A spring-into-summer playlist

A Daily Emerald playlist for students itching for summer to begin
Claire Coit, A&C ReporterJune 2, 2025
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald

Summer is on the horizon. The sun has finally returned here in Eugene and classes are coming to an end. Spring is transitioning into summer and students are filled with anticipation for the freedom ahead — a vibe best captured by a good playlist. With a blend of breezy indie and nostalgic hits, this playlist is perfect for a day down at the river or a grad party in the backyard.

1. “Spring Into Summer” – Lizzy McAlpine

This song from McAlpine –– great for your playlist title track –– explores transitioning between the old and the new. Full of nostalgic warmth and expert lyricism, McAlpine tells a story of love and loss over warm chords and loopy melodies.

2. “Sol Del Sur” – Sun Room

This next track from Sun Room, a SoCal band created during the pandemic, brings in the surf rock needed for a sunny day by the river. With optimistic lyrics yearning for a place where the sun never sets, Sun Room brings levity with echoey vocals and clean guitar riffs.

3. “What I Got” – Sublime

Sublime! Who doesn’t love Sublime on their summer playlist? This track from their self-titled third album is full of excitement and good energy. It’s great for relaxing in a hammock in between classes on campus or strutting to take your last final of the year.

4. “Nova Scotia 500” – Boyscott

Boyscott’s lyrics and melodies in this song evoke a sense of adventure, which is perfect for that building feeling of summer anticipation. The song was written in memory of the band’s trip to Acadia National Park, evident through their lyrics about climbing mountains and swimming in the bay. It’s one of my favorites on the playlist.

5. “Semi-Charmed Life” – Third Eye Blind

This song is a nostalgic, scream-out-loud with your friends hit. From Third Eye Blind’s first studio album, it’s a great song to play on full volume in the car with friends. Lead singer Stephan Jenkins rattles off the lyrics in a rhythmic way that will bring up the energy at any late-term function.

6. “Float On” – Modest Mouse

“Float On” is a great pick for quelling that nervous feeling of wondering what comes next. Modest Mouse reminds listeners that no matter what, everything will be A-okay. Whether you’ve backed into a cop car or lost your job, the point of the song is that life floats on. For graduating seniors, this is an obvious pick.

7. “Ventura Highway” – America, George Martin

What’s better than America’s “Ventura Highway” blasting from the speakers as you fly down the highway with friends heading to Lake Dexter or Willamette National Forest? With longer days and nights stronger than moonshine (if you’re of age, of course), June is the perfect month to listen to this folky classic.

8. “Better Together” – Jack Johnson

And, to round it all off, Jack Johnson. Mr. Curious George himself brings sweet, nostalgic vibes through his lyrics about boxes of photographs and postcards. The song reminds listeners that life can be scary, but having your favorite people by your side makes it easy. His blissful riffs and melodic chords bring a sense of happiness that’s great to end off this spring-into-summer playlist.

Claire Coit, Arts & Culture Reporter