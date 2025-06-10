Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

K.Aire ignites UO campus through K-pop dance

K.Aire, a K-pop group on campus, hosted their fourth annual K.Aire Night, bridging cultures through the love of K-pop. Social deck: K.Aire welcomed the community to K-Aireverse, the fourth annual K.Aire night on campus
Seira Kitagawa, A&C ReporterJune 10, 2025
Anna Liv Myklebust
K.AIRE had their Kpop dance showcase on Sunday, June 1, at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. K.AIRE is the University of Oregon’s K-POP Dance Team, and they showcased multiple themed dances to various Kpop songs.

Yuma Kamisage had a sparkling star on his cheek, matching his shining silver jacket, as he kicked off the K.Aire Night with a synchronized and vivid performance with dance partner Sayu Ogura. On June 1, at EMU Ballroom, K.Aire members welcomed students, parents and community members to the “K-Aireverse.”

Many parents and families attended the event, including Kamisage’s host family. One mother said her two daughters wanted to come because they heard about the performance and love K-pop. The night went on with endless performances and endless cheers.

K.AIRE had their Kpop dance showcase on Sunday, June 1, at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. K.AIRE is the University of Oregon’s K-POP Dance Team, and they showcased multiple themed dances to various Kpop songs. (Anna Liv Myklebust)

For Kamisage, K.Aire is not only a dance squad, but a community that helped him overcome challenges during his nine months of studying abroad from Japan. He appreciates the K.Aire members for welcoming him even though he was not talkative at first.

“There was a time I felt down, but knowing that K.Aire practices on Tuesdays and Fridays kept me going,” he said. He said that it is often hard for exchange students to find a community and to do something outside of classes. “Most people had to just go home after class,” he said.

K.AIRE had their Kpop dance showcase on Sunday, June 1, at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. K.AIRE is the University of Oregon’s K-POP Dance Team, and they showcased multiple themed dances to various Kpop songs. (Anna Liv Myklebust)

Twelve members of K.Aire graduated this year, including Kamisage and Ryan Walker, a senior at UO. Walker has never danced in public before, but she went to a K.Aire workshop her freshman year and caught the K.Aire president’s attention.

“I had never danced outside of my bedroom before,” Walker said, but she has been a K-pop fan since around 2014. However, during her high school years, Walker had a challenging time embracing her fandom toward K-pop, as her friends didn’t share the passion.

K.AIRE had their Kpop dance showcase on Sunday, June 1, at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. K.AIRE is the University of Oregon’s K-POP Dance Team, and they showcased multiple themed dances to various Kpop songs. (Anna Liv Myklebust)

Walker sees K-pop as a unique way of connecting people, bridging different cultures from all over the world. It is a space where people can come and enjoy sharing the love of K-pop openly.

K.Aire was founded in 2013 by former UO student Carmen Rong alongside a group of her friends. Its purpose is to spread the love of K-pop and dance, bring people of different backgrounds together and allow members to dance with others on stage.

K.AIRE had their Kpop dance showcase on Sunday, June 1, at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. K.AIRE is the University of Oregon’s K-POP Dance Team, and they showcased multiple themed dances to various Kpop songs. (Anna Liv Myklebust)

It has been recognized not only regionally but nationally, and sometimes across the ocean. Kamisage learned about K.Aire even before he came to Oregon. He met a UO alumnus in Japan, and she told him about K.Aire and how it positively impacted her life at UO.

It was K.Aire’s fourth annual K.Aire Night, and members hope more will come in the future. If you like K-pop or love to perform, you might want to check K.Aire out next year. They will have workshops and performances throughout the year.

“It might be scary at first, but you should do it,” Kamisage said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in arts
Antonio Pompa-Baldi performing Ballade No. 2 in B Minor, S. 171 at the Murdock International Piano Series. This piece has a few interpretations, but Antonio Pompa-Baldi believes it’s about Orpheus and Eurydice. James and Marilyn Murdock International Piano Series presents Antonio Pompa-Baldi, a world class pianist from Italy, Eugene Oregon, Beall Hall on the campus of the University of Oregon, March 15th 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
The Murdock International Piano Series brings internationally recognized pianists to campus
Natalie Reyes, a dance major, is one of twelve student choreographers for the student spotlight dance concert at the University of Oregon. The Department of Dance is located in Gerlinger Annex at 1481 University Street in Eugene, Ore. (Julia Massa/Emerald)
Pointe is coming to the Dance Student Spotlight
Dancing at the 50th annual Hui O Hawaii Lu'au at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., May 3rd, 2025 (Spencer So/Emerald)
‘The Future Is In The Past’: The Hawai'i club’s 50th annual Lū'ua
The Non-Stop Players perform Guys and Dolls at the Actor's Cabaret and Annex in downtown Eugene. Photo Courtesy: Karen K. Olsen
Guys and Dolls opens at the Actors Cabaret of Eugene
Stephanie Craig poses with a basket she wove. (Photo by Amanda Freeman/Ampkwa Images)
A future woven with past and present
Patrico Di Stabile, playing the role of Aladdin, celebrates his newly established prince status. Ballet Fantastique: Aladdin,, Ballet Fantastique studio, Eugene Oregon, April 26, 2025 (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)
Ballet Fantastique’s “Aladdin: The Rock Opera” brings dreams to stage
More in arts-culture
Max’s Tavern is located west of the University of Oregon on East 13th Avenue in Eugene, Ore. Max’s Tavern serves a full bar with cocktails, draft beer, along with a selection of bar food. (Alyssa Garcia/Emerald)
A graduation weekend itinerary: where to eat and drink during commencement
Seniors say goodbye to The Daily Emerald
J-Tea owner Josh Chamberlain poses inside shop holding signage in chinese about tea curing all (Eduardo Garcia/Emerald)
Spilling the tea with Eugene’s most elusive tea salesman
Stephanie Yang/Daily Emerald
No book report, just great reads: summer recommendations from UO professors
Sweet Cheeks Winery is located at 27007 Briggs Hill Rd in Eugene, Ore. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
Wine tasting in the heart of the Willamette Valley
Noa Schwartz
Feral, frustrating, fantastic: ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ dazzles and drags in equal measure
More in Features
SOJC Dean Juan-Carlos Molleda (Lulu Devoulin/ Emerald)
Abroad, SOJC Dean Flies High. Back Home, His School Spirals Into Deficit.
Bags of methamphetamine seized from a Lane County storage unit are seen here. (Courtesy of the U.S Department of Justice)
Leader of Lane County drug ring sentenced in Oregon’s largest meth bust
Interm Provost, Karen Ford, and Board Chair of the Board of Trustees of the University of Oregon, Steve Holwerda, Wait for the ceremony to start. Thursday, President of the University of Oregon, Karl Scholtz, attended his investiture at the Matthew Knight Arena, celebrating his formal installment as president of the university. Pro-Palestine protestors interrupted the ceremony as Scholtz accepted the Centennial Medallion with a deluge of chants. After a brief confrontation, protestors moved outside to a separate entrance where they continued their protest. (Miles Cull/Emerald)
UO facing “structural deficit” in 2026-2030 outlook
A bold sign labels the door to the Office of the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Big changes are happening within the College of Arts and Sciences. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
Real estate developer Jordan Schnitzer gives $25 million gift to UO CAS
Noa Schwartz
From the page to the silver screen: book to movie adaptations
Ducks mascot , Puddles, cheers the crowd on during a time out break. Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) successfully blocks a shot attempt by Utah forward Mikael Jantunen (20). Oregon Ducks men&#8217;s basketball takes on the Utah Utes at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Ore. on Feb. 16, 2020. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
UO holds single largest Duck Day in school history
About the Contributor
Anna Liv Myklebust
Anna Liv Myklebust, Photographer