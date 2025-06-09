A graduation weekend itinerary: where to eat and drink during commencement

Alyssa Garcia Max’s Tavern is located west of the University of Oregon on East 13th Avenue in Eugene, Ore. Max’s Tavern serves a full bar with cocktails, draft beer, along with a selection of bar food. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)

As commencement approaches, restaurants in Eugene are filling up quickly for reservations. Luckily, there are some Eugene staples that still have availability for a celebratory meal.

Pho King Eugene

Pho King at the 5th Street Public Market downtown is a spacious, modern pho house that can house large parties. Owner Ha Nguyen opened the restaurant as an homage to her family’s history in restaurants.

Bartender Khalil Nguyen adds a unique twist to classic cocktails, like a minty twist on an Irish Maid whiskey drink. If you are looking for a good bowl of pho, Vietnamese spring rolls or potstickers, Pho King is a wonderful place to bring guests and share some Vietnamese classics.

Agate Alley Bistro

Agate Alley Bistro is just a few blocks away from Hayward Field and the heart of campus. The restaurant is within walking distance of the commencement venues, making it a perfect pit stop to refuel with some classic northwest dishes after the ceremony. Patrons can sit in the eclectic, funky indoor space or take a seat in the sun and enjoy views of Hayward Field.

The very front of Agate Alley Bistro welcomes customers at all times of the day. Agate Alley Bistro is a popular breakfast spot in Eugene. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

Agate Alley Bistro combines Latin and Asian flair with classic bistro foods, offering a variety of cuisines sure to satisfy any palette.

Rye

Rye, located near the bank of the Willamette river on the northeast corner of downtown, is filling up quickly for the weekend of graduation. Owner Kiyallah Heatherstone said that while Rye may be booked during the actual date of graduation, there is still availability for the days prior and leading up to commencement.

For larger groups, Heatherstone said that the poutine is one of the most popular shareable items.

Along with Poutine, roasted carrots are a favorite at Rye. “Our chef, Amanda, can’t not have carrots on the menu,” Heatherstone said. “I mean, you’re just roasting carrots and putting stuff on them, but it’s really good.”

Max’s Tavern

Finally, commencement weekend wouldn’t be complete without an early morning wake up call to Max’s Tavern. A place where many seniors have shared countless memories, whether good, bad or hairy, Max’s is a place we’ll all truly remember.

Max’s hosts a breakfast buffet every morning of graduation — if you thought the line on a Thursday night is bad, you’re in for a shock. The graduating class, decked out in their caps and gowns, will line up all the way down East 13th Avenue to celebrate before the 9 a.m. commencement ceremony.

Co-owner Kim Fairbairn said that Max’s will open at 7 a.m. the morning of graduation, serving up $6 breakfast burritos and a few drink specials that are to be determined. There will also be senior gifts for the first 100 in the door. So, come early and beat the line.

“We just hope that seniors had a great experience and made lifetime connections at Max’s,” Fairbairn said.

UO student and bartender Jackson Henningsgard says that the positive environment his superiors create is an example of how people should behave under the influence.

Wherever you celebrate on June 16, be proud of your accomplishments over a shared meal with your friends and family.