Mental Health Plays a Role Too: Nora Elisabeth Van den Heuvel Tackles Myths in Professional Sports

We are once again pleased to be joined by sports psychologies and author Nora Elisabeth Van den Heuvel, and during this discussion, we will be highlighting the frequently understated impacts that mental health can have upon professional NBA players. Without further ado, let’s begin.

Question: Can you briefly describe your background to any new listeners who may just be joining?

I would be happy to. I was born in the Netherlands, I received a BA in communication and media from the University of Lieden before receiving my Master’s in Sports Psychology from the University of Amsterdam.

Question: So, what made you become interested in journalism?

I was always a dedicated fan of the NBA, and it seemed natural for me to combine my educational background with sportscasting. Of course, (smirking) becoming a journalist also enabled me to obtain court-side tickets on more than one occasion!

Question: Do you think that the mental health of NBA players has been downplayed?

Absolutely. Even superstars such as LeBron James, Shaq, Michael Jordan, and Kevin Durant are not immune to problems.

Question: What types of issues have you uncovered over time?

While my background in research is quite extensive, the issues that I’ve noticed do not take a specialist to see. Examples include pre-game anxiety, heightened levels of interpersonal aggression, and addictive behaviors.

Question: Can you mention any specific types of addictions?

Perhaps the one common habit that many NBA players seem to have involves gambling. Some players such as Randy Livingston and Michael Jordan have even had the courage to admit that a problem existed.

Question: Why do you think that gambling (and online betting) is so popular throughout the NBA?

I wouldn’t limit these to the NBA. Countless other professional athletes enjoy gambling. This is due (at least in part) to the sheer amount of money that top-tier players tend to earn.

Question: Getting back to the broad strokes, do you feel that the NBA provides enough mental health support to players?

While there are many resources available, I am not certain how much players are actually encouraged to use them. This brings up another point about professional sports culture.

Question: What point is that?

It’s that admitting that you have a mental health issue is somehow viewed as a ‘weakness’; that you are no longer invincible. This is particularly prevalent in male-dominated sports such as basketball, baseball, and ice hockey.

Question: What suggestions would you make to improve the situation?

Perhaps create an anonymous helpline solely dedicated to NBA players. This will provide them with a sense of security, and level the playing field when discussing their problems.

Question: What are some additional mental health myths that you’d like to dispel?

I think that it’s wrong to assume that every emotional problem can be alleviated with medication. We rely too much on chemicals, and these might not be able to resolve the underlying issue.

Question: Do you have any other opinions on this subject?

Another myth is that players are somehow immune to negative emotions. They are all human, and they experience the very same ups and downs that we are already familiar with.

Question: How do fans play a role in the mental health of NBA players?

This actually continues from the previous point. Players often feel pressure from fans to perform at 110%. Not only is this impossible, but eventually, something’s got to give.

Question: What responsibilities do coaches and training staff have?

They should offer much more than tactical advice. True coaches must also serve as role models. Think about the way Cus D’Amato took a young Mike Tyson under his wing. That is true leadership.

Question: Do you feel that the NBA should devote a larger portion of its budget toward mental health support?

While I’m no expert on these types of finances, it seems that allocating additional funds will obviously produce positive long-term results. However, you’d have to speak with one of their corporate accountants to determine how much money is already devoted.

Question: How do you feel when you hear someone say “get over it” when discussing a mental health problem?

This is one of the worst things to say, as it minimalises a potentially serious problem. Furthermore, it may make it less likely that a player seeks help.

Question: Do you feel that the attitude toward mental health in the NBA (and other professional sports) has changed over the past few years?

I feel that we have become much more open about the problems, and the associated impacts. This is essential if we hope to mitigate emotional risks at an early stage; especially when discussing the next generation of NBA players.

Question: What advice would you give to the recent selection of first-round draft picks?

Whether referring to Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, or Cooper Flagg, the advice would be the same. Take things as they come, accept that pressure will mount, and never be afraid to reach out to others.

Question: Many new articles highlight the family problems affecting a certain percentage of NBA players. Can these be attributed to mental health issues?

Some, but not all. We need to remember that plenty of other variables may be present. These can include substance abuse, interpersonal relationship problems, or simply two individuals who no longer enjoy each other’s company. This is an extremely complex issue.

Question: Do you feel that possessing a degree in sports psychology has helped you as a journalist?

My academic background has provided me with a way to understand players beyond the court. It also allows me to appreciate the more subtle nuances of basketball.

Question: Many of our viewers want to know how they can keep track of your future online posts. Can you provide any advice?

Certainly! They can always follow my latest NBA-related articles, and I maintain a strong presence across several social media circles.