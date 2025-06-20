Study in Oregon, Move the World: How Students Can Launch a Career in Logistics—And Succeed in NYC

When most students map out their career path, they imagine tech, finance, or healthcare. But there’s an essential industry hiding in plain sight: logistics and moving services. From cross-country relocations to complex commercial moves, the businesses that keep people, products, and companies in motion are growing—and they’re hungry for smart, skilled professionals.

For students in Oregon, the path into this industry is wide open. And if you’re willing to think big, it could even lead you to exciting opportunities in a major market like New York City, where the demand for innovative logistics talent is higher than ever.

Why Logistics Is a Smart Career Move for Oregon Students

The logistics and moving industry is far more than muscle—it’s about planning, coordination, customer service, and strategic operations. It plays a crucial role in nearly every business sector.

Why consider it?

It’s recession-resistant and constantly evolving.

and constantly evolving. It combines technology and human problem-solving .

. It offers real entrepreneurial potential —many successful companies start small and scale big.

—many successful companies start small and scale big. It’s a great fit for students who want hands-on work, leadership responsibility, and fast growth.

What Should You Study?

There’s no “moving company major”—but there are degrees and programs that can set you up for success. Here’s what to look for in Oregon:

Key Majors

Supply Chain & Logistics Management

Oregon State University (College of Business) offers a strong supply chain curriculum that tackles everything from procurement to warehouse design.

(College of Business) offers a strong supply chain curriculum that tackles everything from procurement to warehouse design. Operations & Business Analytics

University of Oregon (Lundquist College of Business) prepares students to make data-driven decisions in fast-moving industries.

(Lundquist College of Business) prepares students to make data-driven decisions in fast-moving industries. Business Administration / Management

These programs, offered widely at Portland State , Western Oregon , Southern Oregon , and community colleges across the state, provide foundational business and leadership skills.

These programs, offered widely at , , , and community colleges across the state, provide foundational business and leadership skills. Engineering, IT, or Project Management

Ideal for students who want to specialize in logistics tech, software, or operational systems.

Extra Boost:

Minor in entrepreneurship if you dream of running your own company.

if you dream of running your own company. To gain an edge, consider adding certifications like Lean Six Sigma , APICS CPIM , or Project Management Professional (PMP) .

, , or . Explore online micro-credentials in transportation logistics, fleet optimization, or customer experience management.

Build Experience Before You Graduate

It’s never too early to start learning the ropes. Whether or not you’re planning to move out of Oregon, you can build relevant skills right now.

️ Local Opportunities for Oregon Students:

Part-time or summer jobs at companies like: College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving (Portland) Moda Moving (Tualatin) Lile Relocation Services (Tigard, Eugene)

at companies like: Internships in logistics, warehousing, or business operations through Handshake or your university career center.

in logistics, warehousing, or business operations through Handshake or your university career center. Freelance work helping students or locals move apartments or set up storage—great for earning money and learning client relations.

helping students or locals move apartments or set up storage—great for earning money and learning client relations. Capstone projects that analyze inventory systems, route planning, or local delivery networks.

Pro Tip: Pitch a student-led campus move-in/move-out initiative as a real-world logistics project. It’s a great résumé booster!

Look East: Career Opportunities in New York City

New York City is one of the most dynamic, high-demand logistics hubs in the country—and the perfect destination for ambitious grads. The city sees hundreds of thousands of moves annually, including residential, office, and commercial relocations—for both local and long-distance moves. That means opportunity.

NYC-Based Companies Hiring Smart Talent:

My Piece of Cake Moving & Storage



Based in Brooklyn, this fast-growing, highly rated moving company is known for modern branding, five-star service, and a focus on efficient operations. They’ve carved a niche in NYC’s fast-paced market and are also well known as long-distance moving experts. They regularly offer exciting roles in:

Customer success

Move coordination

Operations and dispatch

Digital marketing and business development

Want to land in NYC? Use your Oregon education and internships as a launchpad—and keep an eye out for NYC-based internships, relocation packages, or grad training programs. Oregon grads are respected nationwide for their work ethic and practical mindset.

✨ Skills That Will Set You Apart

No matter where you go, success in logistics requires a mix of soft skills and operational savvy.

Top skills to develop:

Project management



Time-sensitive problem solving



Clear communication



Client relationship handling



Adaptability under pressure



Basic knowledge of tools like SmartMoving, MoveitPro, or Trello



Final Word: Start in Oregon, Succeed Anywhere

If you’re looking for a career that’s dynamic, stable, and full of upward mobility, the logistics and moving industry is worth your attention. You can start your journey right here in Oregon, gaining the knowledge and hands-on experience that employers in cities like New York are actively seeking.

Whether you plan to join a growing company like My Piece of Cake Moving & Storage or eventually build your own operation, the path is clear: learn the business, get real-world experience, and always keep moving forward.

Quick Links (for Student Career Centers)

