ducks are. The lineup flipped back to Clements at the top of the order, and she homered despite Sokolsky being only one out away from extending the game.

The Ducks will play Ole Miss on Friday. The Rebels fell to No. 12 Texas Tech 1-0 on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. PDT. The winner will advance to play the loser of the Bruins versus the Raiders on Sunday, while the loser’s season comes to an end.