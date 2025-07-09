Things to Consider When Choosing a Non GamStop Casino App

If you’re also looking for a new online casino app, we’d like to give you a little help. Since choosing a casino app is just as exhausting as choosing a bonus offer, we’d like to share with you a few quality features that a good non GamStop casino app must meet without reservation. For those specifically seeking mobile casinos you can access without GamStop, these criteria are especially important to ensure a smooth and secure gaming experience.

Only if the following criteria are met by your online casino app can it be considered a reputable mobile gaming offering.

Many non GamStop casino bonuses (with extra app bonus)

Every new beginning at a non GamStop casino comes with a corresponding casino bonus – and so does the one on your mobile phone. Naturally, you’ll want to take advantage of a corresponding bonus offer on your mobile phone, which is why all regular bonus offers should also be presented to you on the casino app. If you’re curious about user experiences, it’s worth checking out what players say about Aztec Paradise casino to get a better idea of what to expect.

It’s especially important to note that the respective wagering requirements must also be met via the online casino app. Therefore, your entire mobile bet must be counted regularly and counted toward the corresponding wagering requirements.

Ideally, there’s also an extra app bonus for your mobile deposits. Unfortunately, this is currently very rare and only offered by a few online casinos.

Diverse game selection

In addition to the bonus offer, the range of games available on the casino app is also worth mentioning. The best mobile online casinos have brought their entire range of games to your mobile phones, so you can play exactly the same games on the go as you would on your regular PC. This often results in over 2,000 games, as all providers have been adapting their games for mobile use since 2015.

However, you’ll find significant differences between online casinos with alternative licenses. While the games offered at casinos with British licenses are limited to slots, at casinos licensed by Malta and other gambling authorities, you’ll also be able to enjoy jackpot slots and live casino games.

Compatibility on all devices with smooth running games

While there may only be one online casino app, it should of course be able to be used identically on many different devices. Compatibility must be guaranteed across all devices, so you’re not limited to just one smartphone, but can also use the casino app on a Fire tablet or a Windows Phone, for example.

Added to this, of course, are the high technical demands. Without question, you must be offered the same standard here as you would on your desktop. This means that quick switches from your cashier to the live casino should be just as possible as quick switches between different slots in traditional and autoplay casinos. It’s also important to use established providers.

Easy to use

If you decide to use a casino app, you want it to be as easy to use as possible. For this reason, the best casino apps are essentially copies of the regular website, allowing you to navigate relatively quickly and find your favorite games.

One point you should pay particular attention to here is customer service. In some casino apps, this is extremely hidden and difficult to access. If this is the case, it’s not a good casino app. A good casino app should not only display the FAQ, but also allow you to easily access the live chat and submit your questions to a member of staff.

Security against rip-offs and fraud

There have been many controversial reports in recent years about fraudulent apps that are solely interested in your data. To ensure that you don’t face these risks with your casino app, your online casino offers the same security standards on your mobile phone. This applies not only to the encryption of your data, but also to your own security settings.

We therefore recommend that you only consider casino apps from online casinos that can provide you with the appropriate licenses. Whether the casino license comes from Malta, Gibraltar, or Curacao is, in our opinion, of secondary importance.

Easy installation

Before you can even place your first bets on your smartphone, you first need to download the casino app to your mobile device. This is, of course, possible via the mobile website, but if you have to use an app, it should be as easy to download as possible. The situation is somewhat different on iOS and Android.

Your online casino should offer you the iOS app directly via the website via QR code. If you’re using an Android device, however, you’ll have to take a small detour and download the casino app via APK file. In both cases, your casino should have created appropriate instructions so you can complete the download as quickly as possible.

Fast payments directly from the app

If you’re already using a mobile app for your online casino games, you’ll naturally want to be able to make quick deposits and withdrawals. The best casino apps are therefore equipped with all the usual casino payment methods, with the same limits applying. In this area, there’s no discernible difference between an online casino and a casino app.

We can also confirm that you won’t be charged any additional fees for mobile deposits or withdrawals. The best mobile payment methods for your deposits and withdrawals include the following:

VISA/Mastercard

Bank transfer

Klarna

Giropay

Paysafe

Skrill

Neteller

ecoPayz

Apple Pay

Fair RTP values for high chances of winning

Last but not least, there are the RTP values and payout percentages in the casino app. All reputable online casinos and their mobile offerings should list exactly the same RTP values. This means you generally have the same chances of winning on your mobile as you do on your PC. This would be especially helpful for online casinos with a British license, as they generally already have lower RTP values due to the new gambling tax.

Generally speaking, the best non GamStop casino apps stand out in that they transparently disclose all payout rates for slots and other games. Unfortunately, this is rarely the case, so you often have to research the latest RTP changes yourself.