The Five Former Oregon Ducks With Three Super Bowl Rings

The University of Oregon‘s football program has a long and storied history, with an impressive 254 players selected since the NFL Draft began and 25 of those selected in the first round. The 2025 NFL Draft saw a program-record ten Oregon Ducks head to the National Football League (NFL), each now hoping to follow in the footsteps of the 24 former Ducks who have won football’s Holy Grail: a Super Bowl ring.

Most players never experience the sheer joy and exhilaration of lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy and receiving a coveted Super Bowl ring. But the following five former Ducks are not like most players. Kenjon Barner, LeGarrette Blount, Patrick Chung, Derek Loville, and Michael Walter don’t just have one ring. They don’t have two; they all completed hat tricks and are the proud owners of three gold rings.

Kenjon Barner

Kenjon Barner‘s NFL journey didn’t follow the typical path of a franchise star, but it is hard to argue with the success he achieved. After a standout career at Oregon, where he racked up over 3,600 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns, Barner declared for the 2013 NFL Draft. Despite his impressive college figures, Barner wasn’t one of the names the best Oregon sports betting apps touted as an early pick; the Carolina Panthers selected Barner in the sixth round.

Although Barner’s early professional years mainly consisted of a blend of practice squads and special teams contributions, he was part of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Super Bowl LII-winning team in 2017. Amazingly, Barner won Super Bowl rings in his next two seasons, first with the New England Patriots and then with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Barner’s presence on special teams and reliability as a depth option made him a valuable part of each championship roster.

LeGarrette Blount

LeGarrette Blount played as a bruising running back for the Oregon Ducks in 2008 and 2009, and although he only started one of 16 games, he made his presence felt. The six-foot, 250-pound Florida native went undrafted in the 2010 NFL Draft, but he wasn’t without a team for long.

The Tennessee Titans signed Blount as an undrafted free agent, but he was waived. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked him up off waivers and threw him straight into the mix. Blount played 13 games (starting seven) during his rookie season. He gained 1,007 yards and scored six touchdowns.

Blount was traded to the New England Patriots in April 2013 and won his first Super Bowl the following season. He added a second ring during the Patriots’ 2016 campaign before becoming a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

By the time he retired in 2018, Blount had featured in 132 regular-season games, accumulated 6,306 rushing yards, and scored 56 touchdowns. Those are pretty good figures, considering he went undrafted at the start of his professional journey.

Patrick Chung

Born in Jamaica but raised in California, Patrick Chung was a part of the Oregon Ducks’ setup between 2004 and 2008. The New England Patriots selected Chung as the 34th overall pick during the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, and he spent his entire 11-year career in New England.

Although the legendary Bill Belichick initially made Chung his backup safety, the former Ducks star didn’t take long to make the position his own. Chung played in 153 regular-season games for the Patriots, made 778 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 57 pass deflections, and 11 interceptions. He even managed a 51-yard defensive touchdown.

Chung was part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning teams of 2014, 2016, and 2018, where he played in all three of the champions’ playoff games. He hung up his helmet in 2020, aged 33.

Derek Loville

Many consider Derek Loville to be the best-ever Oregon Ducks running back. Over four years, Loville racked up a school-record 3,296 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns. He was responsible for 272 points and rushed for at least 100 yards in 11 different games.

Amazingly, despite his incredible college career, Loville went undrafted during the 1990 NFL Draft. He signed for the Seattle Seahawks, who used him sparingly across two seasons before he headed to the San Francisco 49ers in 1993. With the 49ers, Loville won the first of his three Super Bowl rings in 1994.

The 49ers released Loville at the end of the 1996 season despite playing 28 games (starting 22) between 1995 and 1996. Loville signed with the Denver Broncos and won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998 before retiring at the end of the 1999 campaign.

The Oregon Ducks’ Hall of Fame inducted Loville in 2000

Michael Walter

Last but not least is Michael Walter, a linebacker who proudly wore the Oregon Ducks uniform in the 1980s. The Dallas Cowboys selected Walter with the 50th pick in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft. Still, they released him 12 months later after he struggled covering the pass, with the Cowboys wanting to convert him to an outside linebacker.

The Cowboys’ loss was the San Francisco 49ers‘ gain. The 49ers allowed Walter to play in his favored inside linebacker position, and he became an integral part of the 49ers roster that won Super Bowl XIX, Super Bowl XXIII, and Super Bowl XXIV.

Walter spent ten years with the 49ers, finishing with 605 tackles, eight sacks, six fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

A Legacy of Excellence

The University of Oregon produces athletes who know how to win and win big. Barner, Blount, Chung, Loville, and Walter’s stories are proof that success at the college level can translate into NFL greatness.

With 37 Ducks in the NFL and 28 of those assigned on active rosters, there is every chance this article will have to be revisited in time. Players who leave Eugene with dreams of making it to the top can look back at the careers of these three-time Super Bowl champions and know that dreams can become reality.