All Betting Options at Paripesa for Players from Kenya

Safe Betting with Paripesa in Kenya – Start Winning Today

Betting site Paripesa Kenya has been on the market since 2019 and operates all over the world – in Africa, Asia and Latin America. In that time, the crowd has picked up – more than a million people are already playing. So why do players from Kenya choose this particular site? What are the betting options here? Let us tell you!

What the Bookmaker Offers

Paripesa operates under Curaçao licence number 1668/JAZ, so everything is official and no problems. And yes, it can be verified. First look in the footer of the Paripesa website. And then go to the regulator’s site and type in the number – everything is open and transparent. And more than one positive Paripesa Kenya review can be found on the Internet.

The site is, of course, a bit overloaded with information: a lot of banners, promotional offers and odds. You can get confused, especially if you are a beginner. But you can figure it out quickly, in about 15-20 minutes.

What You Can Bet on at Paripesa

Football, of course, comes first. And in Kenya, they love it to bits. There are over 1,200 different bets on the top matches:

Premier League;

La Liga;

African championships.

You can bet on goals, on cards, on corners, on who will score first, there are plenty of options. Even in simpler matches there are more than 800 options. There are also bets on players.

Basketball is also well represented. There is the NBA, European leagues. You can bet on individual totals of players, on forfeits, on quarters separately. You can also try tennis and cybersport. By the way, pay special attention to it. Here and CS:GO, and DOTA 2, and LoL. The odds are good, and the broadcasts are shown directly on the site – convenient!

You can also, by the way, bet on less popular niches. For example, water polo, badminton and snooker.

Live Bets

Live bets are chosen more often because they offer a better immersion effect and a more favourable betting experience. You watch the match and make a prediction right in the middle of the game. Odds change quickly – when you see the moment, you make a bet straight away. You can track 25 matches at once. It is convenient when there are many interesting games at the same time. Open the multi-LIVE mode and follow everything at once. It is especially suitable on weekends, when you don’t want to miss anything. However, mostly only cyber sports are shown directly. For the rest of the sports there is a graphic broadcast. You can see who is attacking, but there is no picture. But this is the case with many bookmakers, not only Paripesa.

You can also try cashout. If you feel that the bet may not work out, take your money early. However, the amount will be smaller, but it’s better that way than to be left with nothing at all.

Put notifications – then you won’t have to constantly refresh the page. A goal scored, a red card shown – you’ll get a message right away.

What Bets Can Be Placed

It’s all standard. If you want, bet on one thing through orders. Or put together an express of several matches. There is more risk with them, but the winnings can be big. The odds are good. You can even make your own express through the betting constructor. You combine the outcomes as you want, and the bookmaker calculates the odds for you. There are all sorts of systems like 2/3 or patent – if you want to be safe. Even if you make a mistake in one match, the rest can be drawn.

The minimum bet is small – from 20 cents. So even with a small bank you can play and test strategies. The maximums depend on the popularity of the event – you can bet bigger sums on top matches.

Bonuses and All Sorts of Betting Goodies

Newcomers are given 130% on their first deposit. The main thing is to enter the promo code SKOPARI and it’s done. The minimum deposit is only euros, and you can get up to 130 euros. You need to win back in a month. The conditions are adequate: five times to spin on expresses of three events, the odds should be from 1.40.

Every day they offer ready-made expresses. If you win, you get 10% extra. This gift is called Accumulator of the Day. You choose a ready-made variant, put money in and wait for the result.

There is also Advancebet. You can make a prediction even if the previous bets have not been calculated yet. It is convenient when there are several events in a row.

And don’t forget about the cashback. The more you play, the more you get back. Especially if you get into the VIP club – there are even more privileges there. You will get a bonus on your birthday, and there will be personalised offers.

The main thing is to keep an eye out for promotional offers, they change frequently here. Switch on notifications in the Paripesa Kenya app so you don’t miss anything.

Deposit and Withdrawal to Paripesa

Money is easy. There’s a lot of different ways to put it in:

Visa/Mastercard;

e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller;

cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and others.

The minimum is from €1, so the entry threshold is quite low.

Withdrawal is also without problems. The minimum is from 15 euros, depending on the method. Cryptocurrencies are processed the fastest – up to 30 minutes usually. With other methods it may take longer, but you don’t have to wait for weeks.

There are no commissions from Paripesa, but the payment systems themselves may charge something. In any case, everything is transparent. And if suddenly the money has not arrived, talk to the technical support operators. The support service works round the clock – if something is unclear, they will always help you. You can write to the chat or email – [email protected]. They respond quickly.

In general, Paripesa is a great betting company. It is convenient to place bets, there is a large selection, and there are no problems with payouts. Newcomers will like it – it is easy to understand, and bonuses will help at the start. Experienced players will also find it interesting – the line is wide and the odds are competitive. Don’t spend too much with Paripesa Kenya betting and good luck!