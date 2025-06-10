Graduation photos: tips, tricks and best spots

Lillis Hall, a popular building known for its Oregon logo, is empty during the summer. The University of Oregon’s campus operations have new regulations due to the circumstances of COVID-19. By August 26th, if the University believes that they do not have the ability to manage COVID-19, they will seek out more limited options for students, faculty and staff. (Kevin Wang/Daily Emerald)

When walking around campus near sunset, it’s hard to miss the crowds of upcoming graduates flocking in front of buildings and posing for the camera. University of Oregon’s 2025 Commencement is quickly approaching on June 16, and there are many places to take that memorable shot that might be on the family fridge for decades. But what makes a photoshoot attractive and what locations are most popular? Here are some suggestions.

Lighting

An important factor in graduation photos is lighting.

“Above lighting is not ideal because you can’t really see your eyes and shadows,” Kyle Siu, UO student and graduation photographer, said.

According to photographers Siu and Jay Eads, the best time for ideal lighting is the morning or evening to avoid this harsh above lighting, but Eads said he focuses on evening shots to fit with the college student schedule.

“I don’t know that I’d have college students reliably showing up if I did an early morning session, so I don’t shoot in the mornings,” Eads said. “Pretty much every single one of my grad sessions is either starting at 5:30 (p.m.) or 6 p.m.”

Locations

One of the most popular spots to take photos is in front of Lillis Business Complex, where the “O” stands loud and proud at the building’s entrance.

“It’s a nice building and the O and pathway and pavement is pleasing,” Siu said.

Another popular location is in front of Johnson Hall, UO’s administration building.

“There are pillars and you can lean on them — (it is a) change of scenery and the lines of the stairs look pretty cool,” Siu said.

Lily Roach, a UO student, took some of her photos in front of Johnson Hall, along with a group of fellow graduates. She also found the pillard background appealing and said it was a “classic spot.”

“It looks very professional. It’s a classy look and it’s not super modern too, which I like in comparison to other buildings,” Roach said.

Off campus, Max’s Tavern and Rennie’s Landing are also “classics,” according to Siu.

Technique

Siu said he looks for eye-catching lines and symmetry, just like he does for sports photography, while also working hard to edit out unnecessary background noise. Eads also likes to have a clean background.

“I don’t like a bunch of people in the background. I watch some photographers, and they don’t care if people are coming in and out of the doors at Lillis. I would rather wait, even if it takes a few minutes longer, so that you don’t just have a crowd,” Eads said.

Siu says one of the best parts of taking graduation photos is the connections formed on the job.

“I like meeting new people. For me, I’m a yapper and I like finding which major they are and knowing more about them as a person,” Siu said.