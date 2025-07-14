Nag: Bee Friendly!

Photo Courtesy: OSPIRG

Abigail Bloom, a sophomore majoring in planning, public policy and management, recalled her annual tradition of berry picking in the summer and spring. It is a cherished time in the valley for many Oregonians. Bloom grew up in the Rogue Valley, where U-Pick berry farms are scattered throughout the landscape, filling local farms with families excited to pick strawberries, blueberries and other beloved local fruits. However, in recent years, one of the valley’s main agricultural workforces has been in decline.

In 2025, an estimated 60% of honeybee colonies are projected to have been lost nationally, resulting in a financial loss of at least $139 million. This marks a drastic increase in the estimated number of honeybee deaths over the past few years and an ongoing financial burden for many farmers and consumers across the nation.

Bloom currently serves as the coordinator for the Save the Bees campaign of the Oregon State Public Interest Research Group, which aims to target harmful or even lethal pesticides known as neonicotinoids. This project initially introduced HB 2679, a bill intended to ban the sale of neonics in the context of consumer purchases, but it didn’t pass the work session.

Bloom explains, “one in four bees are dying, and we know that it’s because of habitat loss, climate change and pesticide use – the first two reasons we can’t combat super quickly, but we can put a damper on pesticides, especially in retail use.”

This pesticide acts as a neurotoxin for insects and has a “systemic” application, meaning that farmers and consumers can directly apply it to the ground, helping plants grow. It comes with a coating to repel insects, although this has been responsible for the non-targeted death of beneficial insects, such as pollinators. A 2015 study by the U.S. Geological Survey showed that over half of all streams sampled contained traces of neonicotinoids, demonstrating their widespread use and toxicity.

Bloom continued to explain the importance of the bill, “25% of the bee population is dying due to this, but you can buy (these pesticides) at a garden store for your home garden.”

Although the bill did not pass through the 2025 session, Bloom persisted with the campaign to raise awareness about the importance of legislative and grassroots actions in protecting the pollinator community. She organized Oregon Native Bee Day with the partnership of Beyond Toxics, Environment Oregon, McKenzie River Lavender farm, Lane County Beekeepers Association and the University of Oregon Bee Friendly Committee.

“They make up all of our food and all of our produce, coffee, chocolate, flowers — the things people love most,” Bloom explained. “We realized people aren’t even talking about the loss of bees and what they do for us.”

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek notably marked May 15 to focus on bees and acknowledge the devastating loss of the bee population in Oregon, but there was no further action planned regarding the crisis facing our state. Bloom’s community organization was important in starting the conversation about the harms of neonicotinoids, in the heart of Bee City USA, or as we know it, Eugene.

The city of Eugene had notably proclaimed itself as Bee City USA and was also the first city to ban the sale of neonicotinoids for commercial use. The challenge now is to bring this sentiment to the state and pass legislation.

Bloom ends on the reality of inaction for our pollinators: “The world is dulling.”