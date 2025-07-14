UO services offer safe ways for students to get home

When students find themselves on campus late at night or otherwise feel unsafe, services like the University of Oregon Police Department’s Safety Escorts and Duck Rides offer a way to get home.

UOPD Safety Escorts are a service in which students can contact the campus police to escort them safely across campus at any time. Duck Rides is a free shuttle service that offers rides to students within the campus or downtown area from 6 p.m. to midnight. These two services both provide opportunities for students to get safe transportation around campus if they feel they need it.

Safety Escorts

The process of requesting a safety escort is straightforward: Students call the police dispatch at 541-346-2919, confirm their identity as a student and provide their location and destination. The police department has three layers of staff involved in the program, including campus security officers, police officers and student assistants.

The availability is “pretty much 24/7 or there is nothing more than a five-minute wait,” according to Chief of Police Jason Wade. The boundary within the safety escorts’ operation is flexible and not strictly confined to on-campus locations.

Wade said they are not focused on getting students home safely rather than looking for things like underage drinking.

“We’re going to look to their safety over a minor violation of the law. We’re not worried about getting someone in trouble,” Wade said. He explained that there are specific accommodations safety escorts use to make students more comfortable.

“You can sit in the front seat so you’re not in the prisoner compartment,” Wade said. Additionally, students can request not to be dropped off directly in front of their destination. For those who might want to bypass riding in a police car altogether, officers can walk them home instead. However, this option is subject to staffing levels and the distance being walked.

“We try not to get too far from our vehicle. If we’re in a car, we can get you somewhere safe quicker.”

UOPD has an array of safety features installed to safeguard the well-being of users, including interior cameras, which, according to Wade, “focus on the driver’s seat and the prisoner compartment behind.” Additionally, there is GPS tracking on all vehicles.

Safety escorts are required to call out to dispatch and give them a start time, according to Wade. Any excess in time would signal immediate intervention. UOPD is present at frequently circulated locations on campus, including residence halls, the Erb Memorial Union, the Student Recreation Center and Knight Library.

“If I give 100 rides out to the people on this campus in a month and it prevents one person from getting hurt, then to me, it is completely worth it,” Wade said. “There is no doubt in my mind that this is a value. You should enjoy the campus. You should enjoy life. And if we can make that look better, you know, I would love to do that more soon.”

Duck Rides

Duck Rides operates from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., every day of the school year, only when classes are in session. According to Dave Reesor, director of transportation services, “Duck Rides is a free nighttime shuttle service for students and employees, and the purpose is to provide a safe alternative to walking alone. It’s provided at no cost at the curb.”

Duck Rides covers an immense boundary from on-campus locations to the majority of Eugene.

A key feature of Duck Rides is the mobile app, allowing students to enter their pickup spot, drop-off spot and schedule a ride in advance. Before the implementation of the app, riders could only request a shuttle over the phone.

The app increased passenger rides by 150%, according to Reesor.

While the service closes at midnight, Duck Rides’ collaboration with ASUO introduced Uber Night and Healthcare Rides. As a student, you get up to four rides per month that have a $7 discount per ride, every day between 12 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Students will receive these discounts via their UO email.

The availability of Duck Rides varies depending on the night of the week, with Thursday- Saturday between 8-11 p.m. being the busiest. However, Duck Rides can operate efficiently due to the quantity and size of the vans, according to Reesor.

“We usually aim for about six to eight vans to be on the road each night. Most of the vans we have carry about 12 passengers.” Similar to the Safety Escort Program, the vans are equipped with interior cameras, but “the student drivers are also required in our program to have a student navigator who’s assigned to them. So there are always two people in the van at the time,” Reesor said.

Both safety escorts and Duck Rides offer students safe, accessible alternatives to walking alone at night.