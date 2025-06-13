Parsons: Ranking UO’s eight Big Ten titles

The Oregon Ducks won eight conference titles in their first year of Big Ten play. Each hard-fought victory deserves celebration, but today I’m ranking their impacts on their respective programs.

8 – Men’s Outdoor Track and Field

Oregon’s men (110 points) outpaced this year’s competition, with Wisconsin and Minnesota tying for second at 81 points. The program’s first outdoor win since 2022 keeps Eugene’s “Track Town” nickname an apt one.

7 – Men’s Indoor Track and Field

The Ducks’ male indoor runners eked out a narrow victory over USC (99.5 points to UO’s 106.5). The program’s first indoor title since 2021 was one half of an Oregon indoor sweep.

6 – Women’s Cross Country

Oregon’s first ever Big Ten title came in November, when the women’s cross country team (33 points) dominated second-place Washington (60 points) and third-place Wisconsin (133 points) for the program’s first conference championship since 2018.

5 – Women’s Indoor Track and Field

UO’s national title-winning women’s indoor team dominated Big Ten competition, scoring 131 points to second-place Illinois’ 82. It was the program’s first indoor conference title since winning five straight from 2011-2015.

4 – Softball

Melyssa Lombardi became the second coach in Ducks history to win a regular-season conference title and reach the Women’s College World Series in the same year. Mike White left huge shoes to fill, but Lombardi’s Ducks have never looked better.

3 – Women’s Golf

This year’s squad won the conference tournament by 14 strokes, tying the Bulle Rock, N.D., tournament scoring record of 12-under 852 across the weekend. The win is the Ducks’ second-ever conference title, the first of which (2021-22) came after 35 years of Pac-12 play.

2 – Football

Head coach Dan Lanning won his first conference title and Oregon’s first since 2020. The Ducks defeated the Big Ten’s three best teams (Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State) and held the nation’s No. 1 ranking for a program-best 10 weeks.

1 – Baseball

The Ducks’ regular season conference title marked the program’s first since winning the Pacific Coast Conference in 1954. The future looks bright for a program which didn’t exist from 1982-2008.