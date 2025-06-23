Kurihara: Why not you? How the Trump Administration can inspire rather than paralyze

For many of us, the political chaos isn’t shocking anymore — it’s background noise. There’s no doubt that the current political climate is numbing us to breaking news headlines and talks about political downfalls and economic turns. But I mean, it’s been like this since we were born. We shake our heads, maybe share a post and then move on. However, deep down, we know this isn’t sustainable.

The current administration has bypassed norms, centralized authority and dismissed expert advice — all under the banner of “leadership.” But if leadership now means doing what no one thought possible, why can’t we reclaim that definition ourselves?

If the Trump Administration is allowed to commit unprecedented acts of leadership, I think we should start too — and it begins with local elections. We should start running for office and local leadership positions as young adults.

This presidency has created a lot of fears and uncertainty in education, international relations and the economy. However, it has also proven that it takes more than intelligence and academic prowess to run for positions of power. The curiosity, imagination and creativity that thrive in younger generations deserve representation. So, what is stopping you from running?

When we look at recent executive orders and bills introduced, it’s paralyzing; so as young adults, we freeze, but that’s the point. The constant breaking news and desensitizing information are supposed to make you feel like you can’t do anything, but in reality, the power is within the people.

I interviewed Devon Lawson, an 18-year old who just ran for the Lane Community College Board of Education Zone 3 seat. Lawson shared what inspired him to run in these unprecedented times and how he finds the strength to continue.

“I ran for office because I got tired of asking powerful people to notice we were hungry,” Lawson said. “We talk about democracy like it’s sacred, (and) then act like it’s off-limits to anyone under 40. That’s not democracy. That’s a country club.”

Lawson also spoke on the importance of navigating imposter syndrome as a young person in politics, which is extremely reassuring to remember as we navigate higher academia and politics in general.

“Imposter syndrome is real, especially when you’re young and stepping into rooms that were never built for you. But the truth is, you don’t need to have it all figured out to show up and lead. Most people in power are learning on the fly. The difference is, we’re honest about it. If you care about your community, that’s more than enough to start.” Lawson said.

He continued, “They don’t fear our inexperience; they fear our honesty.”

It’s valid to be tired and angry with the state of the nation. However, you have the power, amplified by your role in higher academia, to stand up for what you believe in through representation and research.

We have more options out there than to freeze. It doesn’t have to be politics. But by loving and being passionate in an interest, through learning and growing, you can transform into a leader in your field — that is resistance, and that is what we need. Don’t let this administration paralyze you; get inspired. If they can do it, why can’t you?