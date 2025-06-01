No. 2 Arizona rolls past No. 4 Utah Valley 14-4 on Mason Strong’s career night

Game four of the Eugene Regional featured eight home runs. Arizona hit all of them as the Wildcats cruised past Utah Valley for a 14-4 win.

Arizona is on to the Eugene Regional Championship and is a game away from moving on.

A pair of “Masons” delivered the game’s first runs as the Wildcats and Wolverines traded two-run first innings.

A Mason White two-run shot off the right-field foul pole got the scoring started in the top of the first. Utah Valley trailed by two before it got its first swings in against Arizona’s Raul Garayzar.

UVU’s Mason Strong delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the first. The Wolverines tacked on another run on a Dominic Longo II RBI double before the frame ended to erase their early deficit.

A perfectly-executed hit-and-run set Arizona up with runners on the corners and one out in the second. Easton Breyfogle sent what was expected to be a sac fly out to center, but it was dropped. Fortunately for Utah Valley, starter Colton Kennedy was able to get a pair of strikeouts to avoid any further damage in the frame.

White went yard again in the top of the third, extending the Wildcats’ lead to 4-2. A remarkable catch in center by Nate Bach robbed Adonys Guzman of what would have been back-to-back homers with a heroic snag over the wall.

Tommy Splaine kept the party going with a solo shot over both walls in center field. Brendan Summerhill followed it up two batters later with Arizona’s fourth homer in as many innings. The Wildcats scored in each of their first four innings and six of nine overall.

When White got up again in the fourth, there was little doubt what he was going to do. He blasted his third homer of the game out to center field as the Wildcats broke open a 7-2 lead. White tied the school record for career extra-base hits with a double in the seventh, giving him 110 all-time.

A trio of free passes loaded the bases for the Wolverines in the bottom of the fourth, chasing Garayzar from the contest. UVU got a pair of runs on two RBI groundouts to crawl back within three.

A six-run seventh inning from the Cats’ bats put the game out of reach for good. Two more homers — from Summerhill and Guzman — brought Arizona’s homer total to seven, tying a school record.

Garen Caulfield set the new mark in the eighth as he put one on the roof in right field. Six different Wildcats homered in their historic win.

Arizona moves on to the Eugene Regional Championship and will face the winner of Sunday’s game between Utah Valley and Cal Poly. First pitch is set for 3:05 pm