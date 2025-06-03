Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Schnitzer Gift will contribute to funding new international relations major

Schnitzer School of Global Studies and Languages has begun developing a new major in international relations
Angelina HandrisJune 3, 2025
Noa Schwartz

The Schnitzer School of Global Studies and Languages has begun development on a new international relations major, which will be partially funded by a recent $25 million gift from Portland real estate developer Jordan Schnitzer and the Harold and Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation. 

The university currently offers a major in global studies. According to Schnitzer School executive director Aneesh Aneesh, the two areas of study have a few notable differences. 

“Global studies is more about global processes that do not necessarily involve nation states,” Aneesh said. “International relations is more state-centric, so it takes the nation-states as important. It treats them as important and also tries to understand the relations among them.” 

Aneesh said the proposal for the major would be written by a scholar who knows the field of international relations well and would be funded by a grant the Schnitzer School received from the Department of Education. 

“The scholar who writes this proposal and launches this major will include, for example, courses from within (the Schnitzer School). We have a lot of courses that we already offer on international development or international human rights, but we also want to include relevant courses from the Department of Political Science,” Aneesh said. 

According to Aneesh, students who study international relations will gain a variety of skills, including diplomacy and security. 

“Security is a much broader human security term, they will have the knowledge and understanding and analytical capability in these particular fields,” Aneesh said. 

He also said international relations majors would be able to pursue a number of different career paths. 

“(International relations majors) will be welcomed by any international organization anywhere, whether it’s the United Nations, agencies, department of state, foreign services officers, for example,” Aneesh said. 

According to Aneesh, international relations students may also work in non-governmental organizations and think tanks. 

“Some of the fields might require a master’s degree, some may not, but what opens up to them is international agencies and organizations, related areas and departments, think tanks, NGOs that do a lot of human rights work.” 

Aneesh said five to six new faculty members have already been hired who specialize in the international relations discipline. 

“We have fortunately recently hired great faculty, but we also in UO outside the (Schnitzer School) we have in political science, and in other departments, as well as law school, for example, some expertise in international relations and law issues,” Aneesh said. 

Aneesh said any new major would require funding for marketing, promotion, and developing courses. The Schitzer gift will help to fund fellowships awards, and promotional events.

“If you wanna get great students sometimes you have to offer a little bit of fellowship, if you want to attract the brightest and the best sometimes a little bit of fellowship incentive would work, so the gift will go toward that, student funding and attracting students to the discipline to the majors,” Aneesh said. 

Jane Cramer, an associate professor of political science with a research interest in international relations, said she believed UO would be one of the first colleges to have an international relations program on the West Coast. 

“It’s very good that (UO is creating an international relations major), because this is much bigger at most universities on the East Coast, I would argue because they’re near Washington D.C.,” Cramer said. 

Cramer said the international relations program will be beneficial for UO. 

“We don’t have as many people as most universities doing this stuff, so I think it’ll help us a lot,” Cramer said. “It’s not as well developed here as at most universities would have, and I think students are hungry for it, and the world needs it, so it’s a good thing to do,” Cramer said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in academics
Students Kristina Trinh and Alicia Lancaster at Knight Campus. (Roshni Ram/Emerald)
UO introduces three new academic programs
(Sasha Love/Emerald)
United Academics holds rally before last bargaining session with UO admin
Photos of the soon to be disbanded AEI Center in Agate Hall. (Roshni Ram/Emerald)
American English Institute to be ‘discontinued’ at the end of the academic year
Nathan Whalen, United Academics Chair of the Grievances & Contract Administration Committee, discussing their disagreement with the verbiage in Article 19. UA Bargaining Sessions, Eugene Oregon, Oct. 17 2024 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
United Academics bargains for raises in new contract
A student checks in and gets a name tag. Students, staff and potential employers attended the UO Career Center's Fall Career and Internship Expo on Oct. 24, 2024. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
UO’s 2024 Fall Career and Internship Expo hosts over 70 employers
The Yamada Language Center front desk. The Yamada Language Center is located in McKenzie Hall on the University of Oregon's Eugene campus. (Darby Winter/Emerald)
UO partners with Kaplan International to rebuild international student enrollment
More in campus
Ducks mascot , Puddles, cheers the crowd on during a time out break. Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) successfully blocks a shot attempt by Utah forward Mikael Jantunen (20). Oregon Ducks men&#8217;s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
UO holds single largest Duck Day in school history
After the theatrical boxing match, roughly 375 people attended a rally at the front steps of Johnson Hall, the administrative building on the University of Oregon campus. Around 5:00 p.m. on May 5, 2025, the University of Oregon Student Workers Union (UOSW) hosted a theatrical boxing match on the lawn across from Johnson Hall, the administrative building on. Roughly 375 people attended the staged boxing match, in which two UOSW members, one representing ‘UOSW’s Contract’ and the other ‘UO’s contract’ theatrically fought with oversized inflatable boxing gloves. Each round, UOSW organizer Valentine Bentz, who was the boxing referee, announced key events in the union’s development and bargaining, with each ‘round’ representing a stage of bargaining and organizing. Following the boxing match, striking student workers marched and rallied around Johnson Hall in an attempt to ‘seige’ the building. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Who monitors demonstration activity on campus?
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
Duck Store Board of Directors elected
This past week, President John Karl Scholz sat down to discuss the recent sex discrimination lawsuit against the University of Oregon, student workers' plans to unionize, and the university&#8217;s move to the Big Ten Conference. (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Scholz and Long send email regarding “difficult” financial outlook
Flag bearers, tribal leaders and dancers enter the powwow during the Grand Entry at the 57th Annual Mother's Day Powwow on May 10, 2025. (Alex Hernandez/Emerald)
Photos: Mother's Day Powwow returns for it's 57th year
The University of Oregon Surplus Store offers used goods including furniture, electronics, and other office supplies, which are on sale to the public. This store is located at 547 Q Street in Springfield, Ore.
UO surplus store opens in Springfield
More in Features
Noa Schwartz
From the page to the silver screen: book to movie adaptations
Henry Petito in front of the University of Oregon Health Center located in Eugene, Ore.
Brewer Knight: The shortcomings of the UO Health Center 
Clothing racks filled with an assortment of women's clothing at Oregon Fiber Traders. Oregon Fiber Traders is a resale clothing shop, selling and buying various pieces of clothing and accessories in Eugene, Ore. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
Oregon Fiber Traders’ community-building special sauce
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
A spring-into-summer playlist
Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger, delivers speech. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
Lane County Budget Committee approves historic funding cuts
Kedre Luschar hovers under a fly ball. Oregon Softball takes on Stanford to advance to the Super Regionals in Eugene, Ore. on May 18, 2025.
No. 16 Oregon’s season ends in 4-1 defeat to No. 2 Oklahoma
About the Contributor
Angelina Handris
Angelina Handris, Campus News Reporter
Angelina Handris is from Oregon City, OR. She has been doing journalism for a year and has written a variety of pieces. She is pursuing a career in public relations after graduating from University of Oregon. In her free time, aside from writing, she enjoys cooking and reading.