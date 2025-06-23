Sage Liskey wants you to feel better

Sage Liskey poses at a market booth in front of his art work and books. Photo Courtesy: Sage Liskey

Sage Liskey knows that art is hard to sell. “My high school art teacher told me that if somebody likes your art in a gallery, they’ll give it three seconds,” he said, flipping through the layered pages of his sketchbook. The book is filled with small sketches of ideas and potential projects, leaving little white space. “Then they’ll move on.”

In 2010, Liskey founded The Rad Cat Press. The micro-publishing business was built with the hope of being a beacon in mental health and trauma recovery by producing literary and artistic resources. As a mental health advocate, author and artist, Liskey merges writing and activism to fill the mental healthcare gaps in modern systems. His work is a helping hand to those too often left behind, especially in rural communities like the one where he grew up.

Liskey spent his childhood in the southern forests of rural Oregon, isolated from the city. “I grew up with a bit of a dysfunctional family, which led me into doing a lot of self-care and mental health work,” he said.

After high school, Liskey attended Oregon State University for mechanical engineering and horticulture, a stark contrast to his current creative work. During his academic career, he took a step back to reflect and found himself wondering, “Why am I here? Where are the artists?”

Driven by his desire to branch out and make a difference, Liskey moved to Eugene in 2008. He began his mission with zines, combining art and activism meant not to impress gallery-goers, but to support marginalized communities. The small, self-published booklets functioned as a suitable, unconventional medium for Liskey’s artistic self-expression.

As he pivoted focus toward mental health advocacy, Liskey’s pieces began to serve as a tool kit for those recovering from complex trauma or dealing with mental health struggles. For survivors of childhood trauma, the work is particularly resonant.

According to the National Library of Medicine, approximately 45 million children will be exposed to violence during childhood in the United States alone. The issue isn’t uncommon, but the stigma surrounding mental health often creates a barrier, separating survivors from the resources they may need.

There is a lingering exclusion of these victims, as accessibility to mental health care can be costly, and providers in rural areas are often scarce. According to a study done by the Children and Youth Services Review, rural areas tend to have higher rates of overall childhood harm and abuse compared to urban or city areas.

With a higher possibility of post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions, alongside a lack of accessible providers, there’s a strong concern that victims of abuse can rarely manage their conditions. For Liskey, that concern isn’t just theoretical — it’s personal.

Liskey has always wanted to change the world. But as time went by, he saw that visual art wasn’t spreading his message the way he wanted. That’s when he came across writing tailored to self-care practices. “I wanted to create a bigger impact or find some medium that might provide a bigger impact,” he said.

His 2023 book “Radical Self-Care: Inclusive Tools for Overcoming PTSD, Heartbreak, Conflict, Anger, Discrimination, Addiction, Anxiety and Other Trapped Emotions” wasn’t an easy feat. Writing about trapped emotions and how to heal from them opened some wounds.

“There were certain sections of the book that were emotionally difficult to write for me,” he said. Still, the process inspired him to do some personal work surrounding his own experience with trauma and complex PTSD.

Despite the book selling quickly and earning a 4.4/5 star rating on Goodreads, some major booksellers refused to carry it. Although there is more room for creative freedom for authors, independent publishing isn’t without its struggles.

“There’s definitely some ups and downs with just trying to get that book out into the world,” Liskey said.

Although he enjoys the independence of self-publishing, the long work hours and printing costs add up. Sometimes, in the middle of a project, he’s forced to follow his own lessons that emphasize the need to take a step back and breathe.

Liskey doesn’t shy away from suggestions from Eugene readers, saying he has “this constant thoroughfare of votes or little pieces of information” that people are keen to provide. One current visual project stemmed from a community member asking for an expansive mental health poster to help individuals identify their needs in a moment of crisis.

The current iteration of the project, headlined “Let Go and Take Action,” lists things the reader can’t control, like the past, and compares them to what they can, like healing unresolved stress and traumas. It’s a simple, colorful chart, but the content can be life-changing. Not only does the chart serve as an informational tool, but it’s also a refreshing take on otherwise intimidating psychological jargon that often accompanies mental health content.

Liskey’s hand-drawn illustrations and digital collages pay tribute to his roots in visual art. Though being an independent artist can be grueling, the meaningful connections he makes deem it worthwhile. “As someone who has taken a nontraditional route in helping others, it’s always exciting when my work is seen as valuable by professionals and the people they serve,” he said.

Liskey’s weekly presence at Eugene’s Saturday Market is welcomed by hordes of community members flipping through pages of advice between vibrant visuals. Teachers, social workers, nurses, parents, people recovering from addiction and the LGBTQ+ community visit Liskey’s booth to share their appreciation.

“All of these moments continue my drive to make more resources and to help increase accessibility to mental health services,” Liskey said. “There’s the affirmation of: I did put something good in the world.”

While his sketchbook is littered with ideas, Liskey’s message of community and healing shines through each page like a beam of hope. Eventually, he wants to “create a humorous spin on a trauma healing book” to balance the heavy subjects with an air of comfort, allowing readers to explore their struggles and begin their healing journeys down a radical, unconventional path.

