Die-Hard NBA Fan or a Dyed-in-the-Wool Analyst? Getting Personal with Niko Jens Schwann

We are once again pleased to be joined by Niko Jens Schwann; a sports journalist who has already begun tipping the traditional world of basketball on its proverbial head. We are here to address a single question. Does he consider himself to be super fan, or are analytics his primary concern? Let’s see what Niko has to say.

Question: When did you discover your passion for the NBA?

I have been actively following professional basketball since my younger days in Düsseldorf, Germany. So, it has been more than 20 years at this point. Time certainly does fly by.

Question: What initially turned you on to this fast-paced sport?

You said it. The frenetic nature of the game is one of the main reasons why I enjoy watching competitions. However, remember that as a journalist, I must also take more technical aspects into account.

Question: This brings us to the crux of the interview. Are you a fan, an analyst, or a bit of both?

I am definitely a fan at heart. However, my job is also to provide accurate predictions. This has forced me to take a more objective point of view, and at times, to separate myself from the competition.

Question: Is it easy to bridge the gap between these two interests?

It all depends. For instance, I have been a Los Angeles Lakers fan for as long as I can remember. This makes it difficult to report on a game without embedding my personal thoughts into the discourse. In other words, a fair amount of discipline is required.

Question: Has your educational background provided you with an edge in some ways?

I am quite proud of my university degrees. I have to say that these have enabled me to adopt a more pragmatic approach when I take on the role of a journalist.

Question: How does your knowledge of FinTech fit into the picture?

Studying FinTech is a great way to learn about basic principles such as statistics, large data sets, and probabilities. It also enables me to appreciate what the future of NBA wagering may have in store.

Question: We’ll get back to sports betting a bit later. In terms of analytics, do you prefer any specific techniques?

Some of my most common methods include monitoring bookmaker spreads, keeping up to date with the latest odds, and collating data associated with past performances.

Question: Do you feel that any of these techniques give you an unfair edge over other sportscasters?

While I might be innovative, all my methods could be easily adopted by others. The only question involves if they are willing to put in the time to become familiar with analytics.

Question: Have your personal views ever got in the way of an NBA prediction?

I make it a point to separate opinion from fact. This is why statistics are beautiful. They present hard data as opposed to conjecture. I leave my emotions at the door.

Question: Do you feel that the next generation of NBA journalists will adopt such an approach?

It’s tough to tell. While a massive amount of analytical data can be found online, some journalists might still prefer to simply report the game as it happens. This depends on personal preferences more than anything else.

Question: Can you think of a time when a dark-horse analytical prediction turned out to be true?

One memory involves the 2006 playoffs when the Miami Heat came from behind to vanquish the Dallas Mavericks by 2-0 in the finals. I was quite proud that day.

Question: In the same respect, have you been wrong from time to time?

No system is without its flaws. While not all of my predictions have come to pass, this is also what makes my job as a sports journalist so interesting.

Question: Back to sports betting, does your knowledge as an analyst provide you with an edge as an NBA fan?

I believe that it does. By understanding the nuances of predictive analytics, I am more confident in making predictions in advance. Of course, I still follow the experts to gain additional insight.

Question: As an NBA journalist, do analytics ever get in the way of real-time reporting?

I make it a point to collect data well in advance. Whether referring to a live broadcast, or a podcast, my primary job is to provide fans with on-the-spot information. Analytics will not often come into play in this respect.

Question: As a self-admitted NBA fan, what’s your take on how AI may impact sportscasting?

On one hand, I am concerned about the possible dissemination of so-called fake news. However, I strongly support any algorithms that can provide me with additional insight. I’ll take a neutral stance here.

Question: How often do you update your analytical techniques?

Similar to my social media presence, I aim to keep things fresh. If I happen to encounter a new methodology, I will examine it in detail. Should it prove worthwhile, I have no problem incorporating it into my skill set.

Question: What would you tell younger sports journalists who are looking to enjoy your level of success?

My advice would be to maintain a well-rounded approach, and regardless of how they choose to cover NBA competitions, to keep a neutral stance.

Question: On a lighter note, do you actually enjoy performing in-depth NBA analyses?

For me, these have literally become part of the game. I think of them as “warm-up” sessions before the event itself.

Question: If you had the chance to meet any sportscaster, who would it be?

I have to say that it would be Howard Cosell. While he wasn’t directly involved with basketball, the impact that he had on the larger sports community cannot be overstated.

Question: Fan or analyst? What’s your personal opinion?

I strive to straddle both sides of the fence. While I’m a fan at heart, my analytical side has served me well over the years. Either way, I’m not complaining.