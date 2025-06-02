Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Oregon Fiber Traders’ community-building special sauce

Why Laural O’Rourke, drawing from her past, believes that her second-hand clothing store can help build better futures
Cass Morrison, A&C ReporterJune 2, 2025
Alyssa Garcia
Clothing racks filled with an assortment of women’s clothing at Oregon Fiber Traders. Oregon Fiber Traders is a resale clothing shop, selling and buying various pieces of clothing and accessories in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)

After attending beauty school, serving in the military and working for the government, a range of unique experiences have shaped Laural O’Rourke’s perspective as a local business owner. Since relocating her second-hand clothing store in November, O’Rourke’s vision for her second-hand clothing store, Oregon Fiber Traders, is more than just to make a profit — it’s to build a community.

Raised by parents who both taught at the University of Oregon, O’Rourke’s exposure to the academic environment from a young age made her aware of both local and global complexities.

“My dad is a philosopher,” O’Rourke said. “I knew of Plato before I knew about playdough.”

O’Rourke’s ambition involves healing, both personally and communally. “My operating instructions are to hold myself accountable in loving ways. I used to hold myself accountable in really harsh ways because that’s what my upbringing was like,” she said.

As a local business owner, O’Rourke said inclusivity plays a significant role in her vision for the future of Oregon Fiber Traders as a beacon of community.

“Being a Black woman in this town makes you very aware of who’s forgotten and not seen,” O’Rourke said.

Increased awareness of injustices like discrimination bears a heavy burden but also lights the path to change. O’Rourke explained that, although getting upset about injustice in this world is exhausting, she was recently reminded that ignorance is bliss and knowledge is power.

“I just want to connect with people,” O’Rourke said. “I think, after COVID, we’re hungry for connection, but we don’t understand what we’re hungry for.”

Unlike how large-scale second-hand clothing operations seek to maximize revenue, O’Rourke envisions a culture that prioritizes community over capital.

“In our society, we’re not connecting, and we’re not listening at all,” she said. Having a space for conversations is integral in building strong connections. Furthermore, O’Rourke notes that conversation plays a key role in social change.

“I used to be like, ‘don’t tell me what to say,’ but now I understand that language is power,” she said.

O’Rourke’s early exposure to the importance of language was formative in how she later came to understand other forms of communication — specifically visual communication and self-expression in the realm of fashion.

During beauty school, O’Rourke started modeling and began to better understand the significance of visual presentation.

“I already knew how important verbal presentation was because my mom taught English,” she said, but she quickly began to grasp how clothes and self-presentation function in society. “Fashion is wearable art,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke’s work ethic, like her knack for visual presentation, has been influenced by the sharper scrutiny she has faced throughout her life as a Black woman.

“I do think in a lot of ways I have to work harder than that person next to me. I’ve had to prove myself all the time,” she said. Hard work, as well as hope, are central to her goal to create an involved community.

“If I’m not working hard enough, I’ll just work harder until I get to where I need to go,” O’Rourke said.

Her long-term plan for Oregon Fiber Traders includes sewing lessons and eventually having her own clothing line. Despite the difficulties of running a small business, O’Rourke remains optimistic with a game plan: “Connecting with people is my special sauce.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts-culture
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
A spring-into-summer playlist
Members of Perfect Circle Theater rehearse for their performance of “Disabling Reality” on May 15. The show is set to take place June 7 and 8. (Photo courtesy of Betsy Wheeler/PCT)
“Disabling Reality”: theater for everyone
Courtesy photo of Moonbear at WOW Hall in Eugene, Ore., on May 24th, 2025. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Moonbear combines lyricism and talent on stage
A child pets the 'lion' during a performance by Phi Long Lion Dance group at the fourth Annual Asian Night Market on May 23, 2025. The lion dance is a form of traditional dance believed to bring good luck, and is typically performed at significant religious, cultural or traditional events. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Fourth annual Asian Night Market is held in downtown Eugene, celebrating cultural diversity
Mount Pisgah Arboretum, located at 34901 Frank Parrish Rd in Eugene, Ore., hosted its Wildflower Festival on May 17, 2025. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Spring has sprung at Mt. Pisgah’s Wildflower Festival
Terwilliger Hot Springs is located around an hour away from the University of Oregon. (Anna Liv Myklebust/Emerald)
Hot spring hot spots: Oregon’s best natural pools
More in fashion
The Big Little Prints warehouse in Eugene, Ore., on May 24th, 2025. (Spencer So/Emerald)
Big Little Prints: the imprint left by faith
A model struck down the catwalk at the annual HOPES Conference on Apr. 10. Photo Courtesy: Cass Morrison
In HOPES of designing a greener future
Niko Freedman lays out a finished pair of handmade pants on his bed on Thursday, April 18, 2025. The garment features leather pockets and structured fabric, elements shaped by his cut-and-sewn design method. (Max Unkrich / Emerald)
In between seams: balancing the difficulties of small-scale clothesmaking
David Mattox is a clothing designer and loves designing jeans and funky pants. He has turned his home basement here in Eugene, Ore., into his workspace. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Denim forged in storms
Noa Schwartz
Top five incoming spring 2025 trends
A model wears one of Cheri Moritz's pieces during the 2024 Cottage Grove Trashion Show. (Photo by Jessica Klarr, courtesy of Cheri Moritz)
Renegade tailor: turning trash into fashion
More in Features
Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger, delivers speech. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Lane County Budget Committee approves historic funding cuts
Kedre Luschar hovers under a fly ball. Oregon Softball takes on Stanford to advance to the Super Regionals in Eugene, Ore. on May 18, 2025.
No. 16 Oregon’s season ends in 4-1 defeat to No. 2 Oklahoma
A submerged vehicle in the Willamette River near the Randy Papé Beltline in Eugene on June 1, 2025. (Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire)
Woman rescued after car plunges into Willamette River in Eugene
Opinion cartoon by Molly Malloy
Morris: Debating on applying to become an RA? Here's some stuff to think about
Taylor Grace/ Daily Emerald
Nathan Fielder takes comedic genius to the skies in ‘The Rehearsal’ season 2
Julian Melton displays a vintage Daytona Beach Bike Week T-shirt in Eugene, Ore., Tuesday, May 21, 2025. He intended to sell the item at a street fair before the event was canceled. (Max Unkrich / Emerald)
Brewer Knight: Why was the ASUO Street Faire really canceled? 
About the Contributor
Alyssa Garcia
Alyssa Garcia, Photographer